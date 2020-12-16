Hayley Erbert is an American-born dancer, actress, Instagram influencer, and social media personality in Los Angeles, California. She rose to prominence after taking part in the So You Think You Can Dance challenge on FOX TV. Besides, the pro dancer is a Dancing with the Stars dance troupe member.

Hayley's speciality is in the contemporary form of dance. She emerged among the top 3 females during the 19th So You Think You Can Dance show. Interestingly, she performed alongside several other celebrities such as Joshua Allen, Dmitry Chaplin and Twitch. So far, she has participated in four DWTS tours and seven DWTS seasons.

Hayley Erbert's profile summary

Full name: Hayley Erbert

Hayley Erbert Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 11th of October, 1994

11th of October, 1994 Age : 28 years old in 2022

: 28 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Topeka, Kansas, United States of America

Topeka, Kansas, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, United States of America

Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 124

124 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Body measurements in inches: 36-24-36

36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-61-91

91-61-91 Shoe size : 7 (US)

: 7 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother : Debbie Schwartz

: Debbie Schwartz Father : Jerry Erbert

: Jerry Erbert Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Partner : Derek Hough

: Derek Hough School : Washburn Rural High School

: Washburn Rural High School Profession : Dancer, actress, Instagram influencer, and entrepreneur

: Dancer, actress, Instagram influencer, and entrepreneur Net worth: $20 million

$20 million Hayley Erbert's Instagram handle: @hayley.erbert

Background information

Hayley was born on the 11th of October, 1994, in Topeka, Kansa, USA. By implication, Hayley Erbert's age is currently 27 years. But unfortunately, her parents, Debbie Swartz and Jerry Erbert, divorced while she was still a young girl.

She was therefore raised by her mother and stepfather, Jim Swartz. Her mother is the marketing director of Kaw Valley Bank, while her stepfather is a pharmacist who owns and operates King Pharmacy. The dancer has one older brother.

At three years of age, the American professional dancer was passionate about dancing and gymnastics. Her mom and stepdad encouraged her to take part in dancing and modelling. She studied at Washburn Rural High School and began polishing her dancing skills while in high school.

What is Hayley Erbert famous for?

The 27-year-old is renowned for her dancing abilities, and her resumé speaks volumes. Hayley began her career by competing on Fox's series, So You Think You Can Dance, during the 10th season in 2013. When she emerged among the top 3 females, it opened other avenues as she got more dancing gigs.

She toured with two famous Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) stars, Derek Hough and Julianne, in the Move Live on Tour in 2014 and 2015 summers. This paved the way for her appearance on Dancing with the Stars in 2018.

Is Hayley Erbert on DWTS? Presently, she is not. Because of her brilliant performance after the latest episode, most fans of the show petitioned the producers why Erbert was not selected as a pro dancer for the 30th season of the dance show.

Hayley Erbert movies

The American professional dancer has also worked in the film industry in different capacities. Below is a list of various TV shows and movies she has featured in:

Rob Canto: Shia LaBeouf Live

Ted 2

So You Think You Can Dance

Nia Soux: Star in Your Own Life

To The Pointe with Kristyn Burtt

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

Dancing with the Stars

Good Morning America

The Disney Family Singalong

Entertainment Tonight

Relationship with Derek Hough

Hayley is in a relationship with former Dancing with the Stars star Derek Hough. So, how did Derek Hough meet Hayley Erbert? During DWTS in the Move Live on Tour, the two met and began dating in 2015. They decided to go public with their romantic relationship after a couple of years. According to them:

It's just tiring. It was liberating, honestly, just being like, 'Hey, this is our relationship. This is cool. This is what it is and it's great.'

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough have never shied from flaunting their relationship on social media since they announced their relationship. They continuously post cute photos of each other on their social media accounts.

Are Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert engaged?

Although Derek is yet to officially propose, his love for her cannot be doubted. In a video he shared on his Instagram page on the 23rd of September, 2021, he said:

Marriage? People keep asking me when I’m gonna propose to @hayley.erbert but the truth is I’m already married. To @shaniatwain. Yep! And I’ve been trying to get ahold of her to sign papers for a while now. I really thought she was the one but you know things change, people change.

Presently, Derek and his love Hayley live together in California.

TikTok challenge participation

The lovebirds recently sparked fans' interest in their love life after joining a trendy TikTok challenge called Pen in Cup. The game involves throwing a pen into a cup placed at a distance just after saying a wish or decision aloud. If the pen does not sit in the cup, it is a wrong wish, but the wish will likely come to pass if it does.

While participating, things took a cool turn after Derek said "I am gonna marry Hayley" aloud and immediately sank his pen in the cup flawlessly. The American professional dancer tried her luck afterwards by saying they would have a baby, but she missed it.

Then, Derek tried the same statement but added another baby to make it two, and he sank his pen in the cup. However, it was not all gloom for Hayley as her man sank another pen after suggesting that Hayley start a dog-boarding business.

How much is Hayley Erbert worth?

According to the Idol Net Worth website, Hayley Erbert's net worth is estimated at $20 million. Hayley has been in the entertainment industry since she was three years old and has accumulated a considerable sum of money from dancing, which is her primary source of income.

How tall is Hayley Erbert?

The Dancing With The Stars professional dancer is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 54 kilograms. She has brown hair and eyes. Her measurements are 36-24-36 inches for her bust, waist and hips, respectively. Her shoe size is 6 (UK), while her bra size is 34 B.

What is Hayley Erbert doing now?

A recent interview with the power couple shows that Herbert and her boyfriend enjoy the best of time while educating fans on fashion. They partnered with Express for the brand's latest campaign, #ExpressYou, which encourages shoppers to bring their passions to the forefront on social media.

Besides, Hayley and her boyfriend also launched a YouTube channel called Derek & Hayley x Dayley Life, which documents their life together in adventure, dance, cooking, and love videos. Dayley Life channel began during the quarantine period, and so far, it has garnered over 142,000 subscribers.

Hayley Erbert has been dancing from the age of three, and after all these years, she has become a pro at it. Her excellence has seen her grace numerous shows and tours across the United States. She is the epitome of hard work, consistency, and beauty with brains.

