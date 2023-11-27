Meet Indiana Hawke: Everything about Ethan Hawke’s daughter

Ethan Hawke is a famous American actor, director, and writer, best known for his roles in Training Day, Before Sunset, and Boyhood. Outside of his career accomplishments, Hawke is a devoted family man. His bond with his children is one of the most cherished aspects of his private life. So, who is Indiana Hawke, his youngest child?

Ethan Hawke's daughters, Clementine, Maya, and Indiana (in a red jumpsuit). Clementine and Indiana sitting on their father's lap. Photo: @maya_hawke, @ethanhawke on Instagram (modified by author)

Indiana Hawke is the youngest child of Ethan Hawke and his second wife, Ryan Shawhughes. The celebrity kid has one biological sibling and two half-siblings from her father's previous marriage. Learn more about her childhood and family members.

Profile summary

Full name Indiana Hawke Gender Female Date of birth 23 July 2011 Age 12 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Ryan Shawhughes Father Ethan Hawke Siblings 3

Indiana Hawke's bio

Indiana was born to her parents, Ethan Hawke and Ryan Shawhughes, in Austin, Texas, United States. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

Her father, Ethan, is a successful American actor, film director, and writer. He has been featured in numerous films and TV shows, including 24 Hours to Live, Sinister, Predestination, and The Black Phone.

Her mother is an American actress and producer. Some of the most popular films Ryan Shawhughes has produced include The Good Lord Bird, Blaze, and First Reformed.

What is Indiana Hawke's age?

Ethan Hawke's daughter was born on 23 July 2011. She is 12 years old as of 2023 and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Indiana Hawke's siblings

Indiana is the youngest among Ethan Hawke's children. She has one biological sibling and two half-siblings from her father's first marriage to the former model and Hollywood actress Uma Thurman.

Her eldest half-sibling, Maya, was born on 8 July 1998 and is 25 years old as of 2023. She is a singer, composer, and talented actress best known for her Little Woman, Stranger Things, and Do Revenge roles.

Her half-brother, Levon Roan, was born on 15 January 2002 and is 21 years old as of 2023. He is a musician and upcoming actor who has been featured in the film Blackout.

Last but not least is Indiana's biological sister, Clementine Jane Hawke. She was born on 8 July 2008 and is 15 years old as of 2023.

What is Indiana Hawke's net worth?

The celebrity kid is still a minor, and her net worth is not yet revealed. However, her father, an accomplished Hollywood figure, has a net worth of $55 million as of 2023.

FAQs

Who is Indiana Hawke? She is Ethan and Ryan Shawhughes' youngest child. How old is Indiana? She is 12 years old as of 2023. She was born on 23 July 2011. Who is Ethan Hawke married to? He is married to Ryan Shawhughes, an American actress and producer. Who are Ethan Hawke's daughters? He has three daughters, Maya, Clementine, and Indiana. Who is Indiana's brother? He has only one brother, Levon Roan. Where do Indiana Hawke and her family reside? They currently live in Boerum Hill, a Brooklyn neighbourhood in New York City.

Indiana Hawke is popularly known as the youngest daughter of Ethan and his second wife, Ryan Shawhughes. She has two half-siblings and one biological sister. Being a celebrity kid, her mother tries her best to keep her life private from public scrutiny.

