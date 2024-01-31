Who is Ramtin Abdo? Everything you need to know about Kate Abdo's husband

Kate Abdo is a British sportscaster who covers the UEFA Champions League on CBS Sports. She is well-known for her roles in A League of Their Own (2016), Premier Boxing Champions (2017–2022), Ultimate Beastmaster (2018), and PBC Weigh-In (2021–2022). In addition to her excellent job, Kate is married. She is married to Ramtin Abdo. How did they meet, and for how long have they been together?

Ramtin Abdo, in black and white, is an investor, and his wife, Kate Abdo, in a white dress, is a commentator. Photo: @iKaptainKush on X(Twitter), Michael Loccisano on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Ramtin Abdo? He is a real estate-focused German entrepreneur and investor who co-founded SMAP. He is also the CEO of the firm Ina Ventures GmbH. Ramtin rose to prominence with his marriage to Kate Abdo.

Ramtin Abdo’s profile summary

Full name Ramtin Abdolmajid Famous Kate Abdo's husband Gender Male Date of birth 17 July 1976 Age 47 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Berlin, Germany Current residence Berlin, Germany Nationality German Ethnicity Iranian Religion N/A Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Kate Abdo Children None School Seattle University Profession Businessman, investor, real estate agent Net worth $10 million–$20 million

Ramtin Abdo's biography

Where is Ramtin Abdo originally from? The renowned entrepreneur was born in Berlin, Germany. He holds a German nationality and is of mixed Iranian ethnicity.

The German entrepreneur communicates proficiently in four languages. He is proficient in English, French, Persian, and his native German.

Kate Abdo attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park, on 14 May 2018 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Educational background

Kate Abdo's husband finished elementary and secondary studies at a reputable public institution in Berlin, Germany. After finishing high school, he relocated to the United States for further schooling. According to his LinkedIn page, he began studying at Seattle University in 2000 and graduated in 2004.

How old is Ramtin Abdo?

Ramtin Abdo's age is 47 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 17 July 1976. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Ramtin is a German businessman, investor, and real estate agent. According to his LinkedIn page, Abdo started his career as the co-founder and chief executive officer of SMAP! He was with the organisation from July 2015 to July 2017.

He is the founder and the chief executive officer of INA Ventures GmbH. He launched the company in 2015 and has since worked on IT solutions for logistics and platforms.

What is Ramtin Abdo's net worth?

According to TG TIME and Biography Pedia, Kate Abdo's husband's net worth is allegedly between $10 million and $20 million. He makes his living from real estate business and other investments. His primary source of income is his firm, INA Ventures GmbH.

When did Kate and Ramtin Abdo marry?

The two got married in 2010 and have been together ever since. As of this writing, the couple has been together for around 13 years. Kate and Ramtin are yet to welcome children into their marriage.

Kate is a renowned British sportscaster. Her broadcasting profession began in 2005 with the German international news network Deutsche Welle, where she interned in the foreign language department. She has since worked for various broadcasters, including CNN, CBS Sports, and Sky Sports.

Are Kate Abdo and Ramtin still together?

They are still together. The two were rumoured to have split up in 2015. Kate posted a photo of herself with former professional boxer Matthew Macklin on X (Twitter), which sparked rumours about their breakup. However, the couple quickly denied the bogus charges and expressed how much they cherish their marriage.

Are Kate Abdo and Thierry Henry in a relationship?

Kate and Thierry are not dating. Kate joked about her becoming engaged during a Champions League broadcast, leaving her co-hosts, including football coach Thierry Henry, astonished.

Jamie Carragher, fellow co-host, said, "Are you getting engaged?" Abdo playfully answered that she was, but her boyfriend didn't know yet.

The camera instantly moved to Thierry Henry, and several viewers thought he appeared genuinely surprised by the news. Kate has already tied the knot to her spouse, Ramtin, and the proposal announcement was just for fun.

How tall is Ramtin Abdo?

He is 6 feet 3 inches or 190 centimetres tall. The German entrepreneur weighs approximately 158 pounds or 72 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Ramtin Abdo? He is a German businessman and investor who serves as the chief executive officer of INA Ventures GmbH and co-creator of SMAP. How old is Ramtin Abdo? He is 47 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 17 July 1976. What is Ramtin Abdo's nationality? He holds a German nationality and is of mixed Iranian ethnicity. Is Kate Abdo married? She is married to investor Ramtin Abdo. Does Ramtin have children with Kate? The couple has yet to welcome children. What is Ramtin Abdo's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $10 million and $20 million. How tall is Ramtin Abdo? He is 6 feet 3 inches or 190 centimetres tall.

Ramtin Abdo is a German businessman and investor who serves as the chief executive officer of INA Ventures GmbH and co-creator of SMAP. He rose to prominence after marrying Kate Abdo, a British sportscaster. Ramtin can speak English, French, Persian, and German.

Yen.com.gh recently released Justin Rose's biography. Justin Rose is an American entrepreneur known for being Whitney Rose's spouse. He was the chief sales officer and senior sales and marketing officer at LifeVantage Corporation for seven years until 2022.

Whitney Rose is a US-based fashion entrepreneur who appears on Bravo TV's popular reality show, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC). Their romance has been highlighted on the show, and regardless of their 18-year age gap, the pair keep motivating many people with their love. Read more about Justin Rose in the article.

Source: YEN.com.gh