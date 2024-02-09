What is Blippi's net worth? Stevin John's assets, income, and salary

Stevin W. John, also known as Blippi, is a prominent American kids' entertainer. His videos are available on various streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Max (formerly HBO), Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock. His YouTube account is primarily dedicated to children's videos that teach them colours, numbers, shapes, alphabets, letters, and other kids-related topics. Due to his work and immense fame, many want to know how wealthy he is. Discover Blippi's net worth and how he has acquired it.

Blippi mainly creates fun and educational content for kids below five years old. Many children also love him for his dressing style—Blippi’s attire combines grown-up fashion with a childlike curiosity. His signature look includes orange glasses, braces, a bow tie, blue-grey skinny trousers, a blue shirt, and blue and orange accessories.

Blippi's profile summary

Full name Stevin W. John Nickname Blippi Gender Male Born 27 May 1988 Age 35 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Ellensburg, Washington, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Light Brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Married Spouse Alyssa Ingham Children Lochlan David John Mother Nancy John Education UCLA Extension Profession Actor, YouTuber, entertainer, TV producer, director Net worth $16 million–$140 million YouTube Blippi - Educational Videos for Kids, Blippi Toys Years active 2014–present Genres Preschool Website blippi.com Instagram @blippi

What is Blippi's net worth?

How much is Blippi worth in 2024? According to Celebrity Net Worth, GMR Institute of Technology, and CAclubindia, Blippi has an alleged net worth of between $16 million and $140 million.

He earns income through acting, YouTube, children's entertainment, television production, and directing. The following is a breakdown of how he makes his income.

YouTube career

Blippi received $17 million in 2020 from YouTube and advertisements, placing him among the top ten highest-paid YouTube celebrities of the year. With more than 19 million subscribers, Blippi's YouTube channel brings in a sizable sum of money via sponsorships, product sales, and advertisements.

Blippi has several YouTube channels. In addition to his two main channels, he has around 20 channels. Some publish videos in various languages, such as Spanish, Filipino, Chinese, Hindi, Arab, and Portuguese.

Blippi's annual earnings from YouTube ad sales are projected to be above $11 million. How much have Blippi videos earned over the years? Here's a look at his alleged YouTube revenue over time.

Year Income 2018 $470,000 2019 $1 million 2020 $3 million 2021 $6 million 2022 $9 million 2023 $18 million 2024 $16 million

Partnerships and merchandise sales

Blippi sells various items on his website, including toys, apparel, and accessories. He collaborates with several companies to supply his products. For instance, he sells his items on Amazon and Walmart, ranging from $4.74 to $43.99.

Blippi has exclusive licensing agreements with streaming sites such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video, which generate cash for him. Hulu charges viewers a $7.99 monthly membership to access Blippi's videos, while Amazon asks $1.99 per episode or $59.99 for the entire season.

Live shows and concert tours

Stevin also does live shows and attends events upon invitation, which adds to his revenue. He goes on concert travels, and his Blippi, The Musical North American tour began in Charleston, United States, in the summer of 2021. His tours rely heavily on ticket and merchandise sales to generate cash.

Properties

Blippi has made prudent investments in homes and expensive cars, contributing to his net worth. His residence is a 9,000-square-foot luxury property in California. The house includes a game room, seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, fireplaces, three swimming pools, a home theatre, and Greek-style furnishings.

He supposedly paid $16 million for the mansion and $3 million for renovations. The house is currently estimated to be valued at least $25 million. Stevin also owns up to five rental homes in the Washington region. They're worth at least $2 to $3 million.

Taluka Lake home

In 2020, the kid's entertainer spent $2.8 million on a 4,100-square-foot new farmhouse in Taluka Lake, Los Angeles, California. It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. The mansion is currently valued at more than $5 million.

Sin City Tract residence

Stevin purchased a 4,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style property in the southwestern tip of Sin City, Las Vegas, for $650,000 in 2018. The residence includes three bathrooms and five bedrooms. After purchasing the Taluka Lake estate, John listed it for $700,000.

Real estate

John's real estate portfolio is worth approximately $30 million, including a 9,000-square-foot California home. It contains all his residences, including those he has leased out to others.

Cars

Blippi owns some of the world's leading premium car brands. He reportedly treated himself to a $1 million Lamborghini Urus. In his videos, John deals with two yachts; other sources claim he owns them. Some of his known premium vehicles include:

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Volvo XC40

Audi A6

BMW X8

Range Rover Sport

Jaguar F-PACE

Lexus GX

Investments

Blippi is an investor with allegedly over $15 million in investments, stocks and government securities. He has invested in numerous technology businesses, including Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft.

Online courses

Stevin also provides online courses for youngsters, which generates additional revenue. The courses include tasks and certifications.

Military service

In 2006, Stevin enlisted in the United States Air Force on active service, satisfying his flying ambition. He was a loadmaster on the C-17 Globemaster army transport airship at the 4th Airlift Squadron in Washington.

His responsibilities included performing calculations and planning cargo locations to maintain the plane gravitationally centred during flight. He finished his Air Force mission in 2008.

Channel acquisition

Blippi's channel experienced rapid growth, rising from 3 million subscribers in 2018 to over 19 million by 2024. Moonbug Entertainment acquired Blippi on 31 July 2020. The brand, along with Cocomelon, was purchased for $120 million.

Moonbug worked with POPS to add the programme to the POPS Children application. Moonbug was traded for $3 billion in 2021 to two longtime Disney co-executives, and Netflix purchased Blippi's streaming rights in January 2022.

FAQs

Who is Blippi? He is an American kids' entertainer. What is Blippi's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $16 million and $140 million. What was Blippi's job before? In 2006, he enlisted in the US Air Force and left in 2008. How old is Blippi now? He is 35 years old as of February 2024. He was born on 27 May 1988. Where is Blippi from? He is from Ellensburg, Washington, United States. Who is Blippi's wife? He is married to Alyssa Ingham, an American communications manager. Does Blippi have a child? He has one child, a son called Lochlan David John. How tall is Blippi? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Blippi's net worth is alleged to be between $16 million and $140 million. He earns income through acting, YouTube, children's entertainment, producing, and directing. He also earns income through selling merchandise, live shows, concert tours, investments, and properties.

