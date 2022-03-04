Who is the lowest-paid NBA player for the 2022/2023 season?

The NBA has been around since 1946, and in that time, people have witnessed some of the greatest athletes of all time duke it out on the court. Everyone knows that the NBA sets the standard when it comes to professional basketball. It has the best basketball players globally, and they are paid good salaries. Every player receives a different amount, creating a wide disparity between the highest and the lowest-paid NBA player.

The lowest-paid NBA player hasn't been a major discussion to many people since most focus on those who make millions of dollars. Yet, despite the NBA's popularity in the United States and globally, the lowest-paid players make as little as less than a million dollars.

Top 20 lowest-paid NBA players for the 2022/2023 season

How do NBA players get paid? NBA players are paid according to the league's standard paydays. This results in high salaries for some players and relatively lower ones for others. So, how much does the lowest-paid NBA player make? Here is a list of the lowest-paid player for the top teams for the 2022/2023 season.

1. Isaiah Roby - $10,932

Full name: Isaiah Roby

Isaiah Roby Date of birth: 3 February 1998

3 February 1998 Age: 25 years (as of 2023)

25 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Dixon, Illinois, United States

Dixon, Illinois, United States Current team: New York Knicks

Roby declared for the 2019 NBA Draft. Later, the Detroit Pistons drafted him 45th and traded him to the Dallas Mavericks. He has previously played for the Oklahoma City Thunder (2020-2022) and the San Antonio Spurs (2022-2023) and plays for New York Knicks. Roby receives a base salary of $10,932.

2. Shaquille Harrison - $12,260

Full name: Shaquille Harrison

Shaquille Harrison Date of birth: 6 October 1993

6 October 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kansas City, Missouri, United States

Kansas City, Missouri, United States Current team: Los Angeles Lakers

Harrison signed with the Phoenix Suns after going undrafted in the NBA draft in 2016. He has previously played for the Phoenix Suns, the Chicago Bulls, and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Los Angeles Lakers signed Shaquille Harrison to a two-year contract. He will be paid a base salary of $12,260 with a cap hit of $10,552.

3. Tristan Thompson - $16,700

Full name: Tristan Trevor James Thompson

Tristan Trevor James Thompson Date of birth: 13 March 1991

13 March 1991 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Brampton, Canada

Brampton, Canada Current team: Los Angeles Lakers

Tristan Thompson is a Canadian-American professional basketball player for the National Basketball Association's Los Angeles Lakers. In the NBA, he has also played for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Chicago Bulls. Tristan Thompson's base salary is $16,700.

4. Vernon Carey Jr. - $21,104

Full name: Vernon A. Carey Jr

Vernon A. Carey Jr Date of birth: 25 February 2001

25 February 2001 Age: 22 years (as of 2023)

22 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Current team: Utah Jazz

Carey played college basketball at Duke University for one season before declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft. In the second round of the draft, he was chosen by the Charlotte Hornets with the 32nd overall pick. He has currently signed a 2-year with the Utah Jazz and earns a base salary of $21,104.

5. David Duke Jr. - $28,241

Full name: David Duke Jr.

David Duke Jr. Date of birth: 13 October 1999

13 October 1999 Age: 23 years (as of 2023)

23 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Providence, Rhode Island, United States

Providence, Rhode Island, United States Current team: Brooklyn Nets

David Duke Jr. signed a standard contract with Brooklyn on April 7, 2023. He earns a base salary of $28,241 and a cap hit of $28,241. He scored 16 points while representing the United States at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, where his team won the bronze medal.

6. Justin Champagnie - $28,241

Full name: Justin John Champagnie

Justin John Champagnie Date of birth: 29 June 2001

29 June 2001 Age: 21 years (as of 2023)

21 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Staten Island, New York, United States

Staten Island, New York, United States Current team: Boston Celtics

Champagnie played college basketball at the University of Pittsburgh for two seasons before declaring for the NBA draft in 2021. He was a productive college player, earning first-team All-ACC honours in 2021. The player's current base salary is $28,241.

7. Jeenathan Williams - $52,644

Full name: Jeenathan Williams Jr.

Jeenathan Williams Jr. Date of birth: 12 February 1999

12 February 1999 Age: 24 years (as of 2023)

24 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Rochester, New York, United States

Rochester, New York, United States Current team: Portland Trail Blazers

Williams joined the Utah Jazz for the 2022 NBA Summer League after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft. The Jazz signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract, but he was released the next day. The player recently signed a two-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers on April 1, 2023. He earns a base salary of $52,644.

8. Anthony Lamb - $253,254

Full name : Anthony Miles Lamb

: Anthony Miles Lamb Date of birth : 20 January 1998

: 20 January 1998 Age : 25 years (as of 2023)

: 25 years (as of 2023) Place of birth : Rochester, New York, U.S.

: Rochester, New York, U.S. Current team: Golden State Warriors

Anthony Lamb signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Golden State Warriors for a salary of $253,254. Later his contract was converted into a two-way contract. On March 2023, his contract was converted into a standard NBA contract.

9. D.J. Augustin - $300,605

Full name: Darryl Gerard "D. J." Augustin Jr.

Darryl Gerard "D. J." Augustin Jr. Date of birth: 10 November 1987

10 November 1987 Age: 35 years (as of 2023)

35 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Current team: Houston Rockets

Augustin signed with the Houston Rockets, returning to the team for the second time. He earns around $300,605 per year on average. He previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Orlando Magic, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

10. Sandro Mamukelashvili - $357,717

Full name: Alexander "Sandro" Mamukelashvili

Alexander "Sandro" Mamukelashvili Date of birth: 23 May 1999

23 May 1999 Age: 23 years (as of 2023)

23 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: New York City, New York, U.S.

New York City, New York, U.S. Current team: San Antonio Spurs

Sandro was drafted second round of the 2021 NBA draft with the 54th pick. He signed a one-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs in March 2023, with a base salary of $357,717.

11. Meyers Leonard - $409,916

Full name : Meyers Patrick Leonard

: Meyers Patrick Leonard Date of birth : 27 February 1992

: 27 February 1992 Age : 31 years (as of 2023)

: 31 years (as of 2023) Place of birth : Woodbridge, Virginia, U.S.

: Woodbridge, Virginia, U.S. Current team: Milwaukee Bucks

Meyers Leonard was drafted in the 2012 NBA draft as the 11th overall pick. He signed a 1-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks for a salary of $409,916. He is among the lowest-paid players in the team.

12. Goran Dragic - $617,911

Full name: Goran Dragić

Goran Dragić Date of birth: 6 May 1986

6 May 1986 Age: 36 years (as of 2023)

36 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Ljubljana, SR Slovenia, Yugoslavia

Ljubljana, SR Slovenia, Yugoslavia Current team: Milwaukee Bucks

The San Antonio Spurs drafted Goran Dragić in the 2008 NBA draft. He signed a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. In 2022-23 he will earn a salary of $617,911, making him one of the lowest-paid players in the Milwaukee Bucks.

13. Will Barton - $684,712

Full name: William Denard Barton III

William Denard Barton III Date of birth: 6 January 1991

6 January 1991 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.

Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. Current team: Toronto Raptors

William Barton is a basketball player for the Toronto Raptors. In the 2022-23 season, he signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Raptors for a base salary of $684,712. He has played for Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.

14. Cody Zeller - $743,922

Full name: Cody Allen Zeller

Cody Allen Zeller Date of birth: 5 October 1992

5 October 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2023)

30 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Washington, Indiana, United States

Washington, Indiana, United States Current team: Miami Heat

Cody played for Indiana University for two years and was labelled "the saviour of Indiana basketball." He has previously played for Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers. Cody Zeller's salary is estimated to be $743,922.

15. Russell Westbrook - $784,914

Full name: Russell Westbrook III

Russell Westbrook III Date of birth: 12 November 1988

12 November 1988 Age: 34 years (as of 2023)

34 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States

Long Beach, California, United States Current team: LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook has won numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including the NBA Most Valuable Player Award in 2017, and has been named an All-Star nine times.

Westbrook is known for his aggressive style of play, his ability to fill the stat sheet with points, rebounds, and assists, and his intense competitiveness on the court. He receives an estimated salary of $784,914.

16. Patrick Beverley - $801,614

Full name : Patrick Beverley

: Patrick Beverley Date of birth : 12 July 1988

: 12 July 1988 Age : 34 years (as of 2023)

: 34 years (as of 2023) Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

: Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Current team: Chicago Bulls

Patrick Beverley is s an American professional basketball player and a three-time NBA ALL-Defensive Team member. He signed a 1-year contract with the Chicago Bulls for a base salary of $801,614.

17. Boban Marjanovic - $807,005

Full name: Boban Marjanović

Boban Marjanović Date of birth: 15 August 1988

15 August 1988 Age: 34 years (as of 2023)

34 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Boljevac, Serbia

Boljevac, Serbia Current team: Houston Rockets

Boban is a professional basketball player from Serbia who currently plays for the Houston Rockets. He also represents the Serbian national basketball team at international competitions. Boban has a one-year contract with the Rockets and earns a base salary of $807,005.

18. Justin Holiday - $819,832

Full name: Justin Alaric Holiday

Justin Alaric Holiday Date of birth: 5 April 1989

5 April 1989 Age: 34 years (as of 2023)

34 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mission Hills, California, United States

Mission Hills, California, United States Current team: Dallas Mavericks

Justin Holiday makes around $819,832, making him the lowest-paid Dallas Mavericks player. He has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.

19. Dewayne Dedmon - $835,014

Full name: Dewayne Jamal Dedmon

Dewayne Jamal Dedmon Date of birth: 12 August 1989

12 August 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

33 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Lancaster, California, United States

Lancaster, California, United States Current team: Philadelphia 76ers

Nicknamed "The Mechanic", Dewayne Dedmon has played for national teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat. He earns a base salary of $835,014.

20. Gorgui Dieng - $895,743

Full name: Gorgui Sy Dieng

Gorgui Sy Dieng Date of birth: 18 January 1990

18 January 1990 Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

33 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kebemer, Senegal

Kebemer, Senegal Current team: San Antonio Spurs

Gorgui is a Senegalese basketball player who currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs. He agreed to a one-year contract with a base salary of $895,743. He has several college awards and honours, including NCAA Champion (2013), Big East Defensive Player of the Year (2013), First-Team All-Big East (2013), and 2nd in all-time blocks in Cardinal history (267 blocks).

Summary table of the lowest-paid NBA player for the 2022/2023 season

Rank Name Base salary 1 Isaiah Roby $10,932 2 Shaquille Harrison $12,260 3 Tristan Thompson $16,700 4 Vernon Carey Jr. $21,104 5 David Duke Jr. $28,241 6 Justin Champagnie $28,241 7 Jeenathan Williams $52,644 8 Anthony Lamb $253,254 9 D.J. Augustin $300,605 10 Sandro Mamukelashvili $357,717 11 Meyers Leonard $409,916 12 Goran Dragic $617,911 13 Will Barton $684,712 14 Cody Zeller $743,922 15 Russell Westbrook $784,914 16 Patrick Beverley $801,614 17 Boban Marjanovic $807,005 18 Justin Holiday $819,832 19 Dewayne Dedmon $835,014 20 Gorgui Dieng $895,743

What is the minimum NBA Rookie salary?

The Rookie minimum salary for the 2022-23 NBA season is $953,000 per year, based on the player's experience in the league.

What is the NBA veteran minimum?

The minimum annual salary for long-term veterans with more than ten years of experience is $2.72 million.

How much is a 10-day contract in the NBA?

The 10-day NBA contracts range from $61,000 to $175,000 based on the player's experience. A team can sign a player for ten days or three games, whichever is longer.

What is the minimum salary for a 2-way contract in the NBA?

The NBA minimum salary is $502,000 per year. In 2017 the league introduced two-way contracts, which help undrafted players secure deals with NBA teams. The players can make up to 50 appearances for their team during the regular season.

Who has the highest-paid NBA contract?

Stephen Curry is the highest-paid player; his NBA salary is around $53,838,416. He is regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time and the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Over the years, NBA's salaries have soared to astronomical heights. This has been largely due to the increased interest and a collective bargaining agreement. However, even though this has catapulted the stars and even menial players into mega-millionaires, some of the lowest-paid NBA players are yet to enjoy this.

