Mike McDaniel is an American football coach. He has had a successful career as a coach, starting his career in 2005 as an intern. Mike has risen to become the current head coach of the Miami Dolphins since 2022. But aside from his profession, what else do you know about his personal life? Learn more about Mike McDaniel's parents and his ethnic background.

Mike McDaniel's parents became a topic of interest in 2022 after he revealed that his father was black. The revelation surprised many as Mike's appearance is not easily distinguishable from that of a biracial person.

Mike McDaniel's profile summary

Mike McDaniel's parents

Michael Lee McDaniel's parents are Donna McDaniel and Mike Sr. His parents are multiracial, with his mother being white while his father was of African-American ethnicity. The former couple had Michael, their only child, on 6 March 1983 in Aurora, Colorado, USA.

Who is Mike McDaniel's biological father?

Michael's father was known as Mike Sr. He died in a car accident in 1987, leaving his four-year-old son and wife. As a result, Mike grew up with a single parent and didn't get to know his dad well. Here is Mike McDaniel's parents' photo shared by a fan on X (Twitter).

Mike McDaniel's mother

The Dolphin's head coach's mom is known as Donna. She is an American of white ethnicity hailing from Colorado. Donna struggled to raise his son as a single mom. She made little income, having worked as a credit consultant at Monfort Beef and, later, as a salesperson for a meat delivery company.

Mike McDaniel's stepfather

McDaniel's stepfather is Gary McCune, a former Broncos staffer who worked as a video coordinator. Gary met Michael at a Broncos training camp at the University of Northern Colorado, where he had come for autographs. Michael had lost his Charlotte Hornets ball cap, and Gary bought him a replacement.

Their interaction led Gary to meet Michael's mother, Donna, whom he dated for a while before eventually getting married.

What is McDaniel's ethnicity?

Michael Lee McDaniel is biracial. The head coach has spoken in the past about his life growing up and how he discovered his ethnicity. Speaking during a press conference in 2022, where he was clarifying his earlier comments where he said he identified as a human being, Mike told ESPN:

First and foremost, I'm biracial. My mom's white, my dad's Black. I've been extremely proud of that my whole life.

McDaniel continued,

It is a unique experience, being a race and then fully acknowledging that most outside observers, when they perceive you, identify you as something other than the race you are. When you're younger and that is happening, it's very, very confusing.

Mike McDaniel's family

Michael is a family man with a wife and a kid. His wife is Katie Hemstalk, a professional esthetician and cosmetologist. The couple met at a nightclub in 2010 and hit it off. They dated for four years before tying the knot on 21 June 2014.

The couple held their wedding in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Ashburn, Virginia.

In 2020, Hemstalk and McDaniel welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Alya June. In 2022, Michael acknowledged his family during a press conference as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He said:

My wife, Katie McDaniel. We've come a long way. We've got a long way to go. And my daughter, Ayla June McDaniel, you are a miracle and I can't wait to see what you grow into.

FAQs

Mike McDaniel's parents have generated interest from the public for quite some time. The interest came after the American football coach revealed to the public that he was multiracial. His revelation surprised many, especially because of his physical appearance.

