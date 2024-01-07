What is Pamela Anderson's net worth now? How wealthy is Tommy Lee's ex-wife?

If you were old enough in the nineties, you might be familiar with Pamela Anderson. She rose to fame as a Playboy model, author, producer and actress. Pamela is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and, as a result, has earned a substantial fortune. What is Pamela Anderson's net worth?

Pamela Anderson attends the H&M Mugler launch at 894 Lexington in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pamela Anderson, famously known as Tommy Lee's ex-wife, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as a versatile actress, model, and media personality. Her journey to success has seen her go through various professional and personal hurdles. Despite the challenges, Anderson has managed to amass an impressive net worth.

Pamela Anderson's profile summary

Full name Pamela Denise Anderson Other names Pamela Anderson Lee Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 1967 Age 56 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Vancouver Island, Canada Nationality Canadian, American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Carl Anderson Father Barry Anderson Siblings One Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, Jon Peters, Dan Hayhurst Children Two School Highland Secondary School Profession Actor, glamour model, author Net worth $20 million Instagram @pamelaanderson Facebook @pamelaandersonfoundation Twitter @pamelaanderson

What is Pamela Anderson's net worth?

What is Pamela Anderson's net worth in 2024? According to Celebrity Net Worth and similar websites, the Canadian American entertainer has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Her sources of income include earnings from her acting career as a glamour model, author, and producer. Here is a detailed breakdown of her sources of income.

Acting

Pamela Anderson poses before attending the Rock My Swim by Mode City Paris fashion show in Paris. Photo: Thomas Samson

Source: Getty Images

Pamela Anderson began her acting career in 1990 with a guest appearance on the comedy TV series Charles in Charge. She then landed a role on the TV series Home Improvement and the movie The Taking of Beverly Hills in 1991. Pamela's breakthrough came in 1992 when she landed a role as a member of the rotating cast of Baywatch.

According to the NY Post, Pamela's role on Baywatch reportedly saw her earn $1,500 per episode before receiving an increase to $300,000 per episode or $6.6 million per season. She was on the show for five seasons. However, despite her significant contributions to the success of the show, Anderson did not receive as much financial compensation as some of her co-stars.

Modelling

Pamela Anderson's modelling career began when she appeared on the Playboy magazine cover in 1989. She continued to model for the magazine for the next 22 years. According to a 2014 TMZ publication, the title of Playmate of the Year earns $100,000, plus a car, while the Playmate of the Month gets $25,000.

Other ventures

Aside from her film and TV career, Pamela Anderson has succeeded in other ventures, including authoring books and various product lines. Some of her novels and memoirs include:

Pandemonium – 1998

– 1998 Star – 2004

– 2004 Star Struck – 2005

– 2005 Raw – 2015

– 2015 The Sensual Life: Change Your Diet, Change Your Body, Change the World – 2015

– 2015 Lust for Love: Rekindling Intimacy and Passion in Your Relationship – 2018

– 2018 In Liebe, Pamela – 2023

– 2023 Love, Pamela – 2023

Financial challenges

The actress has had several financial challenges in her life, including failed property investments, tax delinquencies, and lawsuits. According to Yahoo, Pamela bought a Malibu home for $1.8 million in 2000, which she spent a further $8 million to renovate. Her venture saw her lose vast cash and accumulate debts.

On tax delinquencies, Pamela made headlines in 2010 after California added her to a list of 250 residents with the most extensive tax debts. According to ABC News, the actress owed state tax authorities $493,144 in unpaid personal income taxes.

TMZ also reported that Pamela owned $259,395.75 in unpaid taxes in 2011 filed by the IRS. In addition, the State of California filed for $112,118.90 the same year.

What is Pamela Anderson doing now?

The actress is active in the entertainment and fashion industry. According to GMA, Pamela is the makeup-free face of Proenza Schouler's Sproing 2024 campaign. She has also published several books over the years.

Are Pamela and Tommy still friends?

Yes, they are. According to the Independent, the ex-couple, who married from 1995 to 1998, have had a complicated relationship over the years. However, they occasionally check in with each other as they are parents to two kids.

What do Pamela Anderson's sons do?

Actress Pamela Anderson attends the Last Chance For Animals Benefit Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

According to People magazine, Pamela Anderson's sons (with ex-husband Tommy Lee), Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, are both entertainers. Brandon, born on 5 June 1996, is an actor and model, while Dylan, born on 29 December 1997, is into modelling and music.

FAQs

How much is Pamela Anderson worth? As of 2024, the actress's net worth is an estimated $20 million. What is Pamela Anderson best known for? She is best known for her modelling work in Playboy magazine and her role as "CJ" Parker on the television series Baywatch. How many times has Pamela Anderson been on the cover of Playboy? She has appeared on the cover of Playboy 14 times (more than any other woman in the magazine's history). What are some of Pamela Anderson's other ventures? Apart from acting and modelling, the entertainer has also released various novels and autobiographies. What are the names of Pamela Anderson's sons? Her two sons (with Tommy Lee) include Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee. What is Pamela Anderson doing now? The entertainer is active in the entertainment and fashion industry and has participated in various campaigns, including the SS/24 campaign for Proenza Schouler.

Pamela Anderson's net worth has generated interest from the public due to her career as a Playboy model, actress, and media personality. She is famous for being the ex-wife of various celebrities, including American actor Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, Jon Peters, and Dan Hayhurst.

