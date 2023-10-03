Celina Powell is a famous American social media personality and model. Over the years, she has garnered fame on social media platforms for living a luxurious life. Celina has also been a controversial figure, linked to various celebrity scandals involving famous artists such as Snoop Dogg, Offset, Drake, and Fetty Wap.

Social media personality Celina Powell posing for a photo in an orange sweater dress (L) and in front of a building (R). Photo: @celinaapowellxo on Instagram

Source: UGC

Social media has propelled many people into the public eye in the digital age, instantly transforming ordinary people into celebrities. Celina Powell, popularly known as the Black Widow, is one such person who rose to prominence through social media.

Like every other celeb, she is involved in numerous celebrity-related allegations and controversies. As a result, she has amassed millions of fans on her social media platforms, who are trying to keep up with her engaging content and scandals.

Profile summary

Full name Celina Powell Nickname Black Widow Gender Female Date of birth 13 June 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Wheat Ridge High School Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 124 Weight in kilograms 56 Siblings 3 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Children 1 Occupation Social media influencer, model Net worth $2 million Instagram @celinaapowellxo

Celina Powell's biography

The social media sensation was born on 13 June 1995 in Denver, Colorado, USA. She is 28 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. She is an American citizen of Puerto Rican ancestry from her mother's side.

Celina had a difficult childhood. Her parents separated when she was a child, and her aunt raised her. The model has three siblings: two sisters and a brother. She grew up in her hometown and attended Wheat Ridge High School in Colorado.

Celina Powell's career

Celina Powell is a social media influencer and Instagram model well-known for her provocative posts. So far, she has garnered millions of followers on her social media platform. She also has an active OnlyFans account.

What is Celina Powell's net worth?

The Instagram model has an alleged net worth of $2 million as of 2023. She has accumulated wealth through her social media career as an influencer and model. She also generates income from her OnlyFans account.

Who is Celina Powell dating?

Celina's dating life has been complicated. She has been involved with various celebrities for years, having had at least 23 romantic relationships. Her relationship with O'Shea Jackson Jr. lasted from 2015 to 2016. She also had affairs with Dwight Howard, Fatboy SSE, and Dez Bryant in 2015.

Celina Powell was linked to Fetty Wap, Waka Flocka Flame, and Cash Out in 2016 and 2017. During the same period, she had a brief relationship with Swae Lee.

Her relationship with Offset lasted from 2017 to 2018. She was also involved with Ferrari and DJ Akademiks in 2017. In 2018, the socialite had relationships with Aaron Carter, Akon, Adam Grandmaison, 6ix9ine, and Snoop Dogg. She also dated Slick Em, Le'Veon Bell, and Kid Buu in 2019.

Celina Powell has previously made allegations of being pregnant for some of these celebrities, with all these claims turning out to be false.

Where did Celina Powell go?

Lately, Celina Powell has kept a low profile, focusing on her career. The model is not romantically involved with anyone and is currently single.

Does Celina Powell have a baby?

If you're a fan of the Migos, you've undoubtedly heard the news that Cardi B accused Offset of cheating on her. Celina Powell happens to be one of the ladies involved in the allegations. She even shared a on social media, claiming Offset was the father of her unborn child. However, she eventually admitted to lying about the entire ordeal.

The drama did not end there. Even after admitting she was lying, Celina Powell gave birth to her child. She named her baby after Offset's surname, Kiari Kendrell Cephus. Hence, Celina Powell's baby is called Karma Kiari Cephus.

FAQs

Who is Celina Powell? She is a famous social media influencer and model. Where does Celina come from? She hails from Denver, Colorado, USA. How old is Celina Powell? She is 28 years old as of 2023. Why is Celina Powell famous? She is popular for being romantically involved with celebrities and posting racy photos on her platforms. Who is Celina Powell dating? The model is currently single. Who is Celina Powell's daughter? Her daughter is called Karma Kiari Cephus. What is Celina Powell's Instagram handle? Her handle is @celinaapowellxo

Celina Powell is an American socialite, social media influencer, and model. Her path to social media stardom has not been without its challenges and controversies. Her outspoken personality has frequently resulted in disputes with other celebrities.

