Meet Martin Lawrence's kids from his marriages & a look at his family life

Martin Lawrence's kids have often drawn attention for their close bond with the Hollywood star. The American actor and stand-up comedian is a proud father to three daughters: Jasmin, Iyanna, and Amara Lawrence. Discover their ages, careers, and the special relationship they share with their famous dad.

Martin Lawrence (L and 2R) and his daughters Amara Trinity Lawrence (L), Iyanna Faith Lawrence (C), Jasmine Page Lawrence in CA (R). Photo: Monica Schipper, Frederic J. Brown (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Martin Lawrence is a proud dad of three daughters: Jasmin Page, Iyanna Faith, and Amara Trinity Lawrence.

Jasmin Page, Iyanna Faith, and Amara Trinity Lawrence. Jasmin is Martin's firstborn. She is an actress and studied at Duke University. She is engaged to Eddie Murphy's son , Eric Murphy.

, Eric Murphy. Martin was previously married to Patricia Southall and Shamicka Gibbs. In 2019, he reportedly got engaged again and gave his fiancée a $500,000 ring.

Martin Lawrence's profile summary

Full name Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence Gender Male Date of birth 16 April 1965 Age 60 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Frankfurt, Germany Current residence Purcellville, Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 75 Weight in pounds 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father John Lawrence Mother Chlora Lawrence Siblings Five Marital status Divorced Children Three Profession Actor, comedian, producer, writer Net worth $110 million Instagram @martinlawrance X (Twitter) @realmartymar Facebook

Martin Lawrence's kids: Life as a girl dad

The Big Momma's House star has three daughters: Jasmine, Iyanna, and Amara Lawrence. The American comedian often jokes that being a "girl dad" has been one of his life's biggest blessings and challenges. He once shared a photo with his daughters on his Instagram page, expressing his love for them. Marin captioned the photo,

My girls are my world! Having daughters has taught me so much, and I'm forever grateful for the laughs, the unconditional love, and the bond we'll always have. Love you, babies.

Here are more details about Martin Lawrence's daughters​, including their ages and their career paths.

1. Jasmine Page

Eric Murphy (L) and his fiancée Jasmine Page Lawrence (R) attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name : Jasmine Page Lawrence

: Jasmine Page Lawrence Date of birth: 15 January 1996

15 January 1996 Age: 29 years old (as of 2025)

29 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Patricia Southall

Patricia Southall Profession: Actress

Jasmine Page Lawrence is Martin's firstborn daughter from his marriage to Patricia Southall, a former beauty queen. Jasmine was born in January 1996 and is 29 years old as of 2025. She attended Duke University and graduated with a degree in Political Science.

Like his father, Jasmine dipped her toes in acting and was featured in the 2020 Netflix movie Bad Boys for Life. According to her IMDb page, she has also starred in Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Family Time.

Apart from her career, Jasmine has a thriving relationship with Eddie Murphy's eldest son, Eric Murphy, which began in 2021. The two announced their engagement in a video post on Instagram three years later. Jasmin Lawrence's engagement to Eric Murphy stirred plenty of excitement on the internet.

They didn't meet through their famous dads but rather through Jasmine's uncle. In 2022, she shared with InTouch Weekly about the beginning of their love story.

My uncle actually introduced us, it wasn’t even our dads and they’ve done two movies together. They’re friends. It’s crazy. We met through my uncle and became really good friends.

She added;

We became really good friends because we bonded on a lot of things.

According to People, the comedian playfully said that his Boomerang co-star Eddie Murphy had suggested he should cover the wedding expenses in one of the Big Boy's Neighbourhood episodes.

Well, Eddie said I gotta pay for it. He said I gotta pay for it 'cause he paid for his last daughter's wedding, like the last six weddings. He said it's my turn now.

2. Iyanna Lawrence

Full name : Iyanna Faith Lawrence

: Iyanna Faith Lawrence Date of birth : 9 November 2000

: 9 November 2000 Age : 24 years old (as of May 2025)

: 24 years old (as of May 2025) Mother: Shamicka Gibbs

Shamicka Gibbs School: Sarah Lawrence College

Iyanna Faith Lawrence is Martin's second daughter and his first child with his second wife, Shamicka Gibbs. The actor's daughter has a passion for creativity.

Iyanna graduated from Sarah Lawrence College. She often paints, writes poetry, and works behind the scenes in creative arts. Even though she prefers a life away from flashing cameras, she sometimes pops up on her dad's Instagram, usually during family holidays or special birthday celebrations.

3. Amara Lawrence

Martin Lawrence's third daughter, Amara Trinity Lawrence, playing a guitar next to a kid. Photo: @thecitycelebs

Source: Instagram

Full name : Amara Trinity Lawrence

: Amara Trinity Lawrence Date of birth : 20 August 2002

: 20 August 2002 Age : 22 years old (as of May 2025)

: 22 years old (as of May 2025) Gender: Female

Female Mother: Shamicka Gibbs

Amara Trinity Lawrence is the youngest of Lawrence Martin's children. She finished high school in 2021, celebrating the big day with her parents and sister. Now 22, Amara is carving her path in music.

She has released two original songs, Long Time and To Myself, on SoundCloud. Her mom, Shamicka, once shared a touching video of her singing with a heartwarming caption.

I am in awe every time I hear our baby girl sing.

Amara also plays the guitar, and her talent often shows up in photos and videos her proud mother shares.

Martin Lawrence's divorce history

Martin Lawrence married Patricia Southall, a former Miss Virginia USA, in 1995 but divorced in 1997. In the same year, he began dating Shamicka Gibbs. Shamicka and Martin tied the knot on 10 July 2010, but the comedian filed for divorce in April 2012.

Later, in April 2019, he reportedly got engaged to Roberta Moradfar, a nurse. He is said to have proposed with a diamond ring worth $500,000.

FAQs

Who are Martin Lawrence's children? Lawrence Martin has three daughters: Jasmin, Iyanna, and Amara. ​Is Jasmin Lawrence married? No, Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmine, is not yet married. However, she is engaged to Eddie Murphy's eldest son, Eric Murphy. Is Martin Lawrence a millionaire? Yes, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Martin Lawrence is a millionaire with an alleged net worth of about $110 million. How old are Martin Lawrence's children now? As of 2025, Jasmine is 29, Iyanna is 24, and Amara is 22. Who is Jasmine Page Lawrence's mother? Her mother is Patricia Southall, Martins' first wife. What does Jasmine Lawrence do for a living? Jasmin Paige Lawrence is an actress and producer. Who are Martin Lawrence's ex-wives? The Hollywood actor was married to Patricia Southall from 1995 to 1997 and later to Shamicka Gibbs between 2010 and 2012.

Martin Lawrence's kids are carving their beautiful paths in life, with their father's love and guidance. Whether acting, painting, or singing, these young women are living proof that fame doesn't have to take away normal family love. Martin might be a Hollywood icon, but he's simply a father to his daughters.

