Jackie Goldschneider: All about the cast member of Real Housewives of New Jersey

The Real Housewife of New Jersey has produced notable names since its premiere in May 2009. Among the show's well-known stars is American actress Jackie Goldschneider, whose role on the show has evolved. What else do you know about the TV personality?

Jackie Goldschneider at BravoCon 2023 from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Rich Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jackie Goldschneider's role as a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey has propelled her to fame. Her debut quickly saw her become a fan favourite, but she had to appear as a friend of the show's main cast in season 13 due to health concerns.

Jackie Goldschneider's profile summary

Full name Jackie Goldschneider Gender Female Date of birth 2 October 1976 Age 47 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Staten Island, New York, USA Current residence Tenafly, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Ann B Mark Father Barry Mark Siblings Two Marital status Married Husband Evan Goldschneider Children Four University Boston University, Fordham University Profession Former real estate attorney, freelance writer, newspaper columnist, reality TV star, real estate manager Net worth $2 million Instagram @jackiegoldschneider Facebook @jackiegoldschneider

Jackie Goldschneider’s biography

The reality TV star was born in Staten Island, New York, in the United States. Who are Jackie Goldschneider's parents? Her parents are Ann B Mark, an immigrant from Israel and Barry Mark.

According to her autobiography, The Weight of Beautiful, Jackie attended a local high school before enrolling at Boston University, where she graduated. She then enrolled at the Fordham University School of Law, where she graduated with a Juris Law degree.

What is Jackie Goldschneider's age?

Jackie Goldschneider attends BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mindy Small

Source: Getty Images

The entertainer is 47 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 2 October 1976, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Jackie is an American reality TV star, former real estate attorney, freelance writer, newspaper columnist and real estate manager. She reportedly began her career as a federal prosecutor in the USA, where she later established herself as a real estate attorney.

She then transitioned to freelance writing and journalism before joining The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2018. As a writer, her work has been published on Good Housekeeping, HuffPost, and Scary Mommy.

Role on Real Housewives of New Jersey

Jackie's Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) role began in 2018 during the show's ninth season. She quickly rose to become a fan favourite due to her strong personality and candidness. Despite enjoying success as a full-time housewife, Jackie decided to transition to a minor role.

According to People magazine, her decision to appear as a friend of the show's main cast in season 13 is due to her prioritising her health. Jackie revealed that she suffered from an eating disorder and was recovering.

Speaking about her decision, she said:

When Bravo approached me about casting for season 13, I obviously was very excited to be a part of the show again because I love the show. But my recovery was not in the place that I expected it to be. It was moving very slowly. I was still being triggered by stress and I still needed a lot of intense therapy.

What is Jackie Goldschneider's net worth?

According to various net worth ranking websites, including Yahoo and HotNewHipHop, Jackie's net worth is allegedly $2 million. Her sources of wealth are her career as a real estate lawyer, family wealth, and earnings from The Real Housewives of New Jersey TV show.

Who is Jackie Goldschneider's husband?

Jackie Goldschneider and Evan Goldschneider at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Photo: Nina Westervelt

Source: Getty Images

Jackie Goldschneider's husband is Evan Goldschneider, a professional financier. He has worked at various financial firms, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch and is a partner at Hawthorne Lane Capital Group.

The couple met at a Manhattan dive bar in 2003 and married in 2006. They have two sets of twins: Jonas and Adin and Alexis and Hudson.

Who is Jackie Goldschneider's sister?

Jackie's sister is named Felicia Damato. However, they have been estranged for many years. According to , Jackie revealed that she and her sister have never connected, describing their relationship as strained. She also described their relationship as not being like sisters but two women with the same parents.

FAQs

Who is Jackie Goldschneider? She is a reality TV star known for her appearance on The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ). She is also a former real estate attorney and newspaper columnist. Who is Jackie Goldschneider's husband? Jackie's husband is Evan Goldschneider, a finance professional to whom she has been married since 2006. Does Jackie Goldschneider have any children? Yes, the reality TV star has two sets of twins: Jonas and Adin and Alexis and Hudson. Who are Jackie Goldschneider's siblings? She has a brother named Eric Mark and a sister named Felicia Damato. What is the relationship between Jackie Goldschneider and her sister? The reality TV star and her sister, Felicia Damato, have been estranged for many years. What is Jackie Goldschneider's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Jackie Goldschneider has generated interest from the public due to her role as a cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ). Besides her television career, she is a former lawyer, writer, newspaper columnist, and real estate manager.

