Lola Iolani Momoa: All about Jason Momoa’s daughter

Jason Momoa is a renowned American actor, writer, and producer. He is widely recognised for his roles in The Bad Batch (2016), Justice League (2017), Aquaman (2018), and Fast X (2023). The American actor has two kids, but most people want to know more about his daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa. Who is she?

Lola Iolani Momoa (L), Lisa Bonet (C), and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha (R) at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at TCL Chinese. Photo: Presley Ann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lola Iolani Momoa is an American celebrity kid—she appears regularly on her parents' social media pages. Lola has also attended several notable events with her parents over the years. As a result, it has propelled her into the spotlight.

Lola Iolani Momoa's profile summary

Full name Lola Iolani Momoa Famous as Jason Momoa's daughter Gender Female Date of birth 23 July 2007 Age 16 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 4'2" Height in centimetres 127 Weight in pounds 62 Weight in kilograms 28 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Jason Momoa Mother Lisa Bonet Siblings Zoë Kravitz, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa Net worth $1 million

Lola Iolani Momoa's biography

Lola Iolani was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, to her parents, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. She holds an American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. Lola's dad is of native Hawaiian-German-Pawnee-Irish ancestry, while her mom is of African-American heritage.

Iolani has two siblings: an elder half-sister, Zoë Isabella Kravitz and a younger brother, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa. Her half-sister, Zoë Isabella, is a , singer, and actress from the United States. She made her acting debut in the 2007 romantic comedy movie No Reservations.

Lola Iolani Momoa's parents

The American celebrity's kid's parents are Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Her dad, Jason, is a renowned American actor. He started his acting career in 1999 in the TV series Baywatch.

He has since been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Johnson Family Vacation (2004), Stargate: Atlantis (2005–2009), Game of Thrones (2011–2012), Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023).

Actors Jason Momoa (L) and ﻿Lisa Bonet attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Lola's mum, Lisa Bonet, is a renowned American actress and director. She started her acting career in 1983 in the TV series St. Elsewhere. She has been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as A Different World (1987–1989), Bank Robber (1993), Biker Boys (2003), Road to Paloma (2014), and Jellywolf (2017).

Lola's parents, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, started their relationship in 2005. They tied the knot in October 2017. The two announced their separation in 2022. On 8 January 2024, Lisa applied for divorce, alleging irreconcilable differences. The legal separation was granted one day afterwards.

How old is Lola Iolani Momoa?

Lola Iolani Momoa's age is 16 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 23 July 2007. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Lola Iolani Momoa's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Additionally, she comes from a wealthy family—her dad has an estimated net worth of $40 million. He earns his income through his acting, producing and writing career. Lola's mum has an estimated net worth of $10 million. She makes her income through her acting career.

Lola Iolani Momoa, Jason Momoa, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa attended the world premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Lola Iolani Momoa?

Lisa Bonet's daughter is 4 feet 2 inches or 127 centimetres tall. The celebrity kid weighs approximately 62 pounds or 28 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Lola Iolani Momoa? She is an American celebrity kid. She is widely recognised as Jason Momoa's daughter. How old is Lola Iolani? She is 16 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 23 July 2007. Where is Lola Iolani from? She comes from Los Angeles, California, United States. Who are Lola Iolani's parents? Her dad is called Jason Momoa, and her mum is Lisa Bonet. Who are Jason Momoa's kids? The American actor has two children: Nakoa-Wolf and Lola Iolani. What is Jason Momoa's nationality? He holds an American nationality. What is Lola Iolani's height? She is around 4 feet 2 inches or 127 centimetres tall.

Lola Iolani Momoa is an American celebrity kid widely recognised as Jason Momoa's daughter. Her parents are acclaimed American actors. Her elder half-sister, Zoë Isabella, is a model, singer, and actress.

