Shaun White's net worth: The earnings of the snowboarding icon

Shaun White has made a name for himself as one of the best snowboarders and skateboarders ever. He is a three-time Olympic gold medallist, 13-time Winter X champion and two-time X Games champion. Though retired, his success has generated interest in his wealth. What is Shaun White's net worth, and how much did he make?

Shaun Roger White is an American athlete from San Diego, California. He is a former professional snowboarder and skateboarder and holds the record for the most X Games gold medals with thirteen. Shaun White's net worth has increased over time due to his success in sports.

Shaun White's profile summary

Full name Shaun Roger White Nickname The Flying Tomato Gender Male Date of birth 3 September 1986 Age 37 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth San Diego, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Red Eye colour Hazel Mother Cathy White Father Roger White Siblings Two Relationship status Dating Partner Nina Dobrev School Torrey Pines High School, Carlsbad High School University California State University San Marcos Profession Actor, snowboarder, skateboarder Net worth $65 million– $70 million Instagram @shaunwhite Facebook @ShaunWhite X (Twitter)

What is Shaun White's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, CA Knowledge and Sarkari Exam, Shaun White has an alleged net worth of between $65 million and $70 million with an estimated $10 million per year salary.

His sources of income include earnings from his long and successful career as a snowboarder and skateboarder, investments, sponsorship and endorsements. Here is a breakdown of Shaun White's earnings.

Sports career earnings

The sportsman has earned cash prizes from winning the Olympic Games, Winter X Games and the X Games. He has won the Olympic gold medal thrice, the Winter X Games a record thirteen times and the X Games twice.

Shaun's Olympic gold medal in the 2018 Winter Games earned him $37,500, while his overall Winter X Games winnings earned him an average of $30,000 per win.

Shaun White's endorsements and sponsorship deals have significantly increased his net worth. According to Forbes, White earned $8 million in endorsements by 2010 with sponsorships from Burton, Target, Red Bull, Oakley, Hewlett-Packard and Ubisoft.

In 2021/2022, White reportedly received an estimated $1.5 million in guaranteed payments from his sponsors in the 12 months leading to the 2022 Olympics.

Investments

The athlete also earns significantly through his various investments, including real estate. According to People, Shaun bought a home in 2014 for $8.94 million and sold it in 2020 for $11.8 million. He also listed another Malibu property at $12.75 million, adjusting it to $8.995 million in 2020 before settling on an $8 million sale.

In 2026, White bought a stake in the company that owns The Mammoth Resorts. According to the Los Angeles Times, the athlete purchased a minority stake in Mammoth Resorts, which owns over 4,000 acres of skiable land in California.

In 2022, White parted ways with Burton and launched his signature brand, Whitespace. According to Unofficial Networks, the star took to social media to announce his brand of snowboards and activewear by releasing 50 signed boards retailing at $1,500 each.

Business ventures

The snowboarder ventured into the video game business while young. He has appeared in several video games, including Cool Boarders 4 (1999) and Shaun Palmer's Pro Snowboarder (2001). His video game, Shaun White Snowboarding by Ubisoft, was released in 2008.

The Olympian has also invested in snowboarding and the music festival series Air + Style. According to Sports Pro Media, Shaun acquired a majority stake in the festival and moved it from Austria to Los Angeles, USA.

Media ventures

Shaun White's film and television career has contributed to his net worth. He appeared in Friends with Benefits (2011) and the TV series American Dad! (2013 episode), Cloud 9 (2014), and Henry Danger (2018 episode), among others.

White is also a guitarist for the electronic rock band Bad Things. They released their self-titled album in January 2014. The Olympian has also appeared in various magazines, including TransWorld SNOWboarding Magazine in 2003. He was also a guest editor in Snowboarder Magazine in February 2008.

How much money does Shaun White make?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and similar sites, Shaun White earns an alleged salary of $10 million annually.

What did Shaun White's dad do for a living?

Shaun White's dad, Roger White, worked for the San Clemente water department. Roger had aspirations to be a surfer. In an interview with The San Diego Union Tribute, he said,

I wanted to be a surfer, and my dad was never behind me. I was hoping to get Shaun into surfing. I put him on a boogie board when he was really young, about 4 years old.

Who is the richest Olympic athlete?

According to Forbes, Michael Jordan, with two Olympic medals, is the wealthiest Olympic athlete, with an estimated net worth of $3 billion.

What is Shaun White doing now?

He is focusing on his business ventures and enjoying his retirement. According to Men's Journal, the Olympian has ventured into youth camps and environmental non-profit organisations.

FAQs

What is Shaun White's net worth on Forbes? As of 2024, Forbes has not officially published the former snowboarder's net worth. What is Shaun White's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $65 million and $70 million as of 2024. What made Shaun White famous? He became famous after winning three Olympic medals in 2006, 2010 and 2018. How many golds does Shaun White have? He has three Olympic gold medals, thirteen Winter X Games gold medals and two X Games gold medals. How did Shaun White make all his money? The athlete made money through prizes from competitions, lucrative endorsements, sponsorships and business ventures. Has Shaun White retired? Yes. He retired after the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Shaun White's net worth has increased due to his successful career. Though retired, as of 2024, his net worth is allegedly between $65 million and $70 million. He made money through his snowboarding and skateboarding career, endorsements, sponsorships, and investments.

