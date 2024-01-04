Daniel Radcliffe is a well-known British actor and producer. He is most widely recognised for playing Harry Potter in the movie series of the same name from 2001 to 2011. The movie series catapulted him to the ranks of the globe's highest-paid actors. What is Daniel Radcliffe's net worth?

Source: Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe has been passionate about acting since the age of 5. He made his acting debut at age 10 in BBC One's two-part version of Charles Dickens' book David Copperfield (1999). He played the main character as a young boy in the series.

Full name Daniel Jacob Radcliffe Gender Male Date of birth 23 July 1989 Age 34 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Hammersmith, London, England Current residence West Village, New York, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 38-30-16 Body measurements in centimetres 96-76-40 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Alan George Radcliffe Mother Marcia Jeannine Gresham Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Erin Darke Children 1 Education Redcliffe Gardens School, Sussex House School, City of London School Profession Actor, producer Net worth $110 million

Who is Daniel Radcliffe?

He is a British actor and producer. Daniel was born on 23 July 1989 in Hammersmith, London, England, to his parents, Alan George Radcliffe and Marcia Jeannine Gresham. He is 34 years old as of January 2024. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Daniel is the only child born to his parents. He attended Redcliffe Gardens School, Sussex House School and City of London School for his education.

What is Daniel Radcliffe's net worth as of 2023?

Daniel Radcliffe's movies and TV shows net worth is estimated at $110 million as of January 2023. The British celebrity earns his income through his acting career. He has an estimated salary of $15 million annually. The following is a breakdown of his revenue sources.

Acting career

The British actor started acting in 1999 in the TV miniseries David Copperfield. He has since been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) and Late Show with David Letterman (2011).

Movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb page, the British actor has 48 acting credits. Some of them include;

Daniel Radcliffe attends the UK Special "The Lost City" screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on 31 March 2022 in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal (2023)

Miracle Workers (2019–2023)

(2019–2023) Rick and Morty (2022)

(2022) Profession comédien (2022)

(2022) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2020)

(2020) Guns Akimbo (2019)

(2019) The Simpsons (2010–2018)

(2010–2018) Beast of Burden (2018)

(2018) Robot Chicken (2012–2017)

(2012–2017) Lost in London (2017)

(2017) Now You See Me 2 (2016)

(2016) The Gamechangers (2015)

(2015) What If (2013)

(2013) The Woman in Black (2012)

(2012) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Daniel Radcliffe's salary per movie

Daniel Radcliffe made a minimum of $100 million from the Harry Potter franchise. The total income is from base wages, profit sharing, recurring royalties, and other sources of revenue.

His basic compensation for the last payment in 2011 was $33 million, equivalent to over $40 million in today's currency. The following are his total earnings per film.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone $1 million Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets $3 million Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire $11 million Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix $14 million Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 $20 million Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 $33 million Total salary (approx.) $82 million

Real estate

In 2008, Radcliffe paid $4.9 million for his apartment in West Village; in 2022, he put it up for sale for $5.65 million. Later in the year, it sold for $5.3 million. A few months before, he had also bought a $4.3 million flat on Mercer Street, which he rented for $20,000 monthly.

Other sources

Daniel Radcliffe took the stage in Equus in 2006 at seventeen, marking the play's first comeback since its initial production in 1973. In the central part, Radcliffe played stable lad Alan Strang, who had a horse fetish. The show's advance sales exceeded £1.7 million.

Who was the wealthiest actor in Harry Potter?

Radcliffe is the wealthiest member of the Harry Potter cast. The British actor has an estimated net worth of $110 million.

Who got paid the most in Harry Potter?

Daniel Radcliffe speaks during the US Premiere Of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Brooklyn on 1 November 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

The Harry Potter series' highest-paid actor was Daniel Radcliffe. He is estimated to receive a total compensation of over $50 million for the final two Harry Potter movies.

Who is richer, Emma Watson or Daniel Radcliffe?

Daniel Radcliffe is wealthier, with an estimated net worth of $110 million. Emma Watson has an estimated net worth of $85 million.

FAQs

Who is Daniel Radcliffe? He is a British actor and producer widely recognised for playing Harry Potter in the movie series of the same name from 2001 to 2011. What is Daniel Radcliffe's age? He is 34 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 23 July 1989. Where is Daniel Radcliffe from? He is from Hammersmith, London, England. Who is Daniel Radcliffe married to? He is unmarried but has been in a romantic partnership with American actress Erin Darke since 2012. Does Daniel Radcliffe have a kid? He has one child with Erin Darke. How rich is Daniel Radcliffe? He has an estimated net worth of $110 million. How tall is Daniel Radcliffe? He is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Daniel Radcliffe's net worth has gradually grown since he joined the Harry Potter franchise. Daniel Radcliffe is a renowned British actor and producer. He became famous at 12 when he won a leading role in the film franchise.

