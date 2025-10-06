Christie Brinkley's children Alexa, Sailor, and Jack inside her blended family
Christie Brinkley's children, Alexa Ray, Jack Paris, and Sailor Brinkley, have often drawn attention for their close bond with their supermodel mother. She had her kids from her three past marriages.
Key takeaways
- Christie Brinkley's oldest child, Alexa Ray, was born on 29 December 1985.
- Christie Brinkley has one son, Jack Paris, an actor and reality TV star.
- Christie Brinkley shares her three children with her three ex-husbands, Billy Joel, Richard Taubman, and Peter Cook.
Christie Brinkley's profile summary
|Full name
|Christie Lee Brinkley
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|2 February 1954
|Age
|71 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Monroe, Michigan, United States
|Current residence
|New York, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'9''
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|120
|Weight in kilograms
|54
|Body measurements in inches
|36-24-36
|Body measurements in centimetres
|91-61-91
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Father
|Herbert Hudson
|Mother
|Marjorie M. Bowling
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husbands
|Jean-François Allaux (1975-1981), Billy Joel (1985-1994), Richard Taubman (1994-1995), Peter Cook (1996-2008)
|Children
|3
|Education
|Paul Revere Junior High School, Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles
|Profession
|Model, entrepreneur, actress, reality TV star
|Net worth
|$100 million
|@christiebrinkley
|@christie.brinkley
A closer look at Christie Brinkley's children
The famous model has three children from her three marriages. Below are more information about her kids and the paths they took to achieve their own fame.
Alexa Ray Joel
- Full name: Alexa Ray Joel
- Date of birth: 29 December 1985
- Age: 39 years old (as of October 2025)
- Father: William Martin Joel
- Profession: Musician, model
Alexa is the oldest among Brinkley's children. Her father is William Martin Joel, an American musician. Alexa's parents were married between 1985 and 1994. The celebrity kid pursued musical theatre briefly at New York University before dropping out to focus on her entertainment career.
Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor, has followed in her father's footsteps as a musician. Her music career took off in 2005, after she formed a band and debuted live on stage at Maxwell's in Hoboken, New Jersey. Alexa has since performed onstage alongside her father on several occasions, including at the Rainforest Foundation Fund Benefit Concert held at Carnegie Hall in 2008.
The musician has also tried her hand at modelling. In 2017, Alexa made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut together with her mother, Brinkley, and half-sister, Sailor. According to Harlem World Magazine, she also graced the cover of BELLA magazine's Beauty Issue in 2018.
During an interview with People in April 2021, Alexa revealed that her Broadway-enthusiast parents inspired her deep passion for the stage. She said,
I was the only child when I was young. My mom would dress me up as Liesl from Sound of Music. My dad would play. And we would just do that all day long.
Jack Paris Brinkley
- Full name: Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook
- Date of birth: 2 June 1995
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)
- Father: Richard Taubman
- Profession: Actor, reality TV personality, entrepreneur
Jack is the only son of the former Sports Illustrated model. He was born from Christie's third marriage to Richard Taubman, an American real estate developer. Brinkley and Taubman divorced in 1995, the same year Jack was born. As a result, Jack was adopted by his mother's fourth husband, Peter Cook, an American architect.
Jack attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, where he studied acting and graduated in 2016. According to his IMDb page, he has appeared in reality TV shows such as Extra and Heidi Klum's Halloween Party. Jack also portrayed Kurt in the 2016 short comedy film Hi-Glow Retro.
Christie Brinkley's son, Jack, co-founded a ride-share app known as ROVE in 2019. The app offers Mercedes Sprinter vans to the Hamptons at an affordable price. The vans shuttle between the Hamptons and New York City.
Christie celebrated Jack's 29th birthday in June 2024 by sharing old and recent pictures of herself with her son on her Instagram page. She captioned the picture,
Happy Birthday to my SON-shine Jack Paris‼ Cue the Music. and ALWAYS know how much you are LOVED.
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
- Full name: Sailor Brinkley-Cook
- Date of birth: 2 July 1998
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)
- Father: Peter Cook
- Profession: Model
Sailor is the lastborn child of the famous actress. Her father is Peter Cook. Sailor bears a striking resemblance to her mother, Brinkley. She has also pursued a modelling career like Christie. Sailor's first modelling breakthrough came in the early 2010s after she was signed with the IMG agency.
The celebrity kid has since graced the pages of renowned magazines like Sports Illustrated and Vogue. Additionally, Sailor has partnered with her mother for several modelling projects. In early 2019, the two walked the runway together in the Elie Tahari show at New York Fashion Week. As of this writing, Sailor is signed to IMG Models.
Cook confessed about her battles with body dysmorphia on her Instagram page in May 2020. In 2023, she revealed to People that she received insightful guidance from her mother when she ventured into the modelling industry. Sailor said,
Her biggest advice when it comes to being on a set would be just to be as gracious as you can. I always try and introduce myself to everyone in the room. And I always try and acknowledge everyone in the room.
She continued,
Because I mean, my job is almost pretty much the easiest.
FAQs
- Who is Christie Brinkley? Christie is an accomplished model, entrepreneur, reality TV personality, and actress from the United States.
- How old is Christie Brinkley? She is 71 years old as of 2025. Christie was born on 2 February 1954.
- Who are Christie Brinkley's ex-husbands? The model's ex-husbands are Jean-François Allaux, Billy Joel, Richard Taubman, and Peter Cook.
- Who fathered Christie Brinkley's children? Brinkley shares children with her three ex-husbands, Billy Joel, Richard Taubman, and Peter Cook.
- How many biological kids does Christie Brinkley have? The actress has three biological children named Alexa Ray Joel, Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook, and Sailor Brinkley.
- Does Richard Taubman see his son? It is unclear if Richard Taubman sees his son, Jack Paris, with his former wife, Christie. However, according to Page Six, Christie talked about her troubled marriage to Taubman in her new memoir.
- Who are Christie Brinkley's grandchildren? Christie does not have grandchildren.
- What is Christie Brinkley diagnosed with? Brinkley revealed on her Instagram page in 2024 that she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.
Christie Brinkley's children have pursued careers in music, acting, entrepreneurship, and modelling. They have all used their exposure to the entertainment industry to build their own identities, often acknowledging Christie's influence in their lives.
