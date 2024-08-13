Unveiling Zach Bryan's net worth: The singer's career and earnings explored

Zach Bryan is a household name in the music arena. He is an up-and-coming country music singer and songwriter from the United States who has made a name for himself through his folk-infused country music and raw, emotional storytelling. Due to his popularity, fans are curious to know about his fortune. So, what is Zach Bryan's net worth?

Zach Bryan attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in California. He performs in support of his "The Quittin Time Tour 2024" in Michigan. Photo: Getty Images (modified by author)

Zach Bryan started releasing music on social media platforms in 2017. His 2019 song, Heading South, went viral, catapulting him to fame. Zach Bryan's net worth has grown progressively as his music career flourishes.

Zach Bryan's profile summary

Full name Zachary Lane Bryan Gender Male Date of birth 2 April 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Okinawa, Japan Current residence Oologah, Oklahoma, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 80 Weight in pounds 176 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Dewayne Bryan Mother Annette DeAnn Bryan Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia Education Oologah High School Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $1 million—$1.5 million Facebook YouTube zachbryan1067

Who is Zach Bryan?

Zachary Lane Bryan was born on 2 April 1996 in Okinawa, Japan, to Dewayne Bryan and Annette DeAnn Bryan. Both Dewayne and Annette served in the US Navy. His parents divorced when he was 12 years old, leaving him under the custody of his father, who later remarried.

Zach maintained a close relationship with his mother, who suffered from alcohol abuse and died in 2016. He was raised alongside his sister Mackenzie Taylor in Oologah, Oklahoma, United States.

Top-5 facts about Zach Bryan. Photo: Jason Kempin (modified by author)

He attended Oologah High School, where he was the student council president. After graduating, he enrolled in the United States Navy at age 17.

What is Zach Bryan's net worth?

According to Wealthy Overview and Gorilla Overview, his net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $1.5 million. His wealth is primarily attributed to his earnings from his music career.

How much does Zach Bryan make a year?

The American star currently makes around $300 thousand annually. Zach earns most of his income from tickets, merchandise, and record sales. Below is a breakdown of his career earnings.

Music career

Zach is an up-and-coming country music star. He started writing songs at the age of 14. He recorded and uploaded the songs on social media platforms, especially YouTube. He rose to fame in 2019 when his song Heading South, went viral on YouTube, earning him more views.

The singer released his debut studio album, DeAnn, in August 2019, a dedication to his late mother, who passed on in 2016. In an interview with the New York Times, he revealed that his mother's memory inspired him to continue singing.

I was like, don't put your guitar down, keep going, something will happen. Not because I felt driven. Not because I wanted to be famous. Not because I wanted to be rich. I just would sit there and think about my mom and be like; something is telling me not to stop doing this.

On 10 April 2021, Zach debuted his Grand Ole Opry and later signed a deal with Warner Records as his record label. The same year, he was honourably released from the Navy after eight years of service to pursue a music career.

In May 2022, Zach made his major-label debut with the American Heartbreak album. Zach's self-titled country-rock album, Zach Bryan, earned him his first No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2023, Zach's single Something In The Orange was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, marking Bryan's first career Grammy Awards nomination.

In the 2024 Grammy Awards, the American singer won his first-ever Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song I Remember Everything featuring Kacey Musgraves. Zach has released the following albums and EPs:

DeAnn

Elisabeth

American Heartbreak

All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster

Zach Bryan

Quiet, Heavy Dreams

Studio A Recordings

Boys of Faith

Who is Zach Bryan's wife?

Zach and Brianna LaPaglia arrive on the Red Carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Allen J. Schaben

Source: Getty Images

The Oklahoma native currently has no wife. However, he was previously married to Rose Madden. The ex-couple tied the knot in July 2020 in Colchuk Lake, Washington. They later called off their marriage in 2021 but never revealed why they separated.

He is currently dating Barstool Sports podcaster Brianna LaPaglia. The two met at the Academy of the Country Music Awards in May 2023 and went public with their relationship in July 2023. LaPaglia co-hosts the PlanBri Uncut podcast with her best friend, Grace O'Malley, where they discuss various topics like relationships, work, and mental health.

Are Zach Bryan and Luke Bryan related?

Despite having common surnames, Zach Bryan and Luke Bryan are not related. Luke Bryan is also a country music artist known for his hit songs Kick the Dust Up, That's My Kind of Night, and One Margarita. He was born Thomas Luther Bryan on 17 July 1976 in Leesburg, Georgia.

Where does Zach Bryan live?

The popular singer primarily resides in Oologah, Oklahoma, where he grew up. Recently, he purchased a $7.5 million home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. This historic property, built in 1904, features five bedrooms and overlooks Duxbury Bay.

The home features hardwood floors, hand-crafted woodwork, a soapstone sink, exterior brick walls, and a patio. It has a fireplace living room flanked by a study and formal dining room with a sunroom adjacent to the kitchen. The property has four levels and over 5,500 square feet of living space.

FAQs

Who is Zach Bryan? He is an up-and-coming country music singer and songwriter from America. What is Zach Bryan's age? He is 28 years old as of 2024. The former Navy officer was born on 2 April 1996. Where is Zach Bryan from? He is from Oologah, Oklahoma, United States. Are Zach Bryan and Luke Bryan related? The two country singers don't have any blood ties. What is Zach Bryan's net worth? He allegedly has a net worth of between $1 million and $1.5 million. What is Zack Bryan's height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

Zach Bryan's net worth is now in millions, reflecting his rapid ascent in the industry. His income streams include music sales, touring, and merchandise, showcasing his multifaceted approach to success.

