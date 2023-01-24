Who is Nakyung Park? All you need to know about Wesley Snipes' wife

If you like action movies, you've probably seen Wesley Snipes. He is an American actor best known for his work in action films. He has appeared in several films, including the Blade trilogy. But, aside from his professional life, what else do you know about him? Did you know he's been married twice? His first marriage lasted five years, while his current one is still strong. Find out everything there is to know about Welsey Snipes' wife, Nakyung Park.

Who is Nakyung Park? She is a South Korean painter and artist. Nakyung "Nikki" Park comes from a family of talented entertainers, and her father is a well-known entertainment executive in South Korea.

Profile summary

Full name Nakyung Park Nickname Artist Nikki Park Gender Female Date of birth 1 September 1977 Age 45 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence Vancouver, British Columbia Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Park Cheol Marital status Married Husband Wesley Snipes Children Four University Vancouver Island University, Emily Carr University Profession Artist, painter Net worth $500K - $1 million

Interesting facts about Nakyung Park

Despite being known as the wife of American actor Wisley Snipes, Nakyung "Nikki" Park is a successful career as a painter and artist. Discover everything you need to know about her right here.

1. She was born in 1977

What is Nakyung Park's age? The artist is 45 years old as of January 2023. Nakyung was born on 1 September 1977 in Seoul, South Korea, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Nakyung's father, Park Cheol, is a celebrated entertainment executive in South Korea.

2. She has been passionate about art since childhood

Nakyung had an interest in art since childhood and pursued it in school. She attended her first painting session in her neighbour's garage when she was only five years old. Nakyung attended elementary school in Seoul before moving with her family to Vancouver, Canada, during her adolescence.

While in Canada, Nakyung attended Vancouver Island University and majored in graphic design. She also joined Emily Carr University, where she learned about Painting, fashion merchandising, makeup, and film production.

3. She is an established painter and artist

Nakyung "Nikki" Park is a painter and artist who also dabbles in graphic design and makeup application. Though not verified, Nakyung Park's Instagram page has some of her works and creations displayed.

4. She got married in 2003

How did Wesley Snipes meet Nakyung Park? Unfortunately, it is unknown how the couple first met. They started dating after Snipes' divorce from his first wife was finalised in the late 1990s. Snipes and Park married on 17 March 2003 in a quaint little County Courthouse in Hackensack, New Jersey.

5. Her husband was married before

Who has Wesley Snipes been married to? The actor has been married twice. His first wife was April Dubois, an American public figure. The couple married for five years, from 1985 to 1990, and have a son, Jelani Asar Snipes, born in 1988.

Who is Wesley Snipes' wife today? As of 2023, the actor is still married to Nakyung Park.

6. She has four children

Wesley and Nikki have four children together. Akhenaten Kihwa-T Snipes, their eldest child, was born in 2000. Iset Jua-T Snipes, their second child, was born in 2001. The third child, a son named Alaafia Jehu-T Snipes, was born in 2004, while the last child, Alimayu Moa-T, was born in 2007.

7. Her husband was jailed for three years

According to The Guardian, Wesley Snipes was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $5 million in 2008 for failing to file $15 million in federal income tax returns. Snipes lost his appeal against his conviction and was sent to prison in December 2010.

He was released in 2013 after serving two and a half years in prison. Nikki kept the family together and supported Wesley until his release in 2013.

8. She has an impressive net worth

What is Nakyung Park's net worth? The artist has an alleged net worth of around $500,000 to $1 million. Her source of income comes from her career as an artist and painter.

According to Talent, the average artist's salary in Canada is $46,473 annually. Entry-level positions start at $32,146 per year, with most experienced workers earning up to $77,010 per year.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Nakyung Park? She is a painter and artist from South Korea famous for being the wife of American actor Wesley Snipes. How old is Nakyung Park? She is 45 years old as of January 2023. Nikki was born on 1 September 1977. How did Wesley Snipes meet Nakyung Park? It's unclear how the couple first met, but they began dating in the late 1990s following Snipes' divorce from his first wife. Who is Wesley Snipes' wife now? The actor is currently married to Nakyung Park. The couple has been married since 2003. Does Wesley Snipes have any children? Yes, he does. The actor has five children. He has one child from his first marriage to April Dubois and four with his current wife, Nakyung "Nikki" Park.

Nakyung Park is a South Korean-born painter and artist. She is also well-known as the wife of American actor Wesley Snipes. Nikki has four children and has been married since 2003. She kept her family together after her husband was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison for failing to file timely tax returns.

