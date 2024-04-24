What is John McEnroe's net worth? Explore the tennis legend's assets and income

John McEnroe's name needs no introduction in the tennis world—he is an inductee into both the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame. Between 1978 and 2006, he won 77 singles and 78 doubles titles on the ATP tour. Though now retired, John McEnroe's net worth reflects his success as a pro-tennis player and an entrepreneur.

John McEnroe at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (L) and (R) during a Gala Dinner at Somerset House. Photo: Steve Granitz, Cameron Smith (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

John Patrick McEnroe Jr. is a renowned American former professional tennis player. He is the only male player since the inception of the ATP rankings to simultaneously hold the world No. 1 rankings in both singles and doubles. Due to his fame, John McEnroe's net worth has generated interest from the public.

Full name John Patrick McEnroe Jr Gender Male Date of birth 16 February 1959 Age 65 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Wiesbaden, West Germany Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Mother Kay née Tresham Father John Patrick McEnroe Siblings Two Marital status Married Wife Patty Smyth Children Five School Trinity School, Ivy Preparatory School League, Buckley Country Day School University Stanford University Profession Former tennis player, actor, commentator, journalist Net worth $100 million–$105 million

What is John McEnroe's net worth?

What is John McEnroe's net worth and salary? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tennis365 and Sarkari Exam, John McEnroe has an alleged net worth of between $100 million and $105 million in 2024. His salary in 2023 was between $260,000 and $266,775.

John McEnroe's sources of income include his career as a tennis player, endorsements, talk show hosting, commentating and acting. Here is a detailed breakdown of John McEnroe's career earnings.

Tennis career earnings

Top-5 facts about John McEnroe. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much money did John McEnroe win in tennis? According to the ATP Tour, John made an estimated $12,552,132 in his pro career. The legend had a successful tennis career that began in 1977 and ended in 2006. He has earned significantly from participating in and winning various tennis tournaments.

John McEnroe has had various endorsements and sponsorships throughout his career. His notable sponsorships include HEAD, Nike, Dunlop, Sergio Tacchini and Gold Coast.

According to The New York Times, the tennis legend earned an estimated $3 million under a five-year contract in 1983 after signing a sponsorship with Dunlop. However, their partnership ended after McEnroe retired in 2006.

Hosting and punditry

John McEnroe is a permanent member of the BBC's punditry team. He has also worked as an analyst for CBS, NBC and ESPN. According to The Sun, the star was BBC's highest-paid employee pro rata in 2023, receiving between $260,000 and $266,775 for two weeks of work, which was a ten per cent pay rise on the previous year.

Television and film appearances

John McEnroe has earned from various roles in TV and film. According to IMDb, the tennis legend has 29 acting credits and two production credits. Some movies and TV shows he has appeared in include McEnroe's Places, Never Have I Ever, Kenan, Freak Show and Signature Series: Rod Laver.

Investment earnings

John McEnroe's real estate ventures are vast. According to Express, the athlete owns a Manhattan art gallery he bought in 1993. Together with his wife, they own a Malibu ranch-style home, which they purchased in 2013 for $3.35 million, and a Malibu oceanfront home in 2015 for $21 million.

They also own a $5.06 million two-acre estate in Southampton, New York and another property in New York's Hamptons, which they bought for $4.2 million in 1999. The couple also reportedly owns $50 million of real estate in Los Angeles, California.

The tennis legend also reportedly has an extensive car collection. In 2015, one of his prized cars, a 1982 Ferrari 400, went up for auction.

Did John McEnroe come from a wealthy family?

John McEnroe attends the 23rd annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

According to Express, John McEnroe comes from a very wealthy family. Former pro Greg Rusedski compared McEnroe with the world's richest tennis star, Jessica Pegula, in an interview with Amazon Prime Video. He said,

I don't think it comes back to whether you're financially set or not set. It comes down to drive, it comes down to hunger, it comes down to wanting to do something amazing. John McEnroe, a lot of people don't know he comes from a very wealthy family but he's considered the rebel, the guy who came from nowhere.

FAQs

What was John McEnroe's net worth in 2023? The former tennis star's alleged net worth was $100 million in 2023. How old is John McEnroe? He is 65 years old (as of 2024) and was born on 16 February 1959. Who is John McEnroe's wife? The star is married to American singer and songwriter Patty Smyth. He was previously married to actress Tatum O'Neal from 1986 to 1994. How much does John McEnroe get paid for commentating at Wimbledon? Per the BBC, the star earns between $260,000 and $266,775, commentating for two weeks at the Wimbledon. How rich is McEnroe? He is among the wealthiest athletes in the world, with an alleged net worth of between $100 million and $105 million. How many homes does John McEnroe have? He and his wife own various homes throughout the United States, including a two-acre estate in Southampton, New York. What was John McEnroe's salary on ESPN? His ESPN salary is not publicly known.

John McEnroe's net worth reflects his successful career as a professional tennis player. Though retired, John still maintains an impressive net worth thanks to his investments in real estate, ventures in television and earnings from his career as a tennis player.

