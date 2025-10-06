Christie Brinkley's children Alexa, Sailor, and Jack inside her blended family

Christie Brinkley's children, Alexa Ray, Jack Paris, and Sailor Brinkley, have often drawn attention for their close bond with their supermodel mother. She had her kids from her three past marriages.

Brinkley attends the Bay Street Theater's 33rd Annual Gala in NY (L). Brinkley and her children attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in NYC (R). Photo: Sonia Moskowitz, Gilbert (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Christie Brinkley's oldest child, Alexa Ray , was born on 29 December 1985 .

, was born on . Christie Brinkley has one son, Jack Paris, an actor and reality TV star .

an and . Christie Brinkley shares her three children with her three ex-husbands, Billy Joel, Richard Taubman​, and Peter Cook.

Christie Brinkley's profile summary

Full name Christie Lee Brinkley Gender Female Date of birth 2 February 1954 Age 71 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Monroe, Michigan, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 120 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Herbert Hudson Mother Marjorie M. Bowling Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Jean-François Allaux (1975-1981)​, Billy Joel (1985-1994)​, Richard Taubman (1994-1995)​, Peter Cook (1996-2008) Children 3 Education Paul Revere Junior High School, Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles Profession Model, entrepreneur, actress, reality TV star Net worth $100 million Instagram @christiebrinkley Facebook @christie.brinkley

A closer look at Christie Brinkley's children

The famous model has three children from her three marriages. Below are more information about her kids and the paths they took to achieve their own fame.

Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa attends NYC Second Chance Rescue Concert For A Cause at Common Ground East in East Hampton, NY. Photo: Sean Zanni

Full name : Alexa Ray Joel

: Alexa Ray Joel Date of birth : 29 December 1985

: 29 December 1985 Age : 39 years old (as of October 2025)

: 39 years old (as of October 2025) Father : William Martin Joel

: William Martin Joel Profession: Musician, model

Alexa is the oldest among Brinkley's children. Her father is William Martin Joel, an American musician. Alexa's parents were married between 1985 and 1994. The celebrity kid pursued musical theatre briefly at New York University before dropping out to focus on her entertainment career.

Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor, has followed in her father's footsteps as a musician. Her music career took off in 2005, after she formed a band and debuted live on stage at Maxwell's in Hoboken, New Jersey. Alexa has since performed onstage alongside her father on several occasions, including at the Rainforest Foundation Fund Benefit Concert held at Carnegie Hall in 2008.

The musician has also tried her hand at modelling. In 2017, Alexa made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut together with her mother, Brinkley, and half-sister, Sailor. According to Harlem World Magazine, she also graced the cover of BELLA magazine's Beauty Issue in 2018.

During an interview with People in April 2021, Alexa revealed that her Broadway-enthusiast parents inspired her deep passion for the stage. She said,

I was the only child when I was young. My mom would dress me up as Liesl from Sound of Music. My dad would play. And we would just do that all day long.

Jack Paris Brinkley

Jack is seen at the Weinstein Company with FIJI, Grey Goose, Lexus and NetJets host the after party in New York City. Photo: Paul Bruinooge

Full name : Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook

: Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook Date of birth : 2 June 1995

: 2 June 1995 Age : 30 years old (as of 2025)

: 30 years old (as of 2025) Father : Richard Taubman

: Richard Taubman Profession: Actor, reality TV personality, entrepreneur

Jack is the only son of the former Sports Illustrated model. He was born from Christie's third marriage to Richard Taubman, an American real estate developer. Brinkley and Taubman divorced in 1995, the same year Jack was born. As a result, Jack was adopted by his mother's fourth husband, Peter Cook, an American architect.

Jack attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, where he studied acting and graduated in 2016. According to his IMDb page, he has appeared in reality TV shows such as Extra and Heidi Klum's Halloween Party. Jack also portrayed Kurt in the 2016 short comedy film Hi-Glow Retro.

Christie Brinkley's son, Jack, co-founded a ride-share app known as ROVE in 2019. The app offers Mercedes Sprinter vans to the Hamptons at an affordable price. The vans shuttle between the Hamptons and New York City.

Christie celebrated Jack's 29th birthday in June 2024 by sharing old and recent pictures of herself with her son on her Instagram page. She captioned the picture,

Happy Birthday to my SON-shine Jack Paris‼ Cue the Music. and ALWAYS know how much you are LOVED.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Christie and daughter Sailor being interviewed on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Vibes red carpet in Houston. Photo: Yi-Chin Lee

Full name : Sailor Brinkley-Cook

: Sailor Brinkley-Cook Date of birth : 2 July 1998

: 2 July 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of 2025)

: 27 years old (as of 2025) Father : Peter Cook

: Peter Cook Profession: Model

Sailor is the lastborn child of the famous actress. Her father is Peter Cook. Sailor bears a striking resemblance to her mother, Brinkley. She has also pursued a modelling career like Christie. Sailor's first modelling breakthrough came in the early 2010s after she was signed with the IMG agency.

The celebrity kid has since graced the pages of renowned magazines like Sports Illustrated and Vogue. Additionally, Sailor has partnered with her mother for several modelling projects. In early 2019, the two walked the runway together in the Elie Tahari show at New York Fashion Week. As of this writing, Sailor is signed to IMG Models.

Cook confessed about her battles with body dysmorphia on her Instagram page in May 2020. In 2023, she revealed to People that she received insightful guidance from her mother when she ventured into the modelling industry. Sailor said,

Her biggest advice when it comes to being on a set would be just to be as gracious as you can. I always try and introduce myself to everyone in the room. And I always try and acknowledge everyone in the room.

She continued,

Because I mean, my job is almost pretty much the easiest.

FAQs

Who is Christie Brinkley? Christie is an accomplished model, entrepreneur, reality TV personality, and actress from the United States. How old is Christie Brinkley? She is 71 years old as of 2025. Christie was born on 2 February 1954. Who are Christie Brinkley's ex-husbands? The model's ex-husbands are Jean-François Allaux​, Billy Joel, Richard Taubman​, and Peter Cook. Who fathered Christie Brinkley's children? Brinkley shares children with her three ex-husbands, Billy Joel, Richard Taubman​, and Peter Cook. How many biological kids does Christie Brinkley have? The actress has three biological children named Alexa Ray Joel, Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook, and Sailor Brinkley. Does Richard Taubman see his son? It is unclear if Richard Taubman sees his son, Jack Paris, with his former wife, Christie. However, according to Page Six, Christie talked about her troubled marriage to Taubman in her new memoir. Who are Christie Brinkley's grandchildren? Christie does not have grandchildren. What is Christie Brinkley diagnosed with? Brinkley revealed on her Instagram page in 2024 that she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.

Christie Brinkley's children have pursued careers in music, acting, entrepreneurship, and modelling. They have all used their exposure to the entertainment industry to build their own identities, often acknowledging Christie's influence in their lives.

