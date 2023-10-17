Tom Cruise height: How tall is the Top Gun star now? (with photos)

Tom Cruise is a well-known American actor. He is one of the world's highest-paid performers and has earned several honours, including an Honorary Palme d'Or, three Golden Globe Awards, and four Academy Award nominations. However, the American actor's height has been a source of contention. What is Tom Cruise's height?

American actor Tom Cruise posing for photos during various events. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun, Loredana Sangiuliano, Gotham (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tom Cruise started his acting career in 1981 in the film Endless Love. He was later featured in several other films, such as Top Gun (1986) and The Last Samurai (2003). His celebrity status has grown over time, notably during the making of the original Top Gun. The actor reportedly wore lifts in his footwear for the shoot, which raised a few eyebrows.

Full name Thomas Cruise Mapother IV Famous as Tom Cruise Gender Male Date of birth 3 July 1962 Age 61 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Syracuse, New York, USA Current residence Clearwater, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Marital status Divorced Ex-wives Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes Children Suri, Connor, Isabella Jane Father Thomas Cruise Mapother III Mother Mary Lee Siblings Lee Anne, Marian, Cass Education St. Xavier High School, Glen Ridge High School, Johnson State College, Henry Munro Middle School Profession Actor, producer, writer Net worth $600 million Instagram @tomcruise Facebook @officialtomcruise Twitter @TomCruise

How tall is Tom Cruise truly?

Tom is unquestionably one of the most recognisable and well-known characters in Top Gun from 1986. Aside from his acting abilities and skills, he is also physically noteworthy due to his height. How tall is Tom Cruise without lifts? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Tom Cruise attends the Australian premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" on 3 July 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

How tall and heavy is Tom Cruise?

Is Tom Cruise 5' 8"? No, the American actor's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 150 pounds or 68 kilograms. Tom's height has long been an issue of contention from Endless Love in 1981 through Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in 2023.

While his small size was formerly seen to be a disadvantage, it's evident that today's fans appreciate the actor's on-screen solid appearance and impressive performances.

Tom Cruise attends the US Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Who is Tom Cruise? He is an American actor widely recognised for his various roles in films and television shows such as Top Gun and Mission Impossible. How old is Tom Cruise? He is 61 years old as of 2023. He was born on 3 July 1962. Where is Tom Cruise from? He was born in Syracuse, New York, United States, to his parents, Mary Lee and Thomas Cruise Mapother III. Who is Tom Cruise's current partner? He is not married currently. He had previously been involved in three marriages, all ending in divorce. Does Tom Cruise have kids? He has three kids, namely Suri, Connor, and Isabella Jane. What is Tom Cruise's net worth? The American actor has an estimated net worth of $600 million as of 2023. What is Tom Cruise's height and weight? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds or 68 kilograms.

Tom Cruise's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. Tom is an American actor, writer and producer widely recognised for his roles in various films and television series, notably Top Gun (1986).

