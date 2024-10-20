Who is Lisa Marie Presley’s son? Tragic details about Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Storm Keough, carried a tremendous musical and cultural legacy on his shoulders. His death in 2020 caused shock and sadness, raising questions about the pressures he endured being a member of such a prominent and successful family. What really happened to Benjamin Keough?

Benjamin Keough takes a selfie while smiling (L) and with a serious face (R). Photo: @benjamin_storm on Instagram (modified by author)

Benjamin Keough was the son of the late Lisa Marie Presley and her first husband. From his striking resemblance to his grandfather to the widespread public interest in his life, his life was always framed by his iconic family's history. Sadly, this relationship would also underscore the tragic story of Lisa Marie Presley's son's life.

Profile summary

Full name Benjamin Storm Keough Nickname Ben Ben Gender Male Date of birth 21 October 1992 Date of death 12 July 2020 Age at death 20 years old Cause of death Self-inflicted gunshot wound Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Tampa, Florida, United States of America Place of burial Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Mother Lisa Marie Presley Father Danny Keough Siblings 3 Occupation Actor, musician Net worth $1 million

Biography of Lisa Marie Presley's son (Benjamin Keough)

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of the legendary musician Elvis Presley, was a mother of four: three daughters and one son. His only son, Benjamin Storm Keough, was born on 21 October 1992.

Who was Benjamin Keough's father? His father was Danny Keough, an actor and longtime musician. Benjamin's older biological sister, Riley Keough, is a successful actress and model.

His younger siblings are twins, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, born from his mother's marriage to Michael Lockwood.

Top-5 facts about Benjamin Keough. Photo: @benjamin_storm on Instagram (modified by author)

Throughout childhood, Benjamin and his family preferred to live a private life despite their fame. They frequently shuttled between Los Angeles and other destinations, maintaining a low profile and avoiding media scrutiny.

What did Benjamin Keough do for a living?

Lisa Marie Presley's son was a musician and an actor. He voiced characters in the animated film Rod & Barry. He appeared in the 2005 documentary Elvis by The Presleys, in which Elvis' friends and relatives shared fond memories of the artist.

Although Benjamin Keough was interested in following in his family's musical footsteps, he did not pursue a public career like his mother or sister. In 2009, at age 17, Universal offered him a $5 million record deal, fuelling speculation that he would be the next Presley musician.

However, no records were ever released, and it appears that Benjamin was conflicted about stepping into the spotlight. His attempts at acting and music never became public, and he remained private.

How much was Benjamin Keough worth when he died?

According to CitiMuzik and Market Realist, Benjamin Keough's net worth was estimated to be around $1 million at the time of his death in 2020. While impressive, this figure was lower than expected.

What happened to Elvis Presley's grandson?

On 12 July 2020, Benjamin Keough's death shocked the world when he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Calabasas, California, United States of America. He was just 27 years old.

Her mother, Lisa Marie, was utterly heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated by the tragic loss. She was so overcome with grief that she kept Benjamin's body packed in dry ice in her home for two months.

The shocking revelation is included in the new memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which her eldest daughter, Riley Keough, completed after her mother’s death at 54 in January 2023.

My mom had my brother in the house with us instead of keeping him at the morgue. They told us that if we could tend to the body, we could have him at home, so she kept him in our house for a while on dry ice.

What really happened to Benjamin Keough? The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office determined that Benjamin Keough took his own life. According to reports released after his death, Benjamin had long struggled with depression and the pressure of living in the shadow of his renowned family.

FAQs

