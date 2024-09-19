The top 20 old famous people who have remained iconic

Watching some of your favourite celebrities still alive and nailing it in their old age may be gratifying and encouraging. From celebs you weren't aware of in years to those you know, you'll be pleased to learn that most of these people have continuing projects in which they actively participate. Discover some old famous people who have remained iconic over the years.

Gene poses for a photo (L), Rita attends a premiere in Los Angeles (M), and Mel attends an event in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Michael Tullberg, Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

The research focused on the top old famous people who have remained iconic, selected based on their age and career. Public data regarding whereabouts, health, and active projects were also assessed. Data from sites such as IMDb played a significant role in this research.

20 old famous people's names

Some of history's most famous names are now 90 or older. They have accomplished tremendous career achievements, charitable objectives, and other accomplishments throughout their lives, and many continue to perform well into their old age. Here is a list of some of the most famous old people in history.

Name Age (as of September 2024) Origin Elisabeth Waldo 106 USA Caren Marsh 105 USA Ray Anthony 102 USA Eva Marie Saint 100 USA Jimmy Carter 99 USA June Lockhart 99 USA Richard Wayne Van Dyke 99 USA Eugene Shalit 98 USA Mel Brooks 98 USA David Attenborough 98 England William Daniels 97 USA Gene Hackman 94 USA Robert Wagner 94 USA Tippi Hedren 94 USA Buzz Aldrin 94 USA Clint Eastwood 94 USA William Shatner 93 Canada Rita Moreno 92 Puerto Rico Dan Rather 92 USA Clive Davis 92 USA

1. Elisabeth Waldo

Elisabeth Waldo, an ethnomusician, mimics a performance on stage at the theatre where she performs her music at her home in Northridge. Photo: David Bohrer

Full name: Elisabeth Ann Waldo

Elisabeth Ann Waldo Date of birth: 18 June 1918

18 June 1918 Age: 106 years old (as of 2024)

106 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Musician, composer, conductor, ethnomusicologist

Who is the oldest living celebrity? Elisabeth Waldo is a retired composer, violinist, conductor, and ethnomusicologist from the United States. She was among the first musicians to record with several pre-Columbian instruments on her albums Rites of the Pagan (1960), Maracatu (1959), and Realm of the Incas (1961).

2. Caren Marsh

Caren Marsh is waving her hand (L). She sits on a brown chair (R). Photo: @394Histoires, @Gurr2085 (modified by author)

Full name: Caren Marsh Doll

Caren Marsh Doll Date of birth: 6 April 1919

6 April 1919 Age: 105 years old (as of 2024)

105 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Actress, dancer

Caren Marsh is a former American actress and dancer specialising in contemporary and tap dance. She is most known as a stand-in for Judy Garland in Ziegfeld Girl (1941) and The Wizard of Oz (1939). Caren is one of the old famous people still alive and one of the few remaining performers from Hollywood's Golden Age.

3. Ray Anthony

Ray Anthony smiles for a photo. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Full name: Raymond Antonini

Raymond Antonini Date of birth: 20 January 1922

20 January 1922 Age: 102 years old (as of 2024)

102 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Bandleader, trumpeter, songwriter, actor.

Ray Anthony is a former bandleader, trumpet player, songwriter, and actor from the United States. He is known for his roles in Matinee Theatre (1956), The Five Pennies (1959), and Girls Town (1959). Anthony is the last surviving member of the Glenn Miller Orchestra and one of the old famous males still alive.

4. Eva Marie Saint

Eva Marie Saint is at the 90th Oscar broadcasts live on Osca on 4 March 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Center in Hollywood, Photo: Craig Sjodin

Full name: Eva Marie Saint

Eva Marie Saint Date of birth: 4 July 1924

4 July 1924 Age: 100 years old (as of 2024)

100 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Actress, film producer

Eva Marie Saint is a former American actress. During her nearly 80-year career, she received a Primetime Emmy Award and an Academy Award. She was nominated for two British Academy Film Awards and a Golden Globe Award. Marie is one of the longest-living and earliest-surviving Academy Award winners. She is one of the oldest famous females still alive.

5. Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter departs after the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church on 29 November 2023 in Plains, Georgia. Photo: Alex Brandon - Pool

Full name: James Earl Carter Jr.

James Earl Carter Jr. Date of birth: 1 October 1924

1 October 1924 Age: 99 years old (as of September 2024)

99 years old (as of September 2024) Profession: Politician, humanitarian

Jimmy Carter is a prominent American humanitarian and politician. He was the 39th president of the USA from 1977 to 1981, Georgia's 76th governor from 1971 to 1975, and a state senator from 1963 to 1967.

6. June Lockhart

June Lockhart arrives at The Actor's Fund 2014 The Looking Ahead Awards held at Taglyan Cultural Complex on 4 December 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Full name : June Lockhart

: June Lockhart Date of birth: 25 June 1925

25 June 1925 Age: 99 years old (as of 2024)

99 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Actress

June Lockhart is a former American actress. She began her cinematic career in the 1930s and 1940s with movies such as Meet Me in St. Louis and A Christmas Carol. In the 1950s and 1960s, she mainly appeared on television, although she also performed on stage and in films.

7. Van Dyke

Van Dyke at day 1 of the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on 7 September 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Full name: Richard Wayne Van Dyke

Richard Wayne Van Dyke Date of birth: 13 December 1925

13 December 1925 Age: 98 years old (as of September 2024)

98 years old (as of September 2024) Profession: Actor, entertainer, comedian

Van Dyke is a renowned comedian, entertainer, and actor from the United States. His work appears on both television and theatre. He is widely recognised for his roles in films and television shows such as Mary Poppins (1964), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), and The Diick Van Dyke Show (1961–1966).

8. Gene Shalit

Gene Shalit poses against a blue background. Photo: NBC

Full name: Eugene Shalit

Eugene Shalit Date of birth: 25 March 1926

25 March 1926 Age: 98 years old (as of 2024)

98 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Journalist, television personality, film and book critic, and author

Eugene Shalit is a former American journalist, television host, film and book reviewer, and author. He began working part-time on NBC's The Today Show in 1970 and continued until his retirement on 11 November 2010. He is well-known for his regular use of puns, his huge handlebar beard, colourful bowties, and fuzzy hair.

9. Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks poses for a portrait during the 2024 Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on 9 June 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Full name: Melvin James Brooks

Melvin James Brooks Date of birth: 28 June 1926

28 June 1926 Age: 98 years old (as of 2024)

98 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Actor, comedian, filmmaker, songwriter, playwright

Mel Brooks is a multi-talented actor, comedian, director, composer, and playwright from the United States. He is renowned for his seven-decade profession as an author and director of popular wide farces and parodies.

10. David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough attends the Global Launch of BBC Studios' "Planet Earth III" at Frameless on 12 October 2023 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Full name: Sir David Frederick Attenborough

Sir David Frederick Attenborough Date of birth: 8 May 1926

8 May 1926 Age: 98 years old (as of 2024)

98 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Broadcaster, biologist, natural historian, writer

David Attenborough is an English biologist, broadcaster, natural historian, and author. He is most known for co-writing and presenting the nine nature documentary programs that comprise the Life Collection, a thorough survey of plant and animal life on Earth.

11. William Daniels

William Daniels attends The Hollywood Show held at Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport on 2 July 2022 in Burbank, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Full name: William David Daniels

William David Daniels Date of birth: 31 March 1927

31 March 1927 Age: 97 years old (as of 2024)

97 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Actor

William Daniels is a renowned actor from the United States. He is best known for his roles in movies and TV shows such as The Graduate (1967), The Blue Lagoon (1980), St. Elsewhere (1982–1988), and Boy Meets World (1993–2000). He is one of the most famous old people in movies.

12. Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman attended the "Runaway Jury" Press Conference with Dustin Hoffman, John Cusack and Rachel Weisz. Photo: Vera Anderson

Full name: Eugene Allen Hackman

Eugene Allen Hackman Date of birth: 30 January 1930

30 January 1930 Age: 94 years old (as of 2024)

94 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Actor

Gene Hackman is a former American actor. He is widely recognised for his roles in movies and TV shows such as The French Connection (1971), Mississippi Burning (1988), Unforgiven (1992), and The Royal Tenenbaums (2001).

13. Robert Wagner

Actor Robert Wagner visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 16 May 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name: Robert John Wagner Jr.

Robert John Wagner Jr. Date of birth: 10 February 1930

10 February 1930 Age: 94 years old (as of 2024)

94 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Actor

Robert Wagner is a renowned American stage, film, and television actor. He is recognised for his roles in the television programs It Takes a Thief (1968–1970), Hart to Hart (1979–1984), and Switch (1975–1978). He later played recurring appearances on NCIS (2010–2019) and Two and a Half Men (2007–2008).

14. Tippi Hedren

Tippi Hedren attends The Heroes of Hollywood Award Luncheon at the Taglyan Cultural Complex on 1 June 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tasia Wells

Full name: Nathalie Kay "Tippi" Hedren

Nathalie Kay "Tippi" Hedren Date of birth: 19 January 1930

19 January 1930 Age: 94 years old (as of 2024)

94 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Actress, fashion model, animal rights activist

Tippi Hedren is a former American actress. She began her career as a fashion model, starring on the covers of Glamour and Life, among other magazines. Tippi's intense devotion to animal rescue commenced in 1969 when she was filming two movies in Africa and became aware of the situation of African lions.

15. Buzz Aldrin

Apollo XI and Gemini 12 astronaut and Global Space Station statesman Buzz Aldrin speaks during WE Day at KeyArena on 21 April 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Jim Bennett

Full name: Edwin Eugene Aldrin Jr.

Edwin Eugene Aldrin Jr. Date of birth: 20 January 1930

20 January 1930 Age: 94 years old (as of 2024)

94 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Astronaut, engineer, fighter pilot

Buzz Aldrin is an engineer, former astronaut, and fighter pilot from the United States. He flew three spacewalks for the Gemini 12 mission in 1966 and served as the Lunar Module Eagle pilot for the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. Aldrin is the second human to walk on the Moon. He is the only remaining member of the Apollo 11 crew.

16. Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood attends the "Richard Jewell" premiere during AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on 20 November 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Full name: Clinton Eastwood Jr.

Clinton Eastwood Jr. Date of birth: 31 May 1930

31 May 1930 Age: 94 years old (as of 2024)

94 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Actor, film director

Clinton Eastwood is a film director and actor from the United States. He has received widespread recognition for his parts in Unforgiven (2002), Space Cowboys (2000), Million Dollar Baby (2004), and Gran Torino (2008). He is the father of screenwriter and actress Kathryn Eastwood.

17. William Shatner

Actor William Shatner attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "You Can Call Me Bill" at the Culver Theater on 21 March 2024 in Culver City, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Full name: William Shatner

William Shatner Date of birth: 22 March 1931

22 March 1931 Age: 93 years old (as of 2024)

93 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Actor

William Shatner is a renowned Canadian actor. He commenced his screenplaying profession in Canadian movies and television projects before progressing to guest-starring roles in numerous American television shows.

18. Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno attends The WNET Group Gala at Edison Ballroom on 7 May 2024 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Full name: Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno Date of birth: 11 December 1931

11 December 1931 Age: 92 years old (as of September 2024)

92 years old (as of September 2024) Profession: Actress, dancer, singer

Rita Moreno is an American dancer, actress, and singer born in Puerto Rico. Throughout her 70-year career, she has appeared in various film, television, and theatre ventures. Moreno's major acting credits include minor appearances in the golden age of Hollywood musicals West Side Story (1961), The King and I (1956), and Singin' in the Rain (1952).

19. Dan Rather

Dan Rather at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on 5 November 2019. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Full name: Daniel Irvin Rather Jr.

Daniel Irvin Rather Jr. Date of birth: 31 October 1931

31 October 1931 Age: 92 years old (as of September 2024)

92 years old (as of September 2024) Profession: Journalist, commentator

Dan Rather is a renowned journalist, analyst, and retired national evening news anchor from the United States. He launched his career in Texas and rose to national prominence after his reporting saved hundreds of people during Hurricane Carla in September 1961.

20. Clive Davis

Clive Davis attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Full name: Clive Jay Davis

Clive Jay Davis Date of birth: 4 April 1932

4 April 1932 Age: 92 years old (as of 2024)

92 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Record producer, A&R executive, record executive, lawyer

Clive Davis is a lawyer, A&R executive, and record producer from the United States. He received five Grammy Awards and was elected into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer in 2000.

Who are the old famous people from the 1800s?

The most famous people from the 1800s include George Burns, Lillian Gish, Groucho Marx, Boris Karloff, Billie Burke, Fred Astaire, Mae West, Ruth Gordon, Charles Chaplin, Jack Benny, Lilia Skala, Mary Pickford, Bud Abbott, Noble Johnson, and Gloria Swanson.

Who will turn 90 in 2024?

Celebrities such as Brigitte Bardot, Nana Mouskouri, Timothy West, Laurence Luckinbill, and Sophia Loren will mark their 90th birthday in 2024.

What celebrities are in their 70's?

Celebrities such as Helen Mirren, Jeff Bridges, Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Lange, Sally Field, Bill Murray, Michael Keaton, and Kevin Kline are in their 70's as of September 2024.

Above are some old famous people who have remained iconic over the years. All of the celebrities listed here are more than 90 years old. Some are still active in the industry, while others have already retired.

