Meet Luis Ruelas: Everything we know about Teresa Giudice’s husband

Teresa Giudice is a renowned actress and television personality from the United States. She is widely recognised for her role in The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which premiered in 2009. Besides participating in the show, Teresa has been married twice, and many fans want to know more about her spouse, Luis Ruelas. Who is he, and what does he do?

Luis Ruelas is at the BravoCon 2023 from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas (L). He is posing for a photo in the kitchen (R). Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images, @louiearuelas on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Luis Ruelas? He is an American entrepreneur, television personality, and co-founder of Digital Media Solutions. Luis rose to prominence following his relationship with Teresa Giudice, who he and Teresa have featured together in the reality television series The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Profile summary

Full name Luis Andres "Louie" Ruelas Gender Male Date of birth 23 April 1975 Age 49 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Bronx, New York City, New York, USA Current residence Montville, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 196 Weight in kilograms 89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Teresa Giudice Children Louie Jr., Nicholas Father Luis Ruelas Sr. Mother Iris Ruelas Siblings Veronica, Jennifer Aydin, David Ruelas Education Tappan Zee High School Profession Entrepreneur, television personality Net worth $2 million Instagram @louiearuelas

Luis Ruelas' biography

The American businessman was born in the Bronx, New York City, New York, USA. He grew up alongside his siblings Veronica, Jennifer Aydin, and David Ruelas. Luis Ruelas' parents are Iris and Luis Ruelas Sr.

He attended Tappan Zee High School for his education.

What is Luis Ruelas' age?

The American television personality is 49 years old as of July 2024. He was born on 23 April 1975, making him a Taurus.

Top-5 facts about Luis Ruelas. Photo: @PageSix on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

What does Luis Ruelas do for a living?

He is a businessman and reality television personality. According to his IMDb page, Luis Ruelas' job has been featured in several reality television shows, such as The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip (2021), The Real Housewives of New Jersey (2021–2024), and Entertainment Tonight (2023).

Teresa Giudice's husband began his first business venture at 19 while employed at Ripe Old. He commenced his career as CEO of the marketing firm Interacting Marketing Solutions in 2010 and served for over ten years.

In August 2012, Luis left Interacting Marketing Solutions to co-found Digital Media Solutions Group. He now serves as the Executive Vice President of Business Development, using his experience to help the company grow and expand.

Luis Ruelas' net worth

According to MSN, Life&Style, and Distractify, the RHONJ star has an alleged net worth of $2 million. How did Luis Ruelas get his money? He earns his income through his entrepreneurship and television career.

When did Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas marry?

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas started dating in July 2020 and got engaged in October 2021. They married on 6 August 2022 in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Luis Ruelas's wife, Teresa Giudice, is an American actress and television personality.

Who was Luis Ruelas' first wife?

Before marrying Teresa Giudice, Andres was married to Marisa Dimartino Ruelas, and they had two children together: Louie Jr. and Nicholas.

Luis Ruelas' restraining order

Luis was served with a restraining order in 2023 by ex-fiancée Vanessa Reiser, who alleged he harassed her. Andres and Vanessa Reiser, dated from 2018 to 2020.

Vanessa M. Reiser is a licenced therapist and narcissism specialist who provides a guide for recognising narcissistic abuse, particularly in interpersonal interactions, as well as practical healing solutions.

Did Louie spend all of Teresa's money?

Rumours emerged that Luis had utilised all of Teresa's money when Margaret Josephs made the bombshell accusation in the trailer for RHONJ season 14; she informed her husband, Joe Benigno, over the phone, stating;

Louie pissed her money away.

Teresa Giudice, on the other hand, denied Margaret Josephs' allegation that her spouse, Louie, had "pissed her money away."

Teresa Giudice (L) and Luis Ruelas (R) attend the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center on 14 October 2022 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

How tall is Luis Ruelas?

Luis Ruelas is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 196 pounds or 89 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Luis Ruelas? He is an American entrepreneur, television personality, and co-founder of Digital Media Solutions. He is widely recognised as Teresa Giudice's husband. How old is Luis Ruelas? He is 49 years old as of July 2024. He was born on 23 April 1975. What ethnicity is Luis from RHONJ? He is of white ethnicity and is of American nationality. What was Luis Ruelas' criminal investigation about? He faced a lawsuit for purportedly hacking computers to intimidate his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Reiser. Did Luis spend Teresa's money? No. It was a mere accusation made by Margaret Josephs. Who are Luis Ruelas sons? He has two sons, Louie Jr. and Nicholas. What is Luis Ruelas' height? The TV personality is around 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall. How did Teresa Giudice meet Louie Ruelas? They first met when Teresa and her companion were out for a walk on the Jersey Shore in the summer of 2020.

Luis Ruelas is an American entrepreneur, television personality, and co-founder of Digital Media Solutions. While he is an established entrepreneur, Luis rose to prominence following his relationship with Teresa Giudice. Ruelas and Giudice got married in 2022 and have been together ever since.

