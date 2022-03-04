Who is the lowest-paid NBA player for the 2022/2023 season?
The NBA has been around since 1946, and in that time, people have witnessed some of the greatest athletes of all time duke it out on the court. Everyone knows that the NBA sets the standard when it comes to professional basketball. It has the best basketball players globally, and they are paid good salaries. Every player receives a different amount, creating a wide disparity between the highest and the lowest-paid NBA player.
The lowest-paid NBA player hasn't been a major discussion to many people since most focus on those who make millions of dollars. Yet, despite the NBA's popularity in the United States and globally, the lowest-paid players make as little as less than a million dollars.
Top 20 lowest-paid NBA players for the 2022/2023 season
How do NBA players get paid? NBA players are paid according to the league's standard paydays. This results in high salaries for some players and relatively lower ones for others. So, how much does the lowest-paid NBA player make? Here is a list of the lowest-paid player for the top teams for the 2022/2023 season.
1. Isaiah Roby - $10,932
- Full name: Isaiah Roby
- Date of birth: 3 February 1998
- Age: 25 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Dixon, Illinois, United States
- Current team: New York Knicks
Roby declared for the 2019 NBA Draft. Later, the Detroit Pistons drafted him 45th and traded him to the Dallas Mavericks. He has previously played for the Oklahoma City Thunder (2020-2022) and the San Antonio Spurs (2022-2023) and plays for New York Knicks. Roby receives a base salary of $10,932.
2. Shaquille Harrison - $12,260
- Full name: Shaquille Harrison
- Date of birth: 6 October 1993
- Age: 29 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Kansas City, Missouri, United States
- Current team: Los Angeles Lakers
Harrison signed with the Phoenix Suns after going undrafted in the NBA draft in 2016. He has previously played for the Phoenix Suns, the Chicago Bulls, and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Los Angeles Lakers signed Shaquille Harrison to a two-year contract. He will be paid a base salary of $12,260 with a cap hit of $10,552.
3. Tristan Thompson - $16,700
- Full name: Tristan Trevor James Thompson
- Date of birth: 13 March 1991
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Brampton, Canada
- Current team: Los Angeles Lakers
Tristan Thompson is a Canadian-American professional basketball player for the National Basketball Association's Los Angeles Lakers. In the NBA, he has also played for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Chicago Bulls. Tristan Thompson's base salary is $16,700.
4. Vernon Carey Jr. - $21,104
- Full name: Vernon A. Carey Jr
- Date of birth: 25 February 2001
- Age: 22 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States
- Current team: Utah Jazz
Carey played college basketball at Duke University for one season before declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft. In the second round of the draft, he was chosen by the Charlotte Hornets with the 32nd overall pick. He has currently signed a 2-year with the Utah Jazz and earns a base salary of $21,104.
5. David Duke Jr. - $28,241
- Full name: David Duke Jr.
- Date of birth: 13 October 1999
- Age: 23 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Providence, Rhode Island, United States
- Current team: Brooklyn Nets
David Duke Jr. signed a standard contract with Brooklyn on April 7, 2023. He earns a base salary of $28,241 and a cap hit of $28,241. He scored 16 points while representing the United States at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, where his team won the bronze medal.
6. Justin Champagnie - $28,241
- Full name: Justin John Champagnie
- Date of birth: 29 June 2001
- Age: 21 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Staten Island, New York, United States
- Current team: Boston Celtics
Champagnie played college basketball at the University of Pittsburgh for two seasons before declaring for the NBA draft in 2021. He was a productive college player, earning first-team All-ACC honours in 2021. The player's current base salary is $28,241.
7. Jeenathan Williams - $52,644
- Full name: Jeenathan Williams Jr.
- Date of birth: 12 February 1999
- Age: 24 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Rochester, New York, United States
- Current team: Portland Trail Blazers
Williams joined the Utah Jazz for the 2022 NBA Summer League after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft. The Jazz signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract, but he was released the next day. The player recently signed a two-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers on April 1, 2023. He earns a base salary of $52,644.
8. Anthony Lamb - $253,254
- Full name: Anthony Miles Lamb
- Date of birth: 20 January 1998
- Age: 25 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Rochester, New York, U.S.
- Current team: Golden State Warriors
Anthony Lamb signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Golden State Warriors for a salary of $253,254. Later his contract was converted into a two-way contract. On March 2023, his contract was converted into a standard NBA contract.
9. D.J. Augustin - $300,605
- Full name: Darryl Gerard "D. J." Augustin Jr.
- Date of birth: 10 November 1987
- Age: 35 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
- Current team: Houston Rockets
Augustin signed with the Houston Rockets, returning to the team for the second time. He earns around $300,605 per year on average. He previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Orlando Magic, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
10. Sandro Mamukelashvili - $357,717
- Full name: Alexander "Sandro" Mamukelashvili
- Date of birth: 23 May 1999
- Age: 23 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, U.S.
- Current team: San Antonio Spurs
Sandro was drafted second round of the 2021 NBA draft with the 54th pick. He signed a one-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs in March 2023, with a base salary of $357,717.
11. Meyers Leonard - $409,916
- Full name: Meyers Patrick Leonard
- Date of birth: 27 February 1992
- Age: 31 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Woodbridge, Virginia, U.S.
- Current team: Milwaukee Bucks
Meyers Leonard was drafted in the 2012 NBA draft as the 11th overall pick. He signed a 1-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks for a salary of $409,916. He is among the lowest-paid players in the team.
12. Goran Dragic - $617,911
- Full name: Goran Dragić
- Date of birth: 6 May 1986
- Age: 36 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Ljubljana, SR Slovenia, Yugoslavia
- Current team: Milwaukee Bucks
The San Antonio Spurs drafted Goran Dragić in the 2008 NBA draft. He signed a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. In 2022-23 he will earn a salary of $617,911, making him one of the lowest-paid players in the Milwaukee Bucks.
13. Will Barton - $684,712
- Full name: William Denard Barton III
- Date of birth: 6 January 1991
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.
- Current team: Toronto Raptors
William Barton is a basketball player for the Toronto Raptors. In the 2022-23 season, he signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Raptors for a base salary of $684,712. He has played for Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.
14. Cody Zeller - $743,922
- Full name: Cody Allen Zeller
- Date of birth: 5 October 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Washington, Indiana, United States
- Current team: Miami Heat
Cody played for Indiana University for two years and was labelled "the saviour of Indiana basketball." He has previously played for Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers. Cody Zeller's salary is estimated to be $743,922.
15. Russell Westbrook - $784,914
- Full name: Russell Westbrook III
- Date of birth: 12 November 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States
- Current team: LA Clippers
Russell Westbrook has won numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including the NBA Most Valuable Player Award in 2017, and has been named an All-Star nine times.
Westbrook is known for his aggressive style of play, his ability to fill the stat sheet with points, rebounds, and assists, and his intense competitiveness on the court. He receives an estimated salary of $784,914.
16. Patrick Beverley - $801,614
- Full name: Patrick Beverley
- Date of birth: 12 July 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, U.S.
- Current team: Chicago Bulls
Patrick Beverley is s an American professional basketball player and a three-time NBA ALL-Defensive Team member. He signed a 1-year contract with the Chicago Bulls for a base salary of $801,614.
17. Boban Marjanovic - $807,005
- Full name: Boban Marjanović
- Date of birth: 15 August 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Boljevac, Serbia
- Current team: Houston Rockets
Boban is a professional basketball player from Serbia who currently plays for the Houston Rockets. He also represents the Serbian national basketball team at international competitions. Boban has a one-year contract with the Rockets and earns a base salary of $807,005.
18. Justin Holiday - $819,832
- Full name: Justin Alaric Holiday
- Date of birth: 5 April 1989
- Age: 34 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Mission Hills, California, United States
- Current team: Dallas Mavericks
Justin Holiday makes around $819,832, making him the lowest-paid Dallas Mavericks player. He has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.
19. Dewayne Dedmon - $835,014
- Full name: Dewayne Jamal Dedmon
- Date of birth: 12 August 1989
- Age: 33 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Lancaster, California, United States
- Current team: Philadelphia 76ers
Nicknamed "The Mechanic", Dewayne Dedmon has played for national teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat. He earns a base salary of $835,014.
20. Gorgui Dieng - $895,743
- Full name: Gorgui Sy Dieng
- Date of birth: 18 January 1990
- Age: 33 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Kebemer, Senegal
- Current team: San Antonio Spurs
Gorgui is a Senegalese basketball player who currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs. He agreed to a one-year contract with a base salary of $895,743. He has several college awards and honours, including NCAA Champion (2013), Big East Defensive Player of the Year (2013), First-Team All-Big East (2013), and 2nd in all-time blocks in Cardinal history (267 blocks).
Summary table of the lowest-paid NBA player for the 2022/2023 season
|Rank
|Name
|Base salary
|1
|Isaiah Roby
|$10,932
|2
|Shaquille Harrison
|$12,260
|3
|Tristan Thompson
|$16,700
|4
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|$21,104
|5
|David Duke Jr.
|$28,241
|6
|Justin Champagnie
|$28,241
|7
|Jeenathan Williams
|$52,644
|8
|Anthony Lamb
|$253,254
|9
|D.J. Augustin
|$300,605
|10
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|$357,717
|11
|Meyers Leonard
|$409,916
|12
|Goran Dragic
|$617,911
|13
|Will Barton
|$684,712
|14
|Cody Zeller
|$743,922
|15
|Russell Westbrook
|$784,914
|16
|Patrick Beverley
|$801,614
|17
|Boban Marjanovic
|$807,005
|18
|Justin Holiday
|$819,832
|19
|Dewayne Dedmon
|$835,014
|20
|Gorgui Dieng
|$895,743
What is the minimum NBA Rookie salary?
The Rookie minimum salary for the 2022-23 NBA season is $953,000 per year, based on the player's experience in the league.
What is the NBA veteran minimum?
The minimum annual salary for long-term veterans with more than ten years of experience is $2.72 million.
How much is a 10-day contract in the NBA?
The 10-day NBA contracts range from $61,000 to $175,000 based on the player's experience. A team can sign a player for ten days or three games, whichever is longer.
What is the minimum salary for a 2-way contract in the NBA?
The NBA minimum salary is $502,000 per year. In 2017 the league introduced two-way contracts, which help undrafted players secure deals with NBA teams. The players can make up to 50 appearances for their team during the regular season.
Who has the highest-paid NBA contract?
Stephen Curry is the highest-paid player; his NBA salary is around $53,838,416. He is regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time and the greatest shooter in NBA history.
Over the years, NBA's salaries have soared to astronomical heights. This has been largely due to the increased interest and a collective bargaining agreement. However, even though this has catapulted the stars and even menial players into mega-millionaires, some of the lowest-paid NBA players are yet to enjoy this.
