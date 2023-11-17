Sasha Obama is a well-known American celebrity kid. She is the daughter of Barack Obama, the 44th U.S. President and Michelle LaVaughn, an American attorney and novelist. Given her celebrity status, many people have been curious about Sasha's life, particularly her body measurements. What is Sasha Obama's height? Discover her body measurements and other exciting facts about her.

Natasha Obama departs after she visits 10 Downing Street on 16 June 2015 in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sasha Obama is an actress and social media personality from the United States of America. Her father, Barack Hussein, was the 44th President of the US from 2009 to 2017. He was the first elected African-American President and is a member of the Democratic Party.

Sasha Obama's profile summary

Full name Natasha Marian Obama Famous as Obama's daughter Gender Female Date of birth 10 June 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′9″ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr. Father Barack Hussein Obama II Mother Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Siblings Malia Ann Education USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, University of Michigan, Sidwell Friends School, University of Chicago Laboratory Schools Profession Social media personality Net worth $1 million

What is Sasha Obama's height?

According to IMDb, Natasha Marian's height is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. However, according to Biography Gist, StarsUnfolded, and Vefeed, she is 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm) tall. Additionally, she also weighs around 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

What is Sasha Obama's real first name? Her real birth name is Natasha Marian Obama. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States, to her parents, Barack Hussein Obama II and Michelle LaVaughn Robinson.

Her dad is a politician from the USA who held the position of the 44th President of America from 2009 to 2017. Natasha's mum, Michelle, is an American novelist and attorney who was First Lady of America from 2009 to 2017. She is the wife of former American President Barack Obama.

What is the age of Sasha Obama?

The American celebrity child is 22 years old as of 2023. She was born on 10 June 2001. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Sasha Obama, daughter of U.S. President Obama, participates in the turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House on 25 November 2015 in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Sasha grew up alongside her elder sister, Malia Ann. Malia is a writer and director known for her roles in movies and TV series such as Swarm (2023) and The Heart (2023). How old is Malia now? She is 25 years old as of 2023. She was born on 4 July 1998.

What did Sasha Obama major in?

She obtained a sociology degree from the University of Southern California. In 2019, she enrolled at the University of Michigan for her first year before transferring to the Los Angeles school.

What is Sasha Obama's net worth?

The American celebrity child has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She earns her income through her acting career. On the other hand, her parents have a combined net worth of $70 million.

Who is Sasha Obama's boyfriend?

Sasha Obama attends a State Dinner at the White House on 10 March 2016 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool

Source: Getty Images

She is currently dating Clifton Powell Jr. Clifton is an American celebrity child widely recognised for being Clifton Powell's son. In an episode of Dear Fathers podcast, actor Clifton Powell revealed that his son had been dating Sasha for over a year as of 2022.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Sasha Obama? She is an actress and social media personality from the United States of America widely recognised for being Barack Obama's daughter. How old is Sasha Obama right now? She is 22 years old as of 2023. She was born on 10 June 2001. What is Sasha Obama's tattoo? She has a tattoo on the rear of her left upper arm that depicts a hot air balloon. What is Sasha Obama studying? She graduated with a degree in sociology from the University of Southern California. How many babies does Barack Obama have? He has two daughters, Sasha and Malia Ann. What are Sasha and Malia Obama doing now? Malia is a writer and director, while Sasha is pursuing her film casting career. What is Sasha Obama's height and weight? She is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres and weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

Sasha Obama's height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Sasha is a well-known American kid who is the daughter of President Barack Obama and American attorney and novelist Michelle LaVaughn Robinson. She is an American actress, social media personality, and Barack's youngest daughter.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Tom Cruise's height. Tom Cruise is an acclaimed actor from the United States. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the world, and he has received several awards, notably three Golden Globe Awards, Honorary Palme d'Or, and four Academy Award nominations.

Tom is one of the most identifiable and well-known characters in the 1986 film Top Gun. In addition to his acting skills and abilities, he is physically notable owing to his height. How tall is Tom Cruise, without the use of lifts?

Source: YEN.com.gh