The Sopranos cast: List of The Sopranos characters and where they are now

The Sopranos is an American criminal drama television series produced by David Chase. The series follows Tony Soprano, an Italian-American gangster from New Jersey who tries to integrate his household life with his career as the boss of a criminal organisation, which he unwillingly confronts during counselling sessions with therapist Jennifer Melfi. Who are The Sopranos cast members?

Actor Federico Castelluccio (L), actress Edie Falco and actor Michael Imperioli (R). Photo: Bobby Bank, Jamie McCarthy, Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Sopranos is widely recognised as a television classic with the finest cast in television history. Each role, led by James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, was brilliantly cast and played, transforming practically everyone into international celebrities and garnering them a shower of awards throughout the show's six seasons.

The Sopranos cast

The series aired on Max from 1999 to 2007, encompassing six seasons and 86 episodes. The Sopranos is credited with kicking off the Second Golden Age of Television. It has received several honours, including 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, Peabody Awards for its first two seasons, and five Golden Globe Awards. Here are the cast members of The Sopranos.

James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano

Actor James Gandolfini attends the "Zero Dark Thirty" premiere at the Dolby Theatre on 10 December 2012 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

James Gandolfini was a famous actor from the United States. He was most recognised for his role as Tony Soprano, the Italian-American Mafia criminal lord in The Sopranos. He passed away on 19 June 2013.

Edie Falco as Carmela Soprano

Edie Falco attends the 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History on 10 December 2023 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Edith Falco is a well-known American actress. She is best recognised for her role as Carmela Soprano on The Sopranos. She is a vegan who has collaborated with PETA on initiatives such as a public service announcement asking parents to keep their kids away from the circus. Edith is presently pursuing a career in acting.

Lorraine Bracco as Jennifer Melfi

Lorraine Bracco attends the 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival Opening Night Red Carpet on 21 October 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Lorraine Bracco is a renowned actress from the United States of America. She is most recognised for her roles as psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi in HBO's The Sopranos. Lorraine is an actress.

Drea de Matteo as Adriana La Cerva

Actress Drea de Matteo attends the 25th Annual Dances With Films - U.S. premiere f "The Latin From Manhattan" at TCL Chinese Theatre on 11 June 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Andrea Donna de Matteo is an actress from the United States. She is most recognised for her portrayal of Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, for which she was awarded a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2004. One of the best Sopranos characters, Andrea, is actively acting.

Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti

Michael Imperioli attends the "Appropriate" Broadway opening night at Hayes Theater on 18 December 2023 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Michael Imperioli is a well-known American actor. He is most known for his portrayal as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award in 2004 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Thriller Series. Imperioli has continued to act in significant roles on television, most recently in The White Lotus (2022) and This Fool (2022–2023).

Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Meadow Soprano

Actress Jamie Lynn Sigler visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 29 January 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is an actress from the United States. She is well recognised for portraying Meadow Soprano in The Sopranos. Jamie-Lynn is still working as an actor, having appeared in recent episodes of Big Sky.

Tony Sirico as Paulie Gualtieri

Actor Tony Sirico, who plays mob soldier Paulie Walnuts on the TV series "The Sopranos," relaxes in his trailer between scenes shot in a Jersey City cemetery. Photo: Thomas Monaster

Source: Getty Images

Gennaro Anthony Sirico Jr. was an actor from the United States. He is one of The Sopranos cast members who have died. Tony was most recognised for his role in The Sopranos as Peter Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri. He passed away on 8 July 2022.

Steven Van Zandt as Silvio Dante

Steven Van Zandt attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on 3 November 2023 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Steven Van Zandt is a musician and actor from the United States. He is a guitarist and mandolinist in Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. He's appeared in several films and television shows lately, including Under the Boardwalk.

Nancy Marchand as Livia Soprano

Lou Grant is a CBS television drama about life at the Los Angeles Tribune newspaper. Pictured is Nancy Marchand (as Mrs. Pynchon, owner of the newspaper). 1 January 1978. Photo: CBS

Source: Getty Images

Nancy Lou Marchand was an actress from the United States. She started her theatre career in 1951. Nancy was well known for her roles as Livia Soprano on The Sopranos and Margaret Pynchon on Lou Grant. She died on 18 June 2000.

Steve Schirripa as Bobby Baccalieri

Steve Schirripa attends Build Series to discuss the Garden of Dreams Foundation's special comedy night, "The Garden Of Laughs", at Build Studio on 24 March 2017 in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

Steven Schirripa is a famous actor from the United States. He is well recognised for his role in The Sopranos as Bobby Baccalieri. Steven is the creator and presenter of two Investigation Discovery shows, Nothing Personal and Karma's A B*tech!

Vincent Pastore as Big Bonpensiero

Vincent Pastore attends "The Magnificent Seven", New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on 19 September 2016 in New York City. Photo: Matthew Eisman

Source: Getty Images

Vincent Pastore is a well-known American actor. He is well recognised for depicting Salvatore Big Bonpensiero in the HBO series The Sopranos. He presently resides on City Island. Vincent was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014.

Joe Pantoliano as Ralph Cifaretto

Joe Pantoliano attends the "Mary J Blige's My Life" New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on 23 June 2021 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Joseph Peter Pantoliano is a well-known American actor who has appeared in over 150 films, television shows and plays. He has written two autobiographies and is involved in the subject of mental health, having recorded his mother's and his challenges. He started the NGO No Kidding, Me Too! to combat the stigma associated with mental illness.

Robert Iler as A.J. Soprano

Robert Iler attends the Cabana One Pool Club And Lounge Grand Opening at The Mayfair Hotel and Spa in Coconut Grove, Miami, on 3 October 2008. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Robert Michael Iler is a retired actor from the United States. He is most widely recognised for playing A.J. Soprano in The Sopranos. His cinematic credits include Tadpole and Daredevil. In July 2023, Iler launched Not Today Pal, a podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Emily Wickersham as Rhiannon Flammer

Emily Wickersham arrives at the Entertainment Weekly host's celebration honouring nominees for The Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Emily Kaiser Wickersham is a well-known American actress, best recognised for her portrayal as NCIS Special Agent Eleanor Bishop in the television series NCIS. She is presently residing in Los Angeles.

Steve Buscemi as Tony Blundetto

Steve Buscemi stands on stage after speaking to SAG-AFTRA members and supporters during the "Rock The City For A Fair Contract" rally in Times Square on 25 July 2023 in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Steven Vincent Buscemi is an actor from the United States. He is well-known for his work as a renowned character actor. Buscemi has been living in Park Slope, Brooklyn, since 2021.

Lola Glaudini as Deborah Ciccerone-Waldrup

Lola Glaudini at the The Wind Tunnel in Pasadena, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Lola Glaudini is an actress from the United States. She is best recognised for her roles on CBS's Criminal Minds as Elle Greenaway and on HBO's The Sopranos as Deborah Ciccerone-Waldrup. Glaudini is married to Stuart England and has two boys.

Dominic Chianese as Corrado "Junior" Soprano

NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City on Monday, 14 May 2018 - Red Carpet - Pictured: Dominic Chianese, "The Village" on NBC. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Dominic Chianese is a singer, actor, and famous musician from the United States. He is most recognised for appearing in The Sopranos as Corrado "Junior" Soprano, The Godfather Part II as Johnny Ola, and Boardwalk Empire as Leander. He's appeared in several films and television shows lately, including The Old Guitarist.

Aida Turturro as Janice Soprano

Aida Turturro poses at the new play "Morning Sun" opening night at Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center Stage 1 on 3 November 2021 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Aida Turturro is a well-known actress from the United States. She is best known as Janice Soprano in the HBO drama series The Sopranos. She is actively acting.

Federico Castelluccio as Furio Giunta

Actor Federico Castelluccio attends the opening night of The Museum of Modern Art and Luce Cinecitta's Ugo Tognazzi: Tragedies of a Ridiculous Man Retrospective at MoMA. Photo: Lars Niki

Source: Getty Images

Federico Castelluccio is an American actor of Italian descent. He is well recognised for portraying Furio Giunta in The Sopranos. He has recently appeared in several films and television series, including The Families Feud.

Jason Cerbone as Jackie Aprile Jr.

Actor Jason Cerbone of The Sopranos attends the Pre-party for the film's premiere, "A.L." on 26 June 2001 at Remi in New York City and signs autographs for waiting fans. Photo: Diane Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Jason Cerbone is a well-known actor from the United States. He portrayed Jackie Aprile Jr. on The Sopranos. Jason was last featured in a short film, Passaic, in 2018. He is also active on Instagram, promoting products such as Omerta coffee.

How many seasons of The Sopranos are there?

There are six seasons in the TV show. The series aired on HBO from 10 January 1999 until 10 June 2007. The Soprano's episodes are 86.

Why is The Sopranos so good?

The Sopranos is frequently lauded for its fascinating characters, intriguing plot, and realistic representation of the mafia society. David Chase, the show's creator, is noted for his attention to detail and desire to examine the characters' intellectual depths.

Who does Lady Gaga play in The Sopranos?

Lady Gaga appears as Girl at Swimming Pool #2 in season three, episode nine, titled The Telltale Moozadell.

How did The Sopranos end?

The Sopranos concluded with Tony (James Gandolfini) sitting with his family at Holsten's restaurant after a turf battle between the New Jersey and New York Mafia households.

When Tony's daughter Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) appears at the restaurant, the screen turns black, and the titles roll silently. The contentious finale has sparked almost a decade of rumours and discussion about whether a hitman murdered Tony.

Who was Tony Soprano based on?

The persona of the character is acquired from a variety of La Cosa Nostra tales, with specific emphasis on real-life New Jersey mob personas such as Ruggerio "Richie the Boot" Boiardo, the leader of the North Jersey Genovese crime household members, and Vincent "Vinny Ocean" Palermo, an earlier caporegime and de facto leader of the DeCavalcante crime family.

Above are the main The Sopranos cast members. Some of these personalities are still on the stage today. Others have abandoned the screen entirely, while others have perished.

Yen.com.gh recently released an article featuring the LazyTown cast then and now. LazyTown is a kid's television show in Iceland. The show was lauded for its ability to encourage healthy living.

LazyTown offers different personalities that make the show worthwhile to watch. The only characters portrayed by real actors in most episodes are Robbie Rotten, Stephanie, and Sportacus. The remaining puppets are the work of the Neal Scanlan Studio and Wit Puppets. See the article for further information.

Source: YEN.com.gh