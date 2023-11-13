Kevin Selleck: Everything you need to know about Tom Sellek's adopted son

Tom Selleck is a Hollywood star best known for his role as private investigator Thomas Magnum in the popular TV series Magnum, P.I. While he has captivated audiences with his performances, what many may not know is that Tom is also a devoted family man and a father of two children, one of whom is his adopted son, Kevin Selleck.

Kevin Selleck at a film festival event (R). Tom Selleck at the PaleyFest NY 2017 - "Blue Bloods." Photo: @celeb_critics on X (Twitter), Paul Zimmerman/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Kevin Selleck is an American actor and musician—he is widely recognised as Tom Selleck's adopted son. Even after his parents divorced in 1982, he received massive support from his stepfather, Tom Selleck, who helped him land acting roles that made him a renowned figure in the film industry.

Profile summary

Full name Kevin Shepard Selleck Gender Male Date of birth 1966 Age 57 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University of Southern California Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 6'3" Height in centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Father Tom Selleck Mother Jacqueline Ray Siblings 2 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Annabelle Selleck Children 6 Occupation Musician, actor Net worth $1 million

Kevin Selleck's bio

Kevin is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity. His mother is Jacqueline Ray, a former model and actress best known for her roles in films like Beyond the Universe, Magnum, P.I., and In Like Flint.

Who is Kevin Selleck's biological father? Little is known about his birth father. His last name is Shepard, and he was married to Kevin's mother in the 1960s. His biological parents separated when he was a child, and his mother married Tom Selleck, who adopted him as his son.

Kevin Selleck, his father, Tom Selleck, and his mother, Jacqueline Ray, attend the 34th Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena. Photo: Frank Edwards

Tom and Jacqueline were married for approximately eleven years before splitting up in August 1982. Despite their divorce, Tom remained a vital part of Kevin's life.

Does Tom Selleck have a biological child? Yes, Tom Selleck has a biological child. After divorcing Kevin's mother, he married his second wife, Jillie Mack. Together, they welcomed a daughter named Hannah Margaret Selleck. Hannah has not pursued a career path in the entertainment industry like her family members. Instead, she is an equestrian.

How old is Kevin Selleck?

The actor was born in 1966 in the United States of America. Therefore, he is 57 years old as of 2023, but his exact date of birth remains unknown.

What does Kevin Selleck do for a living?

Kevin began his career as a musician in 1993 by founding the rock band Tonic. In the band, he was a composer and drummer, Jess Russo was the lead guitarist and backup vocalist, Dan Rothchild was the backup vocalist and drummer, Emerson Hart was the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, and Dan Laurie was the bass guitarist and backup vocalist.

In July 1996, they released their first album, Lemon Parade. The album became certified platinum due to its great success. They released the single If You Can Only See in 1997, which reached number 11 on the Billboard Airplay Hot 100. The rock band, however, did not last long because they continuously clashed with each other, eventually breaking up.

Kevin Selleck's movies and TV shows

After his band disbanded, Kevin began his film career as a grandson in the television series Magnum, P.I. He was later offered a role in the film Scream 2, for which he was credited for writing one of the soundtrack titles, Eyes of Sand. However, since these two roles, Kevin has not appeared in any other film project.

What is Kevin Selleck's net worth?

The actor has an alleged net worth of $1 million as of 2023. He has amassed wealth from his ventures as a musician and actor.

Who is Kevin Selleck's wife?

His wife is Annabelle Selleck, a pet food company owner and costume designer. The couple has six children. However, they prefer to live a private life and have not revealed any details about their kids' names and genders.

FAQs

Who is Kevin Selleck? He is an American actor and musician popularly known as Tom Selleck's stepson. What is Kevin Selleck's age? The actor is 57 years old as of 2023. He was born in 1966. Who is Kevin Selleck's mother? His mother is Jacqueline Ray. What happened to Kevin Selleck's mother? She is currently serving an 18-year sentence for being directly involved in her son-in-law's murder. Which are Kevin Selleck's movies? He has never starred in any movie. However, he wrote the soundtrack of the film Scream 2 and also appeared in an episode of the TV series Magnum P. I. Does Kevin have any children? Together with his wife, Annabelle, they reportedly have six children. How many siblings does Kevin Selleck have? He has two siblings, a step-sister, Hannah Margaret and a half-sister, Umeko Ray, from her mother's third marriage.

Kevin Selleck is a talented American musician and actor. He was a drummer in the rock band Tonic and has been featured in Magnum P. I. His stepfather, Tom Selleck, has been a supportive parent to him.

