Revealing Shane Gillis' net worth: A look at the comedian's earnings and assets

Shane Gillis is an American stand-up comedian, podcaster, and YouTuber. He has made a significant mark in the comedy world, appearing in movies and TV shows like Gilly and Keeves and Delco Proper. Due to his fame, many of his fans are curious about his wealth and personal life. What is Shane Gillis' net worth?

Shane attends the Peacock's "Bupkis" World Premiere at The Apollo Theater in NYC (L). He is seen arriving at his comedy show in Pennsylvania (R). Photo: Roy Rochlin, GC Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shane Gillis gained initial fame as a comedian, performing in Harrisburg and Pennsylvania. He later ventured into acting and debuted in 2016 when he appeared in the TV series Delco Proper. Due to his successful career, Shane Gillis' net worth has grown tremendously over the years.

Profile summary

Full name Shane Michael Gillis Gender Male Date of birth 11 December 1987 Age 36 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in kilograms 82 Weight in pounds 181 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Phil Gillis Mother Joan Gillis Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education Trinity High School, West Point, Elon University, West Chester University Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, podcaster, YouTuber Net worth $2 million–$4 million Instagram @shanemgillis

Who is Shane Gillis?

Shane Michael Gillis was born on 11 December 1987 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, to Phil and Joan Gillis, who were high school sweethearts. The actor grew up alongside his two sisters, Kait and Sarah. Kait is the executive director at the Brethren Housing Association, while Sarah is a production designer at Carnegie Mellon University.

Shane played high school football as an offensive tackle. After graduating from high school in 2006, Gillis briefly enrolled at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, but he quit before completing his first year.

Five facts about Shane Gillis. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Original

He later attended Elon University, where he played college football, but later transferred to West Chester University, where he graduated. Shane Gillis' college football career equipped him with core values of teamwork, perseverance, and discipline that have helped his comedy career.

What is Shane Gillis' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and KahawaTungu, his net worth is alleged to be between $2 million and $4 million. His fortune is primarily attributed to his multiple careers as a comedian, actor, and podcaster.

Career and income sources

Over the years, the American entertainer has accumulated significant wealth from his successful career and ventures. Below is a complete breakdown of how the popular comedian stuck up his wealth:

Stand-up comedy career

Shane began his comedy career in 2012 by performing in Harrisburg. He later moved to Pennsylvania in search of greener pastures and got to perform at Philly's Phunniest tournament in 2015, which he won in 2016. In 2019, Comedy Central invited him to perform at Clusterfest.

He later earned a spot as a New Face at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal. In September 2019, Shane was announced as a new Saturday Night Live comedy series cast member. However, he was fired a few days later due to the public outcry regarding some racist remarks he had made in the past.

In a statement by the SNL through their producer, Lorne Michaels, SNL claimed they were unaware of his past statements and that they had hired him based on his talent:

After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL.

They added:

We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as a comedian and his impressive audition … We were not aware of his prior remarks.

During Theinterrobang's Sixth Annual Comedy Awards, the American comedian was crowned the 2019 Stand-Up Comedian of the Year.

Shane Gillis' podcast

Gillis attends the Peacock's "Bupkis" World Premiere at The Apollo Theater in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

The American actor ventured into podcasting in 2016 when he co-created Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast with Matt McCusker. The two discuss various topics, including sports insights, personal anecdotes, and societal reflections.

Over the years, Gillis has made several other podcast appearances. Some of Shane Gillis' podcast appearances include:

The Adam Friedland Show

The Joe Rogan Experience

The Doug Stanhope Podcast

Legion of Skanks Podcast

The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder

Shane Gillis' movies and TV shows

Shane began his acting career in 2016 when he was featured in Delco Proper. He has since appeared in projects like Gilly and Keeves and Gilly and Keeves: The Special. According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of some of Shane Gillis' shows and movies he has featured in:

Year Movie/TV series Role 2024 Eminem: Houdini Shane Gillis 2024 Tires Shane 2020-2023 Gilly and Keeves Blind Guy 2023 Bupkis Gilly 2022 Gilly and Keeves: The Special 2019 Dweck Shane McGillis 2018 Yous Got Somethin', Right There Shane 2016 Delco Proper

Shane Gillis' specials

Gillis has also released several comedy specials. His debut comedy special, Shane Gillis: Live in Austin, was released on YouTube in 2021. Two years later, he released his second comedy special, Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs, on Netflix.

Real estate

Gillis owns an expensive home in Pacific Palisades, California. He acquired this four-bedroom luxury house in 2023 through a bank loan for a whopping $1.7 million. The house has a pool, a gaming room, a home theatre, and a gym.

Brand endorsements

Gillis has also earned some of his wealth through brand promotions. For instance, in February 2024, the actor signed an endorsement deal with Bud Light. It featured ads that will air during and after the Super Bowl.

FAQs

Who is Shane Gillis? He is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, radio personality, and podcast host. How old is Shane Gillis? The podcaster is 36 years old as of 2024. He was born on 11 December 1987. Who is Shane Gillis' dad? The American comedian's dad is Phil Gillis. Where is Shane Gillis' family from? His family is from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, USA. Where is Shane Gillis' coffee shop? He does not have a coffee shop. However, his sister Kait has a coffee shop named Nour in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. What is Shane Gillis' net worth? It is alleged to be between $2 million and $4 million.

From his stand-up performances to his popular podcast, Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast, Gillis has built a diverse portfolio showcasing his talent. Shane Gillis' net worth reflects his financial success, resilience, and ability to connect with fans.

