The Sopranos cast: List of The Sopranos characters and where they are now
The Sopranos is an American criminal drama television series produced by David Chase. The series follows Tony Soprano, an Italian-American gangster from New Jersey who tries to integrate his household life with his career as the boss of a criminal organisation, which he unwillingly confronts during counselling sessions with therapist Jennifer Melfi. Who are The Sopranos cast members?
The Sopranos is widely recognised as a television classic with the finest cast in television history. Each role, led by James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, was brilliantly cast and played, transforming practically everyone into international celebrities and garnering them a shower of awards throughout the show's six seasons.
The Sopranos cast
The series aired on Max from 1999 to 2007, encompassing six seasons and 86 episodes. The Sopranos is credited with kicking off the Second Golden Age of Television. It has received several honours, including 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, Peabody Awards for its first two seasons, and five Golden Globe Awards. Here are the cast members of The Sopranos.
James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano
James Gandolfini was a famous actor from the United States. He was most recognised for his role as Tony Soprano, the Italian-American Mafia criminal lord in The Sopranos. He passed away on 19 June 2013.
Edie Falco as Carmela Soprano
Edith Falco is a well-known American actress. She is best recognised for her role as Carmela Soprano on The Sopranos. She is a vegan who has collaborated with PETA on initiatives such as a public service announcement asking parents to keep their kids away from the circus. Edith is presently pursuing a career in acting.
Lorraine Bracco as Jennifer Melfi
Lorraine Bracco is a renowned actress from the United States of America. She is most recognised for her roles as psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi in HBO's The Sopranos. Lorraine is an actress.
Drea de Matteo as Adriana La Cerva
Andrea Donna de Matteo is an actress from the United States. She is most recognised for her portrayal of Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, for which she was awarded a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2004. One of the best Sopranos characters, Andrea, is actively acting.
Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti
Michael Imperioli is a well-known American actor. He is most known for his portrayal as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award in 2004 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Thriller Series. Imperioli has continued to act in significant roles on television, most recently in The White Lotus (2022) and This Fool (2022–2023).
Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Meadow Soprano
Jamie-Lynn Sigler is an actress from the United States. She is well recognised for portraying Meadow Soprano in The Sopranos. Jamie-Lynn is still working as an actor, having appeared in recent episodes of Big Sky.
Tony Sirico as Paulie Gualtieri
Gennaro Anthony Sirico Jr. was an actor from the United States. He is one of The Sopranos cast members who have died. Tony was most recognised for his role in The Sopranos as Peter Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri. He passed away on 8 July 2022.
Steven Van Zandt as Silvio Dante
Steven Van Zandt is a musician and actor from the United States. He is a guitarist and mandolinist in Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. He's appeared in several films and television shows lately, including Under the Boardwalk.
Nancy Marchand as Livia Soprano
Nancy Lou Marchand was an actress from the United States. She started her theatre career in 1951. Nancy was well known for her roles as Livia Soprano on The Sopranos and Margaret Pynchon on Lou Grant. She died on 18 June 2000.
Steve Schirripa as Bobby Baccalieri
Steven Schirripa is a famous actor from the United States. He is well recognised for his role in The Sopranos as Bobby Baccalieri. Steven is the creator and presenter of two Investigation Discovery shows, Nothing Personal and Karma's A B*tech!
Vincent Pastore as Big Bonpensiero
Vincent Pastore is a well-known American actor. He is well recognised for depicting Salvatore Big Bonpensiero in the HBO series The Sopranos. He presently resides on City Island. Vincent was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014.
Joe Pantoliano as Ralph Cifaretto
Joseph Peter Pantoliano is a well-known American actor who has appeared in over 150 films, television shows and plays. He has written two autobiographies and is involved in the subject of mental health, having recorded his mother's and his challenges. He started the NGO No Kidding, Me Too! to combat the stigma associated with mental illness.
Robert Iler as A.J. Soprano
Robert Michael Iler is a retired actor from the United States. He is most widely recognised for playing A.J. Soprano in The Sopranos. His cinematic credits include Tadpole and Daredevil. In July 2023, Iler launched Not Today Pal, a podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.
Emily Wickersham as Rhiannon Flammer
Emily Kaiser Wickersham is a well-known American actress, best recognised for her portrayal as NCIS Special Agent Eleanor Bishop in the television series NCIS. She is presently residing in Los Angeles.
Steve Buscemi as Tony Blundetto
Steven Vincent Buscemi is an actor from the United States. He is well-known for his work as a renowned character actor. Buscemi has been living in Park Slope, Brooklyn, since 2021.
Lola Glaudini as Deborah Ciccerone-Waldrup
Lola Glaudini is an actress from the United States. She is best recognised for her roles on CBS's Criminal Minds as Elle Greenaway and on HBO's The Sopranos as Deborah Ciccerone-Waldrup. Glaudini is married to Stuart England and has two boys.
Dominic Chianese as Corrado "Junior" Soprano
Dominic Chianese is a singer, actor, and famous musician from the United States. He is most recognised for appearing in The Sopranos as Corrado "Junior" Soprano, The Godfather Part II as Johnny Ola, and Boardwalk Empire as Leander. He's appeared in several films and television shows lately, including The Old Guitarist.
Aida Turturro as Janice Soprano
Aida Turturro is a well-known actress from the United States. She is best known as Janice Soprano in the HBO drama series The Sopranos. She is actively acting.
Federico Castelluccio as Furio Giunta
Federico Castelluccio is an American actor of Italian descent. He is well recognised for portraying Furio Giunta in The Sopranos. He has recently appeared in several films and television series, including The Families Feud.
Jason Cerbone as Jackie Aprile Jr.
Jason Cerbone is a well-known actor from the United States. He portrayed Jackie Aprile Jr. on The Sopranos. Jason was last featured in a short film, Passaic, in 2018. He is also active on Instagram, promoting products such as Omerta coffee.
How many seasons of The Sopranos are there?
There are six seasons in the TV show. The series aired on HBO from 10 January 1999 until 10 June 2007. The Soprano's episodes are 86.
Why is The Sopranos so good?
The Sopranos is frequently lauded for its fascinating characters, intriguing plot, and realistic representation of the mafia society. David Chase, the show's creator, is noted for his attention to detail and desire to examine the characters' intellectual depths.
Who does Lady Gaga play in The Sopranos?
Lady Gaga appears as Girl at Swimming Pool #2 in season three, episode nine, titled The Telltale Moozadell.
How did The Sopranos end?
The Sopranos concluded with Tony (James Gandolfini) sitting with his family at Holsten's restaurant after a turf battle between the New Jersey and New York Mafia households.
When Tony's daughter Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) appears at the restaurant, the screen turns black, and the titles roll silently. The contentious finale has sparked almost a decade of rumours and discussion about whether a hitman murdered Tony.
Who was Tony Soprano based on?
The persona of the character is acquired from a variety of La Cosa Nostra tales, with specific emphasis on real-life New Jersey mob personas such as Ruggerio "Richie the Boot" Boiardo, the leader of the North Jersey Genovese crime household members, and Vincent "Vinny Ocean" Palermo, an earlier caporegime and de facto leader of the DeCavalcante crime family.
Above are the main The Sopranos cast members. Some of these personalities are still on the stage today. Others have abandoned the screen entirely, while others have perished.
Yen.com.gh recently released an article featuring the LazyTown cast then and now. LazyTown is a kid's television show in Iceland. The show was lauded for its ability to encourage healthy living.
LazyTown offers different personalities that make the show worthwhile to watch. The only characters portrayed by real actors in most episodes are Robbie Rotten, Stephanie, and Sportacus. The remaining puppets are the work of the Neal Scanlan Studio and Wit Puppets. See the article for further information.
Source: YEN.com.gh