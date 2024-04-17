Michael Irvin's net worth: How the football legend's wealth stacks up

Michael Irvin is an accomplished sports commentator, reality TV star, actor, entrepreneur, and retired professional football player from the United States. He played as a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys in his 12-year NFL career. Thanks to his impressive career, Irvin has amassed a sizeable fortune. Discover Michael Irvin's net worth and how the football legend's wealth stacks up.

Michael attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre (L). He attends 'Shaq's Fun House' at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Greg Doherty (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Michael Irvin's NFL career earnings and net worth stand as proof of his success in football. He debuted his football career when he was in the university. However, he rose to stardom in 1988 after the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL drafted him. He eventually retired from professional football in 1999 after he suffered a spinal cord injury.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Jerome Irvin Gender Male Date of birth 5 March 1966 Age 58 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Current residence Plano, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′2″ Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 207 Weight in kilograms 94 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Walter Irvin Sr. Mother Pearl Irvin Siblings 16 Marital status Married Wife Sandy Harrell Children 4 Education Piper High School, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, University of Miami Profession Sports commentator, actor, entrepreneur, former professional football player Net worth $12 million–$15 million Instagram @michaelirvin88 TikTok @michaelirvin88

What is Michael Irvin's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Medium, and TheRichest, his net worth is alleged to be between $12 million and $15 million. His wealth is greatly attributed to his earnings as a sports commentator, reality TV personality, actor, entrepreneur, and former professional football player.

How much is Michael Irvin's salary?

The exact amount of money that Michael Irvin pockets as a salary at the moment is not known. However, the following is a breakdown of Michael Irvin's career earnings.

Top-5 facts about Michael Irvin. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Michael's NFL career earnings

His first four-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys was worth $1,875,000 million. It included an average annual salary of $468,750 and a $750,000 signing bonus. The contract was from 1988 to 1991. From 1992 to 1994, he renewed a three-year contract worth $3,750,000 with the Dallas Cowboys.

The contract included an average annual salary of $1,250,000. His last contract with the Dallas Cowboys was worth $12,326,400 million and ran for five years, from 1995 to 1999. It included an average annual salary of $2,465,280 and a 4,500,200 signing bonus.

Michael Irvin's salary at ESPN

Michael Irvin's salary at ESPN is not clear. However, according to ZipRecruiter, sports analysts at ESPN reportedly earn an average salary of about $73,261 annually.

Michael Irvin's career

The famous sports commentator has earned his income from various careers. Below are his various sources of income.

Michael Irvin started his football career as a college player for the University of Miami from 1984 to 1987. He amassed 143 receiving yards and 26 touchdown receptions as personal records. Irvin later entered the 1988 NFL draft after his junior season.

NFL career

He started his NFL career after the Dallas Cowboys took him as the 11th player overall in the first-round pick of the 1988 NFL draft. 1989 and 1990 were not such strong seasons for the American celebrity, as he suffered a torn in his right knee.

Due to his injury, he missed the first four games of the 1990 season. Nonetheless, he recorded 20 receptions for 413 yards and averaged 20.7 yards per catch by the end of 1990.

In 1990, Irvin finished the season with eight receiving touchdowns, 1523 receiving yards and 93 receptions. One of the former NFL player's exemplary performances was during the 1993 Super Bowl XXVII, after he caught seven passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

In 1995, he led the Dallas Cowboys to the Pittsburgh Steelers following his five catches for 76 yards during the game. The Fort Lauderdale native spent his entire 12-year career in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys.

He retired from professional football in 1999 due to a spinal cord injury. Throughout his NFL career, he accumulated 750 receptions for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns in 159 games.

Michael Irvin arrives at the 22nd Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

The former Dallas Cowboys player became a sports commentator after retiring from the NFL. Irvin has worked for ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Network.

Acting career

The American star is a reality TV star known for playing roles in some TV series such as Criminal Minds, Burn Notice, and The Comebacks. He has also appeared in films like Slamma Jamma and The Longest Yard.

Michael reportedly attracted numerous endorsement deals during and after his NFL career. One of his most famous deals was with Nike and Logo Athletic.

However, his endorsement deals have been greatly affected by his conduct. For instance, in 1996, he lost a $50,000 Toyota Land Cruiser to auto dealers loaned to him as part of an endorsement contract. This was after police found him with substance in his motel room.

Merchandise

The Slamma Jamma actor is a prominent entrepreneur. He has a clothing line selling jerseys, shirts, apparel, and gear.

Assets

Irvin owns a 7-bedroom in Plano, Texas, United States. The home is over 12,000 square feet in space and was built in 2001. The property is valued at approximately $3.41 million. His car collection includes Hummer H2 and Cadillac SRX.

FAQs

Who is Michael Irvin is an American sports commentator, reality TV personality, actor, entrepreneur and former professional football player. How old is Michael Irvin? He is 58 years old as of 2024. He was born on 5 March 1966. Is Michael Irvin in the hall of fame? He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007. Who is Michael Irvin's wife? His wife is Sandy Harrell. They have been married since June 1992. What is Michael Irvin's net worth according to Forbes? Forbes has not provided information about his net worth. What is Michael Irvin's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $12 million and $15 million as of 2024. Who is the richest NFL player? The richest NFL player is Aaron Rodgers, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $200 million. How long has Michael Irvin been married to his wife? The NFL player has been married to Sandy Harrell for over three decades. The lovebirds walked down the aisle on 23 June 1992.

Michael Irvin's net worth demonstrates the power of determination, hard work, and seizing opportunities. His career as a sports commentator, reality TV personality, actor, entrepreneur and former professional football player has enabled him to amass significant wealth over the years.

