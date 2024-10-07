Elvis Crespo's net worth: A deep dive into the Salsa legend's wealth

Elvis Crespo is an American singer of Puerto Rican heritage. He is known for his hit songs like Suavemente, Luna Llena, and Tu Sonrisa. Elvis has also won several awards, including a Grammy Award in merengue music. But does Elvis Crespo's net worth reflect his successful career in the entertainment industry?

Elvis Crespo's net worth has grown tremendously, thanks to notable music achievements such as ten albums. He first gained prominence in the mid-90s when he joined Grupo Mania before solo in 1998. His debut album, Suavemente, hit Latin America and the USA.

Elvis Crespo's profile summary

Full name Elvis Crespo Díaz Gender Male Date of birth 30 July 1971 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Puerto Rico Nationality Puerto Rican-American Ethnicity Hispanic Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Diómedes Crespo Mother Irene Díaz Marital status Married Wife Maribel Vega Children 3 Education Metropolitan University of Puerto Rico Profession Singer Net worth $4 million–$7 million Instagram @elviscrespolive Facebook @elviscrespolive YouTube Elvis Crespo, ElvisCrespoVEVO TikTok @elviscrespolive

Elvis Crespo's net worth

According to Stark Times and Networth Mirror, his net worth is allegedly between $4 million and $7 million. He has amassed wealth from his thriving music career, with tours and record sales forming the bulk. The entertainer also earns a significant amount from his YouTube videos.

Elvis Crespo's background

Crespo is a Puerto Rican born on 30 July 1971 in New York City, New York, USA, to Diómedes Crespo and Irene Díaz. His parents divorced when he was six years old, and he moved with his mother to Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, where he spent his childhood years. The singer studied business administration at the Metropolitan University of Puerto Rico.

Career

Elvis Crespo rose to prominence in the mid-1990s after joining the contemporary merengue band Grupo Mania in Puerto Rico. In 1998, he started a solo career, releasing his debut album, Suavemente. The album was a hit worldwide, especially in Latin America and the United States.

The track topped Billboard's Hot Latin Tracks for six weeks, helping him earn the Best Male Tropical/Salsa Album of the Year from Billboard magazine. In 1999, he released his second album Pintame. He became more famous in 2007 when he released Regresó el Jefe, its first single being La Foto Se Me Borró.

The album topped the Latin Albums and Tropical Salsa charts and was nominated for a Latin Grammy. It later won four Premio Lo Nuestro awards. Crespo has worked with Rafa Pabón and Manny Cruz, among other famous musicians. He has released several famous songs, including:

Suavemente

Nuestra Canción

Tu Sonrisa

Tatuaje

Luna Llena

Pegaíto Suavecito

Princesita

Ojitos Bellos

Lloré Y Lloré

Por El Caminito

Wow Flash

He has been nominated for several accolades, including Grammy Awards, Latin Grammy Awards, Billboard Latin Music Awards, and Premios Juventud.

Who is Elvis Crespo's wife?

The Puerto Rican singer is married to his manager, Maribel Vega. The couple married on 16 March 2009 in Puerto Rico. The couple has a daughter named Genesis Vittoria, born in 2012. Elvis was previously married to Ana Ceruto between 1996 and 2001.

They had a son named Elvis Francisco Crespo Ceruto, born in 1993. The famous singer also dated Sheila Ramos, with whom he has a daughter named Alanis Thais.

Where is Elvis Crespo now?

Crespo lives in Puerto Rico. The musical artist is still focusing on his music career. His latest concert was on 27 September 2024 in Hollywood, Florida, United States.

What is Elvis Crespo's height?

Elvis Crespo is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. The Puerto Rican singer weighs approximately 70 kilograms or 154 pounds.

FAQs

What is Elvis Crespo's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $4 million and $7 million. Where does Elvis Crespo live now? The popular entertainer currently lives in Puerto Rico. Does Elvis Crespo still make music? He is still active in his music career and has not mentioned his retirement. What genre of music is Elvis Crespo? His music is of the Merengue genre. What is Elvis Crespo's age? As of 2024, he is 53 years old. He was born on 30 July 1971. What is Elvis Crespo's ethnicity? He is an American national of Puerto Rican heritage, which makes him of Hispanic ethnicity. How popular was Elvis Crespo? Elvis gained popularity when he released his first album Suavemente. He is the only Latin artist whose music has been played literally in outer space. Was Elvis Crespo named after Elvis Presley? Presley was an American singer and actor known for his hit songs, such as Burning Love and Can't Help Falling in Love.

Elvis Crespo's net worth is a testament to his determination and talent. He has amassed his wealth from his long music career, which spanned over three decades. Elvis rose to fame in 1998 after releasing his debut album, Suavemente. He is married to Maribel Vega, and they have a daughter named Genesis Vittoria.

