Meet Tucker Carlson's wife: All about former Fox News host wife Susan Andrews

Tucker Carlson, the conservative political commentator and former host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, has been prominent in American media for years. Aside from his career, Carlson is also a family man and a father to four children. His wife is a private person, prompting many to inquire about her. Learn more about Tucker Carlson's wife, Susan Andrews.

Despite his high-profile career, Tucker Carlson's private life has remained out of the spotlight. His marriage of over thirty years has generated interest from the public, who are curious about his wife, Susan Andrews. Known for her discretion and support, Susan has been a steadfast partner, standing by Tucker through various controversies and media scrutiny.

Susan Andrews' profile summary

Biography of Tucker Carlson's wife (Susan Andrews)

Susan Thomas Carlson (née Andrews) was born in the USA to Lillian Taggart Andrews and Reverend George E. Andrews II. Her grandparents were Dorothy and William Taggart of Grand Rapids and Boca Raton.

Susan has two siblings. They grew up in a Christian family, with their father serving as an Episcopal preacher and headmaster of St. George's School in Rhode Island, which Susan attended

How did Tucker Carlson meet his wife?

Tucker and Susan met in high school at St. George's School in Rhode Island in the 1980s. The couple revealed their first meeting during an interview with People magazine in 2000. Tucker recalled his first impression of Susan:

She was the cutest 10th grader in America,

Susan also revealed her first impression of Carlson:

There was a bounce in his walk. He was in his khaki pants and ribbon belt, and I thought, even then, he seemed so optimistic and positive.

In 1991, six months before graduating from Trinity College, Tucker asked Susan's father, Reverend George E. Andrews II, for his daughter's hand in marriage. Carlson told People magazine during his interview in 2000.

All very 19th-century, but a good thing to do.

Tucker and Susan Thomas Andrews wed in August 1991. According to a newspaper clipping from 1991, the couple held their wedding ceremony in St. George's School chapel in Newport, Rhode Island.

Tucker Carlson's children

Tucker Carlson and Susan Andrews have four children: three daughters and one son, namely Lillie, Buckley, Hopie, and Dorothy Carlson. The eldest, Lillie, was born on 22 November 1994, followed by Buckley in 1997, Hopie in 1999, and Dorothy in 2002.

Son Buckley and daughter Hopie both attended the University of Virginia. Buckley earned his government and political science degree in 2019 and was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity. Hopie Carlson is an alumna of St. George's School, the same high school as her parents.

What happened to Susan Andrews?

In November 2018, Susan Andrews, Tucker Carlson's wife, experienced a frightening incident at their Washington, DC, home. According to CBS News, about 20 protesters gathered outside their residence, chanting and using a bullhorn. One protester even slammed against the front door, causing it to crack. Susan, fearing a home invasion, locked herself in the pantry and called 911.

FAQs

Tucker Carlson's wife, Susan Andrews, has been a steadfast partner throughout his career. The couple met in high school and have been married since 1991. Susan has stayed mainly out of the limelight, focusing on raising their four children: Hopie, Buckley, Dorothy, and Lillie.

