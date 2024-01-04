Who is Naomie Olindo? She is a South Carolina-based, French-born American TV personality, businesswoman, and social media influencer. Naomie rose to prominence following her role on the Bravo reality television show Southern Charm. Is she still a Southern Charm cast member?

Naomie Olindo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on 14 October 2022 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe (modified by author)

Naomie Olindo made her television debut in 2016 as Craig Conover's girlfriend, one of Southern Charm's primary cast members. Southern Charm chronicles the private and professional existence of several Charleston socialites from notable families.

Naomie Olindo's profile summary

Naomie Olindo's biography

Naomie from Southern Charm was born in Nice, France, to her parents, Joel and Carole Olindo. She holds French and American nationalities and is of white ethnicity. She has one sibling, a sister.

Olindo moved to America at 13 and resided in Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated in 2014 from the College of Charleston, where she specialised in finance. She subsequently earned a master's degree in Business Administration from the same university.

How old is Naomie from Southern Charm?

Naomie Olindo's age is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 4 August 1992. The TV personality's zodiac sign is Leo.

What does Naomie from Southern Charm do for a living?

She is a TV personality, businesswoman, and social media influencer. She is a founding partner of L'Abeye, a lifestyle brand for fashionable ladies.

Naomie started her television career in 2016 in the TV series Southern Charm. She has been featured in several other shows, such as Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (2018–2022) and Southern Hospitality (2022–2023).

Why isn't Naomi on the Southern Charm 2023 season?

The American celebrity will not return to Southern Charm for another season, most likely owing to personal and legal issues, including legal action from a former business associate. Her interactions with the cast members, especially her ex, Craig, and friends, Cameran and Chelsea, have significantly evolved.

What is Naomie Olindo's net worth?

According to Wealthy Genius and TheRichest, the television personality has an alleged net worth of between $500 thousand and $3.5 million. Naomie earns her income through television work, social media influencing, and other business ventures.

Who is Naomie Olindo dating?

Olindo is currently single. She was previously linked to Metul Shah and Craig Conover. She started dating reality TV personality Craig Conover in 2015. The duo split up in 2017.

Olindo was also in a romantic relationship with Metul Shah, an anesthesiologist, doctor, and entrepreneur. They began dating in 2018. The two ended their relationship in July 2021 after reports of Shah's alleged infidelity appeared on social media.

Naomi from Southern Charm before and after appearance

The American celebrity underwent a nose surgery in 2018 and tracked her recovery on Instagram. She stated that she had wished to get her nose done since she was eight and had no discomfort or remorse.

Naomie Olindo's weight loss journey

Olindo managed to lose a few pounds while starring on Southern Charm. She told The Skinny Confidential Him and Her podcast in 2021 that she practised intermittent fasting to reduce weight.

How tall is Naomie Olindo?

She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall. The American celebrity weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 35-24-36 inches or 88-60-91 centimetres.

FAQs

Naomie Olindo is an American businesswoman and television and social media personality. She became well-known after appearing in the reality television series Southern Charm from 2016 to 2022.

