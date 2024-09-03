Chairman Wontumi is a prominent Ghanaian politician who is the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He is well-known in the country's political scene for his flamboyant personality and controversial utterances. His story is intriguing if you would love to know more about him.

Chairman Wontumi (which means 'they cannot' in Twi) is a tough-talking politician who stands out with his signature gold chains. Before entering politics, he had established himself as a successful mining and real estate businessman.

Profile summary

Full name Bernard Antwi Boasiako Popularly known as Chairman Wontumi Gender Male Date of birth 1 May 1976 Age 48 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Ashanti region of Ghana, Africa Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Education Prempeh College Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'11 Height in centimetres 180 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Occupation Politician, businessman Net worth $500 million–$10 billion Facebook

Chairman Wontumi's biography

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, often known as Chairman Wontumi, was born on 1 May 1976 in the Ashanti region of Ghana, Africa. He is 48 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Apparently, nothing is known about his parents, but he has previously admitted that he comes from a humble background and modest upbringing.

Regarding his education, he attended a private high school in Ghana and then pursued his college education at the prestigious Prempeh College, graduating in 1996.

Boasiako is a security expert who studied in London before studying theology in the United States. His younger brother is a Catholic priest, which he believes is sufficient justification for him not to be a priest. He has opted to marry to fulfil God's procreation command.

Career

The NPP chairman for the Ashanti region is a prominent businessman in Ghana. He owns a gold mining company in Obuasi and other parts of the country. He is also linked to HANSOL Mining Limited and Akonta Mining Limited, which he once claimed generated a daily income of $1 million.

Chairman Wontumi is also in the media business. He is the CEO of Wontumi Media and Group of Communications. The media company owns the pro-NPP media outlets Wontumi Radio and Movement TV, which operate in Kumasi and Accra. Both stations compete in the Twi language mass market and have operated since 2020.

Chairman Wontumi's involvement in the NPP drove him to popularity, and he swiftly established himself as a significant player in the party. His entrepreneurial prowess and financial success have played an essential role in his political career. His ability to mobilise resources and interact with voters is invaluable during election campaigns.

According to locals, he became the NPP's Ashanti regional chairman in 2014 because of his charitable activities. Before his election victory, he served as the party's Bosomtwe constituency chairman.

The philanthropist ran unopposed in his 2018 re-election campaign after his only opponent withdrew weeks before the race began. In the highly anticipated 2022 race, Wontumi faced a formidable opponent, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, but won by a margin of 464 to 306 votes.

Chairman Wontumi has played a critical role in rallying support for the NPP, especially in the Ashanti Region, where he is extremely popular. His ability to connect with citizens and rally them around the party's program has been crucial to the NPP's electoral success.

What is Chairman Wontumi's net worth?

According to Glusea and Peace FM, Chairman Wontumi's alleged net worth is between $500 million and $10 billion. He has accumulated wealth from his successful ventures in the mining industry, real estate investments, media businesses, and political career.

Chairman Wontumi's houses

Chairman Wontumi owns successful real estate ventures. He disclosed that he built his first 25-bedroom house when he was only 22 years old. He further stated that he began accumulating wealth at a young age, boasting that he owns about 100 houses in Kumasi alone.

Chairman Wontumi's cars

Chairman Wontumi is one of Ghana's wealthiest politicians. He owns over a dozen luxury cars, some with the customised registration plate prefix 'CW' standing for Chairman Wontumi. Here is a list of some of his most expensive vehicles:

2016 Range Rover Vogue

2020 Porsche Carrera

2016 Lamborghini Aventador

2021 Range Rover Sport

Mercedes-Benz E Class Coupe

2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom

2020 Mercedes-Benz G63

2011 Dodge Nitro

1965 Mercedes Benz W110

Chairman Wontumi's interest in buying Chelsea

Wontumi captured global attention in March 2022 with his daring $3.1 billion proposal for the English club Chelsea FC, which was placed up for sale by its former owner, Roman Abramovic. However, Todd Boehly, a billionaire sports mogul, won the bid and acquired the club from Abramovich for $4.9 billion.

Who is Chairman Wontumi's wife?

Chairman Wontumi is married to two ladies. His first wife's name is Michylina Antwi Bosiako. Little is known about his second wife and children because he prefers to keep them out of the limelight.

Chairman Wontumi's controversies

An investigation revealed that his company was actively mining within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, which was outside the scope of his approved licence.

The politician was then ordered to discontinue operations in the forest reserve, and his equipment was destroyed as part of a security operation to combat illegal forest mining.

Due to his outbursts against political rivals, former commerce and industry minister Ekwow Spio-Garbrah sued Wontumi in 2022 for $10 million for defamation. In 2020, he called the former minister a thief during a conversation on his Wontumi radio and TV stations. Eventually, the court dismissed the complaint.

FAQs

Who is Chairman Wontumi? He is a prominent Ghanaian politician and business mogul. What is Chairman Wontumi's real name? His birth name is Bernard Antwi Boasiako. What is Chairman Wontumi's age? As of 2024, Wontumi is 48 years old. He was born on 1 May 1976 in the Ashanti region, Ghana, Africa. Which media companies does Boasiako own? He owns and is CEO of Wontumi Media and Group of Communications, which runs Wontumi Radio and Movement TV. Which political party is Wontumi affiliated with? He is the Ashanti region chairman of the NPP party. How tall is Wontumi? The politician is approximately 5 feet and 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall.

Chairman Wontumi is a prominent Ghanaian politician and successful businessman. He is the acting Ashanti region chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and owns lucrative gold mine companies, real estate investments, and media houses.

