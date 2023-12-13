Meet Michael Oher's siblings: Full profiles, careers, and photos

Michael Oher is a former American football player known not only for his successful career in the National Football League (NFL) but also for his extensive family. He comes from one of the largest families comprising biological and adoptive siblings. Who are Michael Oher's siblings, and how close are they as a family?

In this handout image provided by the NFL, Michael Oher of the Baltimore Ravens poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: NFL (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Michael Oher is widely recognised for his roles in NFL Monday Night Football (2009–2010), The NFL on CBS (2009–2015), NFL on FOX (2011–2016), and NBC Sunday Night Football (2013). In addition to his illustrious career, he is a family man and comes from a big family. Although the majority of his siblings have stayed out of the limelight, many are still interested in their lives.

Michael Oher's profile summary

Full name Michael Jerome Oher Gender Male Date of birth 28 May 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States Current residence Memphis, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 315 Weight in kilograms 143 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Michael Jerome Williams Mother Denise Oher Siblings 13 Marital status Married Wife Tiffany Roy Children Kobi, MJ, Kierstin, Naivi Education Briarcrest Christian School, University of Mississippi Profession Author, former football tackle Net worth $12 million Instagram @michaeloher Facebook @MichaelOher

Who is Michael Oher?

The former football tackle was born on 28 May 1986 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. His parents are Michael Jerome Williams and Denise Oher. Michael Oher's biological mother, Denise, struggled with alcoholism and substance abuse addiction while his dad was constantly in prison.

His dad was killed in jail when Jerome was in his senior year in high school. Michael Oher's mom and dad had 12 children, giving him little attention. Michael ended up in foster care when he was seven years old, and he alternated between residing in several foster families and being homeless.

Michael Oher's siblings

How many siblings does Michael Oher Have? He has 13 siblings. Michael was born into a family of 12 children—he has 11 biological and two adoptive siblings. Learn more about them below.

Michael Oher's biological siblings

The former NFL tackle was born into a family of 11 siblings. However, there is little known about Michael Oher's 11 biological siblings. The following are some of his known siblings.

Marcus

Deljuan

Carlos

John

Andre

Tara

Rico

Denise

Did Michael Oher's brother die?

Michael Oher's brother, Juan Antonio Deljuan, died on 16 September 2007. According to his obituary, he died in Memphis, Shelby, Tennessee, USA. He reportedly succumbed to injuries incurred in an automobile accident. He was supposedly born in the 80s.

Michael Oher's adoptive siblings

The American author was allegedly taken in by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy in 2004. The information about his adoptive siblings is provided below.

Sean Tuohy Jr.

Sean Tuohy Jr. in a black UCF-branded cap (L). Seen keenly watching a football game standing (R). Photo: @sjtuohy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sean Tuohy Jr., widely recognised as SJ, is an American celebrity child widely recognised for being Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy's child. He is an executive director of The Kingdom NIL. He has previously held numerous positions, such as Associate athletic director/chief of staff and assistant athletic director for football operations.

Sean was born on 4 July 1993. He is 30 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is cancer. Michael Oher's brother, SJ, attended Southern Methodist University and Loyola University Maryland for his education.

Collins Tuohy

Collins Tuohy arrives at the Children Awaiting Parents event presented by 2S Films at Sunset Tower on 2 February 2011 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

Collins Tuohy is a businesswoman and entrepreneur from the United States. She is an actress known for her roles in Night of the Loup Garou (2010) and The Highwaymen (2019).

Michael Oher's sister was born on 29 December 1986 to her parents, Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy. She is 37 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Collins has been married to Cannon Smith since 2016.

Does Michael Oher see his biological siblings?

The American celebrity's connection with his biological siblings is still unknown. It is conceivable that the footballer has a distant relationship with them.

FAQs

Who is Michael Oher? He is a famous philanthropist, author, and former football tackle from the United States. What is Michael Oher's age? He is 37 years old as of 2023. He was born on 28 May 1986. How many siblings does Michael Oher have? He has 13 siblings, 11 biological and two adoptive. Who is Michael Oher's brother Marcus? He is an American celebrity sibling widely recognised as Michael Oher's elder brother. Who is Michael Oher's wife? His wife is called Tiffany Roy. They got engaged on 21 July 2021 and married on 5 November 2022. How many kids does Michael Oher have? He has four children: Two boys, Kobi and MJ, and two daughters, Kierstin and Naivi. What is Michael Oher's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $12 million as of 2023.

Most of Michael Oher's siblings prefer to stay out of the limelight. He has 11 biological and two adoptive siblings (: Sean Tuohy Jr. and Collins Tuohy). Some of his known biological siblings include Marcus, Deljuan, Carlos, John, Andre, Tara, Rico and Denise Oher.

Yen.com.gh released an interesting article featuring Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's siblings. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is an established American actress and television personality. She is well-known for being Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's oldest biological child.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was born on 27 May 2006. She is Brad and Angelina Jolie's fourth child. Who are Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's siblings? She was raised with three brothers, Maddox Chivan, Knox Léon, and Pax Thien and two sisters, Zahara Marley and Vivienne. Learn more about them, including their ages.

Source: YEN.com.gh