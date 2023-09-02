John Edward Thomas Moynahan is an American celebrity child. His dad, Tom Brady, is a retired American football quarterback who spent 23 seasons in the National Football League (NFL). The teams he represented during his career include the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Michigan Wolverines football.

John Edward Thomas Moynahan is the firstborn child of Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan. His mum, Bridget, is a former model and famous actress best known for playing Erin Reagan in the (2010–2013) police drama Blue Bloods.

John Edward Thomas Moynahan's profile summary

Full name John Edward Thomas Moynahan Famous as Tom Brady's son Gender Male Date of birth 22 August 2007 Age 16 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Santa Monica, California, USA Current residence New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 79 Weight in kilograms 36 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. Mother Kathryn Bridget Moynahan Siblings Benjamin Rein, Vivian Lake Education Homeschooling

John Edward Thomas Moynahan's biography

The celebrity kid was born at Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, United States. His parents are Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady. He has two younger half-siblings from his father's marriage to model Gisele Bündchen: a brother, Benjamin Rein, and a sister, Vivian Lake Brady.

John Edward Thomas Moynahan's parents

John's parents are Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady. His father, Brady, is a former football quarterback with numerous s , including the most professional completions, touchdown passes, passing yards, and games started.

He holds the NFL record for career regular-season quarterback wins, playoff quarterback wins, quarterback wins, and Super Bowl MVP awards, in addition to being the only Super Bowl MVP for two franchises. Brady also holds the record for most Pro Bowl honours and is the NFL MVP's first unanimous.

His mum, Bridget, is a renowned American actress. She started acting as an Apartment Owner in the 1999 film Row Your Boat. She has later been featured in several other movies and TV shows, such as Lord of War (2005), Battle Los Angeles (2011), Bunker Hill (2009) and The Journey Home (2014).

John Edward's father's net worth is estimated at $300 million, while his mother's net worth is $25 million. Who has custody of Tom Brady's oldest son? They have shared custody of their kid. Edward's parents divorced months before his birth.

How old is John Edward Thomas Moynahan?

John Edward Thomas Moynahan's age is 16 years old as of 2023. He was born on 22 August 2007. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Does Tom Brady's oldest son play football?

Tom Brady's oldest son, Thomas, is still in high school and has shown his interest in American football already. He is not only fascinated by football but also loves basketball and soccer. Brady holds that his eldest son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan's football skills are better than he was at his age.

How tall is John Edward Thomas Moynahan?

John Edward Thomas Moynahan's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 79 pounds or 36 kilograms.

FAQs

Did Bridget Moynahan have a baby with Tom Brady? She has a son called John Edward Thomas Moynahan with the former footballer. When is John Edward Thomas Moynahan's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 22 August. His zodiac sign is Leo. Who is John Edward Thomas Moynahan's mother? His mum is Bridget Moynahan, a former model and established American actress. What is the net worth of Tom Brady? He has an estimated net worth of $300 million as of 2023. Does John Edward Thomas Moynahan have siblings? He has two half-siblings: Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake Brady. Does Tom Brady's son Jack have his last name? No, he has his mum's name, Moynahan, as his last name. He, however, has his dad's first and middle names, Thomas and Edward. How tall is John Edward Thomas Moynahan? He is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

John Edward Thomas Moynahan is an American celebrity child. He is widely recognised as Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady's eldest son. His dad is a former American football quarterback, and his mum is an American actress and former model.

