All about Julie Chrisley's first husband, Kenneth Wayne Childress

Julie Chrisley is a US-based reality television personality mainly known for hosting USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best (2014–2023). She is married to Todd Chrisley. Before marrying Todd, she married Kenneth Wayne Childress, and many people want to know more about him. Who is Julie Chrisley's first husband, Kenneth Wayne Childress?

Julie Chrisley's first husband, Kenneth Wayne Childress, was an American construction worker and pipe fitter. This article delves into Kenneth's life and relationship with Julie and sheds light on their relationship, marriage, eventual divorce, and Childress's untimely death.

Julie Chrisley's first husband's profile summary

Full name Kenneth Wayne Childress Gender Male Year of birth 1966 Date of death 27 November 2012 Age at the time of death 46 years old Place of birth Oconee, South Carolina, United States Place of death South Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Julie Chrisley Profession Construction worker, pipe fitter

Bio of Julie Chrisley's first husband (Kenneth Wayne Childress)

Kenneth Wayne Childress was an American construction worker and pipe fitter. He was born in 1966 in South Carolina, United States, to his mother, Betty. Kenneth was an American national of white ethnicity. He grew up alongside his sister, Kellie Adair.

How old was Kenneth Wayne Childress?

The American mechanic was 46 years old at the time of his death. Wayne was born in 1966 and died in 2012. He died on 27 November 2012 as a result of complications during his recovery after heart surgery.

Career

Although little is known about Kenneth Wayne Childress's professional life, he worked as a construction worker and pipe fitter before his death.

Julie Chrisley and Kenneth Wayne Childress' relationship

Julie Chrisley's relationship with Kenneth Wayne Childress started in high school. They married on 15 March 1991 when Chrisley was only 18 and her then-partner was 24.

The couple reportedly married in Oconee County, South Carolina. Chrisley and Kenneth's marriage lasted only a few years, and the precise date of their divorce is unconfirmed.

Julie Chrisley's current marriage

Julie is married to Todd Chrisley, an American real estate entrepreneur and reality television personality. Todd is most widely recognised as the patriarch of Chrisley Knows Best, a reality TV show on the USA Network from 2014 until 2023.

The show followed Chrisley's household activities in Georgia and Tennessee. Todd is well-known for his flamboyant demeanour, sense of humour, and stern parenting style, all of which have become essential features in his television image.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Hughes married in 1996. They have three kids together: Chase, Savannah, and Grayson Chrisley. Todd, Teresa Terry's ex-husband, has two other children from an earlier marriage: Lindsie and Kyle Chrisley. The family made frequent appearances on Chrisley Knows Best.

Did Chrisley and Kenneth Wayne Childress have kids?

The couple had no children together before their divorce. There is also no information about whether Childress was married or had children of his own at the time of his death.

FAQs

Who is Kenneth Wayne Childress? He was an American construction worker and pipefitter. He rose to prominence as Julie Chrisley's first husband. How old was Kenneth Wayne Childress when he died? He was 46 years old. Kenneth was born in 1966 and died on 27 November 2012. What was Kenneth Wayne's cause of death? He died in 2012 as a result of complications during his recovery after heart surgery. Who is Julie Chrisley? She is an American reality television personality widely recognised for her roles in the reality television show Chrisley Knows Best. Did Kenneth Wayne Childress have any kids with Julie? They did not have kids when they divorced. Was Todd married before Julie? He had previously married Teresa Terry, his high school girlfriend, before marrying Julie in 1996. He and Teresa have two children together. What did Julie Chrisley and her husband do? In June 2022, they were of federal tax evasion and bank fraud counts.

Julie Chrisley's first husband, Kenneth Wayne Childress, was a construction worker and pipefitter. While Julie Chrisley's life is now defined mainly by her marriage to Todd Chrisley and their ensuing legal issues, it is crucial to remember her previous life, particularly her marriage to Kenneth Wayne Childress. Kenneth died in 2012.

