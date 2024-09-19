The top 20 old famous people who have remained iconic
Watching some of your favourite celebrities still alive and nailing it in their old age may be gratifying and encouraging. From celebs you weren't aware of in years to those you know, you'll be pleased to learn that most of these people have continuing projects in which they actively participate. Discover some old famous people who have remained iconic over the years.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- 20 old famous people's names
- 1. Elisabeth Waldo
- 2. Caren Marsh
- 3. Ray Anthony
- 4. Eva Marie Saint
- 5. Jimmy Carter
- 6. June Lockhart
- 7. Van Dyke
- 8. Gene Shalit
- 9. Mel Brooks
- 10. David Attenborough
- 11. William Daniels
- 12. Gene Hackman
- 13. Robert Wagner
- 14. Tippi Hedren
- 15. Buzz Aldrin
- 16. Clint Eastwood
- 17. William Shatner
- 18. Rita Moreno
- 19. Dan Rather
- 20. Clive Davis
- Who are the old famous people from the 1800s?
- Who will turn 90 in 2024?
- What celebrities are in their 70's?
The research focused on the top old famous people who have remained iconic, selected based on their age and career. Public data regarding whereabouts, health, and active projects were also assessed. Data from sites such as IMDb played a significant role in this research.
20 old famous people's names
Some of history's most famous names are now 90 or older. They have accomplished tremendous career achievements, charitable objectives, and other accomplishments throughout their lives, and many continue to perform well into their old age. Here is a list of some of the most famous old people in history.
|Name
|Age (as of September 2024)
|Origin
|Elisabeth Waldo
|106
|USA
|Caren Marsh
|105
|USA
|Ray Anthony
|102
|USA
|Eva Marie Saint
|100
|USA
|Jimmy Carter
|99
|USA
|June Lockhart
|99
|USA
|Richard Wayne Van Dyke
|99
|USA
|Eugene Shalit
|98
|USA
|Mel Brooks
|98
|USA
|David Attenborough
|98
|England
|William Daniels
|97
|USA
|Gene Hackman
|94
|USA
|Robert Wagner
|94
|USA
|Tippi Hedren
|94
|USA
|Buzz Aldrin
|94
|USA
|Clint Eastwood
|94
|USA
|William Shatner
|93
|Canada
|Rita Moreno
|92
|Puerto Rico
|Dan Rather
|92
|USA
|Clive Davis
|92
|USA
1. Elisabeth Waldo
- Full name: Elisabeth Ann Waldo
- Date of birth: 18 June 1918
- Age: 106 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Musician, composer, conductor, ethnomusicologist
Who is the oldest living celebrity? Elisabeth Waldo is a retired composer, violinist, conductor, and ethnomusicologist from the United States. She was among the first musicians to record with several pre-Columbian instruments on her albums Rites of the Pagan (1960), Maracatu (1959), and Realm of the Incas (1961).
2. Caren Marsh
- Full name: Caren Marsh Doll
- Date of birth: 6 April 1919
- Age: 105 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Actress, dancer
Caren Marsh is a former American actress and dancer specialising in contemporary and tap dance. She is most known as a stand-in for Judy Garland in Ziegfeld Girl (1941) and The Wizard of Oz (1939). Caren is one of the old famous people still alive and one of the few remaining performers from Hollywood's Golden Age.
3. Ray Anthony
- Full name: Raymond Antonini
- Date of birth: 20 January 1922
- Age: 102 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Bandleader, trumpeter, songwriter, actor.
Ray Anthony is a former bandleader, trumpet player, songwriter, and actor from the United States. He is known for his roles in Matinee Theatre (1956), The Five Pennies (1959), and Girls Town (1959). Anthony is the last surviving member of the Glenn Miller Orchestra and one of the old famous males still alive.
4. Eva Marie Saint
- Full name: Eva Marie Saint
- Date of birth: 4 July 1924
- Age: 100 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Actress, film producer
Eva Marie Saint is a former American actress. During her nearly 80-year career, she received a Primetime Emmy Award and an Academy Award. She was nominated for two British Academy Film Awards and a Golden Globe Award. Marie is one of the longest-living and earliest-surviving Academy Award winners. She is one of the oldest famous females still alive.
5. Jimmy Carter
- Full name: James Earl Carter Jr.
- Date of birth: 1 October 1924
- Age: 99 years old (as of September 2024)
- Profession: Politician, humanitarian
Jimmy Carter is a prominent American humanitarian and politician. He was the 39th president of the USA from 1977 to 1981, Georgia's 76th governor from 1971 to 1975, and a state senator from 1963 to 1967.
6. June Lockhart
- Full name: June Lockhart
- Date of birth: 25 June 1925
- Age: 99 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Actress
June Lockhart is a former American actress. She began her cinematic career in the 1930s and 1940s with movies such as Meet Me in St. Louis and A Christmas Carol. In the 1950s and 1960s, she mainly appeared on television, although she also performed on stage and in films.
7. Van Dyke
- Full name: Richard Wayne Van Dyke
- Date of birth: 13 December 1925
- Age: 98 years old (as of September 2024)
- Profession: Actor, entertainer, comedian
Van Dyke is a renowned comedian, entertainer, and actor from the United States. His work appears on both television and theatre. He is widely recognised for his roles in films and television shows such as Mary Poppins (1964), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), and The Diick Van Dyke Show (1961–1966).
8. Gene Shalit
- Full name: Eugene Shalit
- Date of birth: 25 March 1926
- Age: 98 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Journalist, television personality, film and book critic, and author
Eugene Shalit is a former American journalist, television host, film and book reviewer, and author. He began working part-time on NBC's The Today Show in 1970 and continued until his retirement on 11 November 2010. He is well-known for his regular use of puns, his huge handlebar beard, colourful bowties, and fuzzy hair.
9. Mel Brooks
- Full name: Melvin James Brooks
- Date of birth: 28 June 1926
- Age: 98 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Actor, comedian, filmmaker, songwriter, playwright
Mel Brooks is a multi-talented actor, comedian, director, composer, and playwright from the United States. He is renowned for his seven-decade profession as an author and director of popular wide farces and parodies.
10. David Attenborough
- Full name: Sir David Frederick Attenborough
- Date of birth: 8 May 1926
- Age: 98 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Broadcaster, biologist, natural historian, writer
David Attenborough is an English biologist, broadcaster, natural historian, and author. He is most known for co-writing and presenting the nine nature documentary programs that comprise the Life Collection, a thorough survey of plant and animal life on Earth.
11. William Daniels
- Full name: William David Daniels
- Date of birth: 31 March 1927
- Age: 97 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Actor
William Daniels is a renowned actor from the United States. He is best known for his roles in movies and TV shows such as The Graduate (1967), The Blue Lagoon (1980), St. Elsewhere (1982–1988), and Boy Meets World (1993–2000). He is one of the most famous old people in movies.
12. Gene Hackman
- Full name: Eugene Allen Hackman
- Date of birth: 30 January 1930
- Age: 94 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Actor
Gene Hackman is a former American actor. He is widely recognised for his roles in movies and TV shows such as The French Connection (1971), Mississippi Burning (1988), Unforgiven (1992), and The Royal Tenenbaums (2001).
13. Robert Wagner
- Full name: Robert John Wagner Jr.
- Date of birth: 10 February 1930
- Age: 94 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Actor
Robert Wagner is a renowned American stage, film, and television actor. He is recognised for his roles in the television programs It Takes a Thief (1968–1970), Hart to Hart (1979–1984), and Switch (1975–1978). He later played recurring appearances on NCIS (2010–2019) and Two and a Half Men (2007–2008).
14. Tippi Hedren
- Full name: Nathalie Kay "Tippi" Hedren
- Date of birth: 19 January 1930
- Age: 94 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Actress, fashion model, animal rights activist
Tippi Hedren is a former American actress. She began her career as a fashion model, starring on the covers of Glamour and Life, among other magazines. Tippi's intense devotion to animal rescue commenced in 1969 when she was filming two movies in Africa and became aware of the situation of African lions.
15. Buzz Aldrin
- Full name: Edwin Eugene Aldrin Jr.
- Date of birth: 20 January 1930
- Age: 94 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Astronaut, engineer, fighter pilot
Buzz Aldrin is an engineer, former astronaut, and fighter pilot from the United States. He flew three spacewalks for the Gemini 12 mission in 1966 and served as the Lunar Module Eagle pilot for the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. Aldrin is the second human to walk on the Moon. He is the only remaining member of the Apollo 11 crew.
16. Clint Eastwood
- Full name: Clinton Eastwood Jr.
- Date of birth: 31 May 1930
- Age: 94 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Actor, film director
Clinton Eastwood is a film director and actor from the United States. He has received widespread recognition for his parts in Unforgiven (2002), Space Cowboys (2000), Million Dollar Baby (2004), and Gran Torino (2008). He is the father of screenwriter and actress Kathryn Eastwood.
17. William Shatner
- Full name: William Shatner
- Date of birth: 22 March 1931
- Age: 93 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Actor
William Shatner is a renowned Canadian actor. He commenced his screenplaying profession in Canadian movies and television projects before progressing to guest-starring roles in numerous American television shows.
18. Rita Moreno
- Full name: Rita Moreno
- Date of birth: 11 December 1931
- Age: 92 years old (as of September 2024)
- Profession: Actress, dancer, singer
Rita Moreno is an American dancer, actress, and singer born in Puerto Rico. Throughout her 70-year career, she has appeared in various film, television, and theatre ventures. Moreno's major acting credits include minor appearances in the golden age of Hollywood musicals West Side Story (1961), The King and I (1956), and Singin' in the Rain (1952).
19. Dan Rather
- Full name: Daniel Irvin Rather Jr.
- Date of birth: 31 October 1931
- Age: 92 years old (as of September 2024)
- Profession: Journalist, commentator
Dan Rather is a renowned journalist, analyst, and retired national evening news anchor from the United States. He launched his career in Texas and rose to national prominence after his reporting saved hundreds of people during Hurricane Carla in September 1961.
20. Clive Davis
- Full name: Clive Jay Davis
- Date of birth: 4 April 1932
- Age: 92 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Record producer, A&R executive, record executive, lawyer
Clive Davis is a lawyer, A&R executive, and record producer from the United States. He received five Grammy Awards and was elected into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer in 2000.
Who are the old famous people from the 1800s?
The most famous people from the 1800s include George Burns, Lillian Gish, Groucho Marx, Boris Karloff, Billie Burke, Fred Astaire, Mae West, Ruth Gordon, Charles Chaplin, Jack Benny, Lilia Skala, Mary Pickford, Bud Abbott, Noble Johnson, and Gloria Swanson.
Who will turn 90 in 2024?
Celebrities such as Brigitte Bardot, Nana Mouskouri, Timothy West, Laurence Luckinbill, and Sophia Loren will mark their 90th birthday in 2024.
What celebrities are in their 70's?
Celebrities such as Helen Mirren, Jeff Bridges, Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Lange, Sally Field, Bill Murray, Michael Keaton, and Kevin Kline are in their 70's as of September 2024.
Above are some old famous people who have remained iconic over the years. All of the celebrities listed here are more than 90 years old. Some are still active in the industry, while others have already retired.
