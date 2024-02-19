Jackie Sandler's net worth: How wealthy is Adam Sandler's wife

Adam Sandler's wife, Jackie, has made a name for herself as an accomplished actress. Her talents have seen her star in various films and TV shows. As a result of her fame, fans are curious to know more about her earnings. What is Jackie Sandler's net worth, and what else doe she do?

Jackie Sandler's marriage and career have propelled her to fame. Her husband, Adam, is one of the biggest comedians in the world. Her husband's success and her career as an actress have spotlighted her life and career, with many curious to know her net worth.

Jackie Sandler's profile summary

Full name Jacqueline Samantha Titone Gender Female Date of birth 24 September 1974 Age 49 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Coral Springs, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Lila Titone Father Joseph Titone Siblings Three Marital status Married Husband Adam Sandler Children Two School Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Profession Actress, producer, former professional model Net worth $50 million–$55 million

Who is Jackie Sandler?

She is an American actress and former model best known as Adam Sandler's wife. Jackie was born on 24 September 1974 in Coral Springs, Florida. Her parents are Lila Titone and Joseph Titone. What is Jackie Sandler's age? She is 49 years old (as of February 2004), and her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Jackie Sandler's net worth?

Top-5 facts about Jackie Sandler. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

According to Celebrity Net Worth, FanFest and CAknowledge, Jackie Sandler has an alleged net worth of between $50 million and $55 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career. She also previously had a brief modelling career.

Jackie's marriage to American actor and comedian Adam Sandler has also contributed to her net worth through jointly owned assets. Here is a detailed breakdown of her wealth and earnings.

Acting career

Jackie Sandler has earned significantly from her acting career. According to IMDb, the actress has 44 acting credits (at the time of writing) with roles in various films and TV shows.

Jackie Sandler's movies

The actress has 37 film acting credits as of early 2024. Though most of her roles were minor, she has had significant roles in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023) as Gabi Rodriguez and Martha (voice) in Hotel Transylvania (2012). Here are some of her notable film credits:

Year Film Role 2024 Drugstore June 2023 Leo Jayda's mom (voice) 2023 You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Gabi Rodriguez Katz 2023 The Out-Laws Kay 2022 Daddy Daughter Trip Megan Buble 2022 Howe Team Beth 2020 Hubie Halloween Tracy Phillips 2020 The Wrong Missy Jess 2019 Murder Mystery Flight attendant 2018 Father of the Year Krystal 2015 The Ridiculous 6 Never Wears Bra 2013 Grown Ups 2 Jackie Tardio 2012 Hotel Transylvania Martha (voice)

Jackie Sandler's TV shows

The actress has had various roles on TV. Though not many, her roles in various TV shows include:

Year TV shows Roles 2013 The Goldbergs Elaine (1 episode) 2007 Rules of Engagement Nurse Linda (1 episode) 1998 The King of Queens Mrs. Kaufman (1 episode)

Modelling career

Jackie began her career as a model while in high school. According to The List, the actress earned $5,000 per gig from her modelling career in 2000.

Assets

Jackie Sandler and her husband, Adam Sandler, own several properties. That includes a Pacific Palisades house, which Adam bought in the early 2000s for her. The house was a $12 million gift from Adam to Jackie in the posh LA neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades.

According to Fancy Pants Homes, Adam revealed what led to his decision to buy the home. He said:

I was sitting in the kitchen having a nice time, and we were looking for a house, and my wife was like, 'I want this house'. Goldie was selling it, and I don't like to look around too much, so I was like, 'Alright, you want it, let's get this one.

It's a sprawling 14-bedroom property that was formerly owned by Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. They also purchased an adjacent home in Pacific Palisades for $4.1 million in October 2022.

The couple also owns a luxury house on the beach of Malibu. Adam bought the home for $3.9 million in 2001—its current estimated value is $6.5 million.

The house has a large living room, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two parking garages, a modern kitchen, stunning ocean views, and a beautiful beach for swimming at any time of the day.

Jackie and Adam Sandler's relationship

From Left to Right: Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler and Sunny Sandler attend the Premiere Of Netflix's "Leo" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

The couple reportedly met on the set of the 1999 film Big Daddy. Jackie played the role of a waitress, while Adam played Sonny Koufax. They dated for around three years before tying the knot on 22 June 2003, an outdoor Jewish ceremony at Díck Clark's oceanfront Malibu estate.

Their union resulted in the birth of two children: daughters Sadie on 6 May 2006 and Sunny on 2 November 2008. The Sandler family have appeared in public on various occasions.

FAQs

What is Jackie Sandler's net worth? The actress has an alleged net worth of between $50 million and $55 million. What is Jackie Sandler's height? The actress is reportedly 5 foot 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Who was Jackie Sandler in Grown Ups? The entertainer played Jackie Tardio in the TV show. Who is Jackie Sandler's husband? The actress is married to famous actor and comedian Adam Sandler. How much is Adam Sandler's net worth? Adam has an alleged net worth of around $420 million in 2024. Why is Jackie Sandler in all of Adam Sandler's movies? One reason is that the couple are very close professionally and personally, having met on a film set.

Jackie Sandler's net worth has increased over time. Her successful career as an actor and her marriage to renowned entertainer Adam Sandler has expanded her fame, thus positively impacting her net worth.

