Hollywood boasts renowned actors, like former couple Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. These stars enjoy massive global followings, with many interested to learn more about them. For example, their youngest child has captured the attention of the public. Learn more about Journey River Green.

Actress Megan Fox carries her son Journey River Green (R), and (L) Journey poses with a toy on a green seat. Photo: @lorendaproudartist on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Journey River Green is among Hollywood's most famous children. Born to top actors, his parents have starred in some of Hollywood's top films. Journey's status as a celebrity child has generated immense interest from fans eager to learn more about his unique journey growing up in the limelight.

Profile summary

Full name Journey River Green Gender Male Date of birth 4 August 2016 Age 7 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 4' Height in centimetres 122 Weight in pounds 53 Weight in kilograms 24 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Megan Fox Father Brian Austin Siblings Five

Journey River Green's biography

Who is Journey River Green? He is an American celebrity child born to Megan Fox and Brian Austin on 4 August 2016 in Los Angeles, California, USA. What is Journey River Green's age? The celebrity child is seven years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Journey River's ethnicity

Journey River Green is of white ethnicity. His mother, Megan Fox, is of some native American origin and English ancestry. She is also of German-Scottish-Northern Irish-Welsh-French ancestry.

Journey's father, Brian Austin, is of Scottish-English ancestry on his paternal side and Italian descent on his maternal side.

Journey River's siblings

Journey River has five siblings. They are Noah Shannon and Bodhi Ransom (biological siblings), paternal half-siblings Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green and Zane Walker Green.

Journey also has a step-sibling, Casie Colson Baker, the daughter of Machine Gun Kelly (his mother's husband).

Journey River Green's parents

Journey River Green's parents are Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. Megan Fox is an American actress well-known for her roles in Transformers (2007), Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014).

Brian Green is an American actor best known for his roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990–2000), Smallville (2010–2011) and Anger Management (2012–2014).

They met in 2004 while filming the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith (2004–2006). The pair began dating shortly after, engaged in November 2006, and married on 16 June 2010 in a private ceremony in Hawaii.

Their marriage lasted ten years, ending in divorce in 2020 (finalized on 15 October 2021). According to TMZ, the ex-couple's divorce settlement comprised shared custody of their children.

Did Brian Austin Green get the kids?

Does Megan Fox see her kids? The ex-couple agreed to share custody of their children. However, according to The Things, Brian spends more time with the kids. Megan sometimes allegedly goes long without seeing her children due to her busy schedule. According to E Online, Megan opened up about the struggles of being a career mom.

Journey River Green's net worth

The celebrity child is still young and entirely under his parents' care. However, Journey River Green's parent's net worth is an estimated $8 million for his mother and $8 million for his father.

FAQs

Who is Journey River Green? He is a celebrity child from the United States famous for being the third child of actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin. How old is Journey River Green? He is seven years old (as of 2023) and was born on 4 August 2016. Is Journey River Green a boy or a girl? He is a boy. But because of his unique name, people cannot easily tell his gender. How many children does Brian Austin Green have with Megan Fox? The ex-couple has three children, Noah, Bodhi and Journey. Does Megan Fox take care of her kids? Yes, she does. According to Scarry Mommy, Megan Fox has shared custody with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Who are Brian Austin Greens' kids? They are Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, Journey River and Zane Walker Green.

Journey River Green is famous for being the son of American celebrities Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. He is the third child of the ex-couple and was born on 4 August 2016.

Yen.com.gh published about Maceo Robert Martinez. Maceo is famous for being the son of famous American actress Halle Berry and French actor Olivier Martinez. His name is Maceo, has Spanish origin and means gift of God.

Maceo Robert Martinez is famous for being the child of renowned actors. His status as a celebrity child has generated interest from fans eager to learn more about him. So, apart from being a famous child, what else is known about Maceo Robert Martinez?

Source: YEN.com.gh