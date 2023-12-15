What is Andy Cohen's net worth? How wealthy is the TV host?

Andy Cohen is a celebrated American TV host, executive producer, and author. He is best known for being the host and executive producer of Bravo's late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. However, behind his charming smile and engaging interviews is a fascinating financial success story. So, what is Andy Cohen's net worth?

Andy Cohen at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Andy Cohen has become a household name in the entertainment industry thanks to his charismatic on-screen presence and unparalleled hosting abilities. Besides TV hosting, he is the creator and executive producer of several popular reality TV shows. Discover how much Andy Cohen earns, his net worth, and his various assets.

Andy Cohen's profile summary

Full name Andrew Joseph Cohen Nickname Andy Cohen Gender Gay man Date of birth 6 June 1968 Age 55 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Education Boston university Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Mother Evelyn Cohen Father Lou Cohen Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Gay Relationship status Single Children 2 Occupation TV and radio host, producer, author Net worth $50 million Instagram @bravoandy

Who is Andy Cohen?

He is an American TV host, executive producer, and author. His parents are Lou and Evelyn Cohen. The celebrity grew up in St Louis, Missouri, alongside his only sibling, Emily Rosenfeld. After graduating from Clayton High School for his high school education, Cohen joined Boston University, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

In 2020, he was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People for his contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. He is also a father of two kids, a boy and a girl. His eldest child, Benjamin Allen, was born in February 2020, and his daughter, Lucy Eve, was born in April 2022.

But who are Andy Cohen's children with? Both Ben and Lucy were born via surrogacy, and although different surrogates carried them, Cohen stated that the two are biological siblings.

What is Andy Cohen's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Andy Cohen has a net worth of $50 million as of 2023. He has accumulated wealth through various entertainment industry ventures, investments, and assets.

How did Andy Cohen make his money?

After graduating from university, Andy landed an internship opportunity at CBS News. He worked for the network for ten years, eventually becoming a senior producer for The Early Show and a producer for CBS This Morning and 48 Hours.

In 2000, he joined Trio as vice president of original programming. In 2004, the TV personality joined Bravo as original programming and development vice president. He was responsible for developing new formats, creating original content, and identifying new talent.

He was also an executive producer on shows like Project Runway, Top Chef, Queer Eye, Flipping Out, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, Inside the Actors Studio, Million Dollar Listing New York, and many others.

In 2009, he debuted his own talk show on Bravo, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which became a huge success and established him as a household name. He also began hosting Real Housewives franchise reunions, which became a cultural sensation.

Andy resigned from his executive position at Bravo in 2013 but continued to work as an executive producer and host for the network. He also founded Most Talkative Productions, which produces shows such as The Real Housewives All Stars, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and For Real: The Story of Reality TV.

In 2015, the executive producer launched his radio channel on SiriusXM, Radio Andy, where he hosts his show and produces others.

Besides TV hosting and producing, Andy Cohen is a best-selling author who has written several books, including Most Talkative: Stories from the Front Lines of Pop Culture, Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries, and The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.

What is Andy Cohen's salary?

Andy Cohen's annual salary is $10 million. It includes his earnings as the executive producer and host of The Real Housewives franchise, the host of Watch What Happens Live, the host of other Bravo show reunions, and his earnings from other business ventures.

Andy Cohen's assets

In 2003, Andy purchased a unit at 2 Horatio Street in the West Village. He grew his holdings over time by purchasing three more units in the same building.

In 2019, he purchased a stunning half-acre oceanfront property in the Hamptons community of Amagansett. This spectacular lot has 125 feet of ocean frontage and provides a tranquil escape from city life. The executive producer purchased it for $5.4 million.

In 2022, the TV personality added to his real estate portfolio by purchasing a luxurious penthouse in New York City. This opulent city home was purchased for $18.3 million.

FAQs

What is Andy Cohen's claim to fame? He is an accomplished radio and TV host, executive producer, and writer. How much does Andy Cohen make? His annual salary from his various ventures in the entertainment industry and business ventures is alleged to be $10 million. How much is Andy Cohen worth? He has a net worth of $50 million as of 2023. How old is Andy Cohen? He is 55 years old, having been born on 6 June 1968. How tall is Andy Cohen? He is 5 feet 9 inches (175) tall. Which are Andy Cohen's TV shows? He hosts his talk show on Bravo, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and also hosts Real Housewives franchise reunions. What does Andy Cohen's sister do? His sister, Emily Rosenfeld, is a jewellery designer.

Andy Cohen's net worth is a testament to his multifaceted talents and strategic career choices. As he continues to reshape the entertainment industry, his fortune serves as a reminder that in show business, talent and business acumen go hand in hand.

Source: YEN.com.gh