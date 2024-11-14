Who is Nicholas James? All about Tika Sumpter's husband

If you were a fan of The Haves and the Have Nots (2016–2021), you might be familiar with Nicholas J. Muscarella, who played Officer Justin. He was co-stars with Tika Sumpter, his wife, who portrayed Candace Young. But aside from career and marriage, what else do you know about Tika Sumpter's husband, Nicholas James?

Nicholas James poses with his wife, Tika Sumpter, in a savannah setting (L) and at a lake (R). Photo: @tikasumpter, @nickjames138 on Instagram (modified by author)

Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James met on the set of the TV show The Haves and the Have Nots. They eventually married and welcomed a daughter, Ella-Loren, into their family. However, aside from their unique love tale, many are interested in learning more about Nicholas James.

Nicholas James' profile summary

Full name Nicholas James Muscarella Other names Nick James, Nicholas J. Muscarella Gender Male Date of birth 1 December 1982 Age 41 years old (as of November 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Greenville, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Las Vegas, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 181 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Mother Vicki Muscarella Father Gregory Muscarella Siblings One Marital status Married Wife Tika Sumpter Children One School Reynolds Junior – Senior High School College Penn State Behrend College Profession Actor, model Net worth $1.5 million–$5 million Instagram @nickjames138

Nicholas James' biography

Nicholas James Muscarella is an American actor and model best known as Tika Sumpter's husband. He was born on 1 December 1982 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, USA, to Gregory and Vicki Muscarella. Nicholas has one sibling, an older brother known as Michael.

James attended Reynolds Junior/Senior High School in Pennsylvania and then Penn State Behrend College, where he studied management and marketing. He reportedly left college to pursue an acting career in Hollywood.

Nicholas James' career

Top-5 facts about Nicholas James. Photo: @nickjames138 on Instagram (modified by author)

Nicholas arrived in Los Angeles with $200 and worked as a bar attendant and a model to make ends meet while he pursued acting. He was initially drawn to comedic roles. James' perseverance paid off as he got the chance to study acting under famous figures like Vincent Chase, Margie Haber, and Sandy Marshall.

James landed his first significant role in the 2006 movie Eating Out 2: Sloppy Seconds. After that, he worked on two more films in 2008 and 2009, Prom Night and Fire Up. Other notable roles include the TV series The Client List, NCIS: New Orleans, Jane by Design, and Revenge.

Nicholas James' films and TV shows

According to IMDb profile, Nicholas James has 17 acting credits (as of this writing). Here are some of his movies and TV shows.

Eating Out 2: Sloppy Seconds (2006)

(2006) Prom Night (2008)

(2008) Fired Up! (2009)

(2009) Jane By Design (2012)

(2012) The Client List (2013)

(2013) Revenge (2014)

(2014) NCIS: New Orleans (2014)

(2014) The Haves and the Have Nots (2016–2021)

Nicholas James' net worth

What is Nicholas's financial net worth? According to National Today and Subzin, Nicholas James has an alleged net worth of between $1.5 million and $5 million in 2024. He has made money primarily from his acting career. Aside from film and TV shows, James has appeared in for Grupo Modelo and Walmart.

How did Nicholas James and Tika Sumpter meet?

US actress Tika Sumpter (R) and her partner, US actor Nicholas James, attend the New York premiere of "Nobody's Fool" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss

They met in 2015 while working together on The Haves and the Have Nots, in which Tika portrayed Candace Young and James played Officer Justin.

During an interview with Rolling Out magazine in 2021, Nicholas James' wife, Tika Sumpter, revealed how they met.

I remember seeing him and thinking, 'OK, he's cute.' We saw each other a few more times, and I realised he was more than just cute; I liked him. I tried flirting and giving him signals, but he just didn't get it.

They eventually dated, leading to their engagement on Christmas Day in 2016. After five years of engagement, James and Tika tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on 14 May 2022.

Does Nicholas James have a child?

Nicholas has a daughter, Ella-Loren Sumpter, with his actress wife. Nicholas James' (actor) daughter was born on 8 October 2016, and according to Yahoo, her parents concealed the pregnancy from the public until August 2016. Tika revealed that she wanted to experience the pregnancy without being pressured by the public.

FAQs

Who is Nicholas James? Nicholas James is an American actor best known for the television series The Haves and the Have Nots and NCIS: New Orleans (2014). How did Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James meet? They met while working together on The Haves and the Have Nots in 2013. Nicholas played Officer Justin, and Tika portrayed Candace Young. When did Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James get married? They married on 14 May 2022 in a beautiful destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Do Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James have children? Yes, they have a daughter named Ella-Loren, born on 8 October 2016. When did Nicholas James propose to Tika Sumpter? James proposed to Tika Sumpter on Christmas Day in 2016. Are Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James still married? Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James are still married. What is Nicholas James's net worth? The actor is alleged to have a net worth between $1.5 million and $5 million. Where does Nicholas James live? The actor reportedly lives in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, with his wife, Tika Sumpter and daughter.

Nicholas James is best known for his acting career and relationship with fellow actor Tika Sumpter. He met his wife on the cast of The Haves and the Have Nots, an Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) prime-time soap opera. Their love story, partnership, and mutual support have inspired fans worldwide.

