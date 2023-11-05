If you are a fan of the neo-Western drama American television series Yellowstone, then you might be familiar with its co-creator and cast member, Taylor Sheridan. Taylor is an American filmmaker who has directed, written, and produced many notable films and TV series. As a result of his impressive resume, fans have become curious about his net worth. How wealthy is the Yellowstone's creator? Learn more about Taylor Sheridan's net worth.

Taylor Sheridan attends the world premiere of "1883" at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Taylor Sheridan is an American actor, writer and director. He has featured in some of the best-performing films and TV shows, including Yellowstone (2018–2021), Sons of Anarchy (2008–2014) and Veronica Mars (2005–2007). His successful career and earnings have made fans interested in his net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Sheridan Taylor Gibler Jr Gender Male Date of birth 17 July 1969 Age 54 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA Current residence Bosque Ranch, Weatherford, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Siblings One Marital status Married Wife Nicole Muirbrook Children One School R. L. Paschal High School University Texas State University Profession Writer, director, actor Net worth $70 million

What is Taylor Sheridan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Taylor Sheridan's total net worth is $70 million. His source of income is his lengthy career as a writer, director, and actor that began in 1995. Here is a breakdown of his various sources of income.

Acting career

Taylor Sheridan of 'Yellowstone' speaks onstage during the Paramount Network portion of the 2018 Winter TCA in Pasadena, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Taylor has featured in many films and TV shows in his career. According to IMDb, the star has 24 acting credits. His acting roles have seen him amass a considerable amount in salary. Some of Taylor Sheridan's movies and TV shows include:

1883 (2022)

(2022) Yellowstone (2018–2021)

(2018–2021) 12 Strong (2018)

(2018) Hell or High Water (2016)

(2016) NCIS: Los Angeles (2011)

(2011) Sons of Anarchy (2008–2010)

(2008–2010) Veronica Mars (2005–2007)

(2005–2007) White Rush (2003)

Film making career

Aside from acting, Taylor has a successful career as a writer, producer and director. His filmmaking credits include seven directing credits, 17 writing credits and 14 producing credits. Here are some of the films and TV shows he has written, produced and directed:

Director

Yellowstone (2018–2023) – 11 episodes

(2018–2023) – 11 episodes 1883 (2021) – 1 episode

(2021) – 1 episode Mayor of Kingstown (2021) – 2 episodes

Writer

Special Ops: Lioness (2023) – 8 episodes

(2023) – 8 episodes Mayor of Kingstown (2021–2023) – 20 episodes

(2021–2023) – 20 episodes 1923 (2022–2023) – 8 episodes

(2022–2023) – 8 episodes Tulsa King (2022–2023) – 9 episodes

(2022–2023) – 9 episodes Yellowstone (2018–2023) – 47 episodes

(2018–2023) – 47 episodes 1883 (2021–2022) – 10 episodes

(2021–2022) – 10 episodes Sicario: Day of the Soldado – 2018

– 2018 Wind River – 2017

– 2017 Sicario – 2015

Producer

Special Ops: Lioness (2023) – 8 episodes

(2023) – 8 episodes 1923 (2022–2023) – 7 episodes

(2022–2023) – 7 episodes Mayor of Kingstown (2021–2023) – 12 episodes

(2021–2023) – 12 episodes Tulsa King (2022–2023) – 9 episodes

(2022–2023) – 9 episodes Yellowstone (2018–2023) – 47 episodes

(2018–2023) – 47 episodes 1883 (2021–2022) – 10 episodes

(2021–2022) – 10 episodes Pure Grit (2021)

(2021) The Last Cowboy (2019)

How much money has Taylor Sheridan made off of Yellowstone? Sheridan's exact salary is not publicly available. However, the amount is likely to be substantial given the show's success and his multiple roles as a creator, writer and director. For example, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner earns around $1.2 million per episode.

ViacomCBS deal

Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner attend the "Yellowstone" World Premiere at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

How much is Paramount paying Taylor Sheridan? According to the Hollywood Reporter, Taylor signed a 9-figure contract extension in February 2021 with ViacomCBS. However, the amount Paramount is paying Taylor Sheridan is private. He previously had signed a three-year pact with the broadcaster.

Under this deal, Sheridan will supply content for MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for platforms including but not limited to CBS, Paramount Network, Paramount+, and other ViacomCBS brands. The ViacomCBS deal includes a series order for a Yellowstone prequel, Y: 1883, at Paramount+1.

Properties

Taylor Sheridan owns several properties, including the Four Sixes Ranch (6666), Bosque Ranch and a ranch outside Jacksboro, Texas. How much did Taylor Sheridan pay for 6666? The entertainer bought the Four Sixes Ranch in 2022 for a reported $320 million via an investment group.

According to the New York Post, Sheridan charges Paramount an estimated $50,000 per week to film Yellowstone at the property.

In addition to the Four Sixes Ranch, Sheridan owns the Bosque Ranch in Weatherford, Texas and a smaller ranch outside Jacksboro, Texas. The Bosque Ranch generates revenue by hosting various competitions, concerts, festivals and special events and is home to his horses, while the smaller farm in Jacksboro houses his cattle operation.

Business ventures

In addition to his revenue from filming on his properties, Sheridan gets payments via multiple personal business ventures used on Yellowstone. Per Decider, the filmmaker rents his cattle for $25 a head when filming on his Texas ranches. He also charged Paramount $214,979 for a cowboy camp in which he taught the actors how to handle horses and portray life on the farm.

FAQs

Who is Taylor Sheridan? He is an American filmmaker and editor famous for his roles in Yellowstone, Veronica Mars and Sons of Anarchy. What is Taylor Sheridan's net worth on Forbes? Forbes has yet to publish the filmmaker's net worth as of 2023. What is Taylor Sheridan's net worth after Yellowstone? Per Celebrity Net Worth, the entertainer has an estimated net worth of $70 million. Does Taylor Sheridan own Bosque Ranch? Yes, Taylor owns the Bosque Ranch in Weatherford, Texas. Where is Taylor Sheridan's ranch? The filmmaker allegedly owns three ranches: The Bosque Ranch, the Four Sixes Ranch (6666) and a smaller ranch outside Jacksboro, Texas. Who is Taylor Sheridan's wife? The filmmaker has been married to actress and model Nicole Muirbrook since 2013.

Taylor Sheridan's net worth has generated interest from fans. The American actor, screenwriter, director and screenwriter has an estimated net worth of $70 million from his profession as an entertainer. Some of Sheridan's notable works include Sons of Anarchy (2008–2014), Veronica Mars (2005–2007) and Yellowstone (2018–2021).

