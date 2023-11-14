Teyana Taylor's net worth: How much is she worth after splitting with Iman

Teyana Taylor is a famous actress, singer, dancer, model, and choreographer from the United States. She is widely recognised for her roles in Kanye West: Fade (2016) and Coming 2 America (2021). Given her fame and successful career, many fans have been seeking to know more about her wealth. What is Teyana Taylor's net worth?

Teyana Taylor attends as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on 1 November 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Teyana Taylor is widely recognised as the ex-wife of American former competitive basketball player Iman Shumpert. The two got married in 2016 and separated in 2023. How much is she worth after splitting with Iman?

Teyana Taylor's profile summary

Full name Teyana Me Shay Jacqueli Shumpert Famous as Teyana Taylor Gender Female Date of birth 10 December 1990 Age 32 years old (as of November 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Harlem, New York, United States Current residence Harlem, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American-Trinidadian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 38-22-37 Body measurements in centimetres 96-55-93 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Tito Smith Mother Nikki Taylor Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Iman Shumpert Children Junie, Rue Profession Actress, singer, dancer, model, choreographer Net worth $5 million Instagram @teyanataylor X(Twitter)

What is Teyana Taylor's net worth as of 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Teyana Taylor's total net worth is $5 million. Her source of income is her lengthy career as an actress, singer, dancer, model, and choreographer. Here is a breakdown of her various sources of revenue.

Teyana Taylor attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on 6 November 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Acting

The American celebrity has been featured in many films and TV shows in her career. According to her IMDb page, she has 61 acting credits. Her acting endeavours have earned her a sizable sum of money. Some of Teyana Taylor's movies and TV shows include:

Diddy Feat. Teyana Taylor: Closer to God (2023)

(2023) The Book of Clarence (2023)

(2023) Entergalactic (2022)

(2022) Miracles Across 125th Street (2021)

(2021) Teyana Taylor: Lose Each Other (2020)

(2020) Doorways (2019)

(2019) Hit the Floor (2018)

(2018) The Breaks (2017)

(2017) Kanye West: Fade (2016)

(2016) Brotherly Love (2015)

(2015) Teyana Taylor: Do Not Disturb (2014)

(2014) The Start Up (2013)

Film production

Aside from performing, the acclaimed actress is also a composer, producer, and director. Her filmography includes 29 directorial credits, 25 writing credits, and two producing credits. She has written, produced, and directed the following films and television shows:

Composer

Diddy Feat. Teyana Taylor: Closer to God (2023)

(2023) Teyana Taylor: Lose Each Other (2020)

(2020) Teyana Taylor: Made It (2020)

(2020) Teyana Taylor & Kehlani: Morning (2019)

(2019) Teyana Taylor: Gonna Love Me (2018)

(2018) Teyana Taylor: Touch Me (Interlude) (2016)

(2016) Teyana Taylor: Do Not Disturb (2014)

Producer

We Got Love Teyana & Iman (First Look Special) (2021)

(2021) We Got Love Teyana & Iman (2021)

Director

Diddy Feat. Teyana Taylor: Closer to God (2023)

(2023) Diddy Feat. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami: Gotta Move On (2022)

(2022) Rich the Kid, Flo Milli, Mulatto & Rubi Rose: Nasty (2021)

(2021) Queen Naija: Love Language (2020)

(2020) Teyana Taylor: 1800-One-Night (2020)

Choreography

How did Teyana Taylor get famous? Taylor, then 15, was acknowledged as the choreographer for American musician Beyoncé's blockbuster single, Ring the Alarm, in September 2006.

Music

She launched her commercial debut song, Google Me, in February 2008. The track premiered as the lead single off her first mixtape, From a Planet Called Harlem. Some of Teyana Taylor's songs include;

How You Want It? (2020)

(2020) Wake Up Love (2020)

(2020) Gonna Love Me (2018)

(2018) Maybe (2014)

(2014) Bliss (2012)

Real estate ventures

Singer/actress Teyana Taylor visits SiriusXM Studios on 30 March 2023 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Jacqueli and Shumpert spent over $3 million for a 5,700-square-foot property in Los Angeles' Studio City neighbourhood in 2018, and they sold it for $3.695 million in August 2020. The house has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a movie theatre, a spa bathroom and a swimming pool.

Sneakers deal

The actress inked an agreement with Adidas in 2013 to develop and distribute two pairs of trainers. The first pair launched were the Harlem GLCs, which entered shelves on 16 February of the same year.

According to Adidas Global Director of Entertainment and Influence Marketing Jonathan Wexler, she retains the record for the bestselling trainers in Adidas Originals history. She is now working on creating and delivering her brand's second pair of trainers.

Fade 2 Fit Workout Program

The American actress launched her Fade 2 Fit Workout Program in March 2017, a ninety-day programme centred on dance and fitness routines. Teyana's work on the music video for Kanye West's song Fade inspired this program and the included dance elements. She also has a workout clothing company called Fade2Fit.

FAQs

What is Teyana Taylor's net worth? She is worth $5 million as of 2023. Who is Teyana Taylor? She is a famous actress, singer, dancer, model, and choreographer from the United States. What is Teyana Taylor's age? She is 32 years old as of November 2023. She was born on 10 December 1990. Who is Teyana Taylor's biological father? Her dad is called Tito Smith. What do Teyana Taylor's parents do? Her dad, Tito, is a musician, and her mum is her manager. Does Teyana Taylor have a husband? No. She is currently separated. Teyana was married to Iman Shumpert from 2016 to 2023. Does Teyana Taylor have kids? She has two kids: Junie and Rue.

Teyana Taylor's net worth has been consistently growing over the years, thanks to her diligence and determination. She is an actress, singer, dancer, model, and choreographer. She is widely recognised as the ex-wife of American former competitive basketball player Iman Shumpert.

Yen.com.gh recently shared an article about Taylor Sheridan's net worth. There's an excellent likelihood that you are acquainted with co-creator and cast member Taylor Sheridan if you enjoy watching the American neo-Western drama television series Yellowstone.

Taylor is an American director, writer, and producer of several award-winning motion pictures and television shows. Due to his remarkable resume, fans are now interested in learning how much he is worth. How rich is the man who created the Yellowstone?

Source: YEN.com.gh