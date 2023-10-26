Who is Lina Medina? The story of the youngest mother in the world

Motherhood is a divine blessing, and the birth of a child is lovely news, but not when it occurs unexpectedly and at a young age. You'd be astonished to discover how old the world's youngest mom is. Lina Medina, for example, was just five years old when she gave birth. Get to learn more about the world's youngest mother and her child.

Portrait of assault victim Lina Medina in 1967. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Lina Medina? She is a Peruvian lady who became the world's youngest verified mother on 14 May 1939, at five years, seven months, and twenty-one days. According to medical evaluations of her pregnancy, she was under five years old when she first became pregnant, which might have been attributed to early puberty.

Lina Medina's profile summary

Full name Lina Marcela Medina de Jurado Famous as Youngest world's mother Gender Female Date of birth 23 September 1933 Age 90 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Ticrapo, Castrovirreyna Province, Peru Current residence Ticrapo, Castrovirreyna Province, Peru Nationality Peruvian Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Tiburelo Medina Mother Victoria Losea Siblings 8 Marital status Married Husband Raúl Jurado Children 2 Profession Secretary Net worth $1 million–$5 million

Lina Medina's history

The world's youngest mother was born in Ticrapo, Castrovirreyna Province, Peru, to her parents, Tiburelo and Victoria Losea. Medina's father was a silversmith. She grew up in Ticrapo alongside her eight siblings.

When she was five, Medina's parents accompanied her to a hospital in Pisco because her abdomen was growing. She was discovered pregnant in her seventh month after doctors initially believed she had a tumour.

The youngest mother in the world, Lina Medina. Photo: @realhistoryuncovered on Instagram, @CoolFMPH on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 14 May 1939, six weeks following the diagnosis, Lina underwent a caesarean section and gave birth to a baby boy. She was the youngest individual in history records to give birth at age 5, 7 months, and 21 days.

She needed a caesarean section because of her tiny pelvis. At birth, Medina's baby weighed 2.7 kilograms (6.0 lb; 0.43 st) and was named Gerardo in honour of her physician. Lina's son had grown up believing she was his sister until the age of 10 when he learned Lina was his mother.

After temporarily remaining with his relatives, Lozada was granted custody of Lina Medina's son at Lozada's home in Lima. As a result, he hired Lina to work at his clinic in Lima, where she also lived. However, Lina could only visit her kid occasionally. Her son had a good childhood but passed away in 1979 at 40 due to a bone marrow condition.

Who is Lina Medina's baby's father?

Based on Peruvian law, Medina's pregnancy implied that she had been assaulted before age five. On the other hand, Marcela has never disclosed the kid's father's name or the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy. Some alleged that she got molested by her deranged stepbrother.

Escomel speculates that she was unaware of herself since she "could not give definite responses." Marcela's dad was arrested and charged with child sexual assault, but he was freed due to insufficient proof.

How old is the world's youngest parent?

Lina Medina is the youngest mother in the world. Photo: @serenamorena.pe on Instagram, @InsightInkk on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lina Marcela, the youngest parent in the world, is currently 90 years old as of 2023. She was born on 23 September 1933. Her zodiac sign is Libra. However, she became a parent at the age of five years old.

Lina served as a secretary at the Lima clinic of Lozada as a young adult, which provided her with funds for her education and that of her son's high school education.

Who is Lina Medina's husband?

Lina Marcela is currently married to Raúl Jurado. She married and gave birth to her second child, a son, in 1972.

FAQs

Lina Medina is a Peruvian lady who became the world's youngest verified mother on 14 May 1939, at five years, seven months, and twenty-one days. She gave birth to a son named Gerardo Medina, who died in 1979 at 40.

