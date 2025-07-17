Inside Uma Thurman's net worth and the iconic roles that built her fortune
Uma Thurman's net worth allegedly stands at $45 million, directly reflecting her enduring and impactful career in Hollywood. Starting as a model who graced prominent magazine covers, she swiftly transitioned to acting, building her fortune through memorable roles that have captivated audiences worldwide.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Uma Thurman's profile summary
- What is Uma Thurman's net worth in 2025?
- A look at Uma Thurman's modelling career
- Uma Thurman's acting career
- Uma Thurman's brand endorsement deals
- Inside Uma Thurman’s real estate investments
- Uma Thurman's lawsuit settlement
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Uma Thurman's biggest earnings have come from her acting roles, especially in high-profile movies like My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) and Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2.
- Aside from acting, her other sources of income include modelling, brand endorsements, and real estate investment.
- Thurman commenced her career as a fashion model at 15, appearing in magazines such as Glamour and British Vogue, which contributed to her early income.
- In 2010, a $10 million court settlement involving the production business Handmade Films significantly increased her financial standing.
Uma Thurman's profile summary
|Full name
|Uma Karuna Thurman
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|29 April 1970
|Age
|55 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Boston, Massachusetts, United States
|Current residence
|Manhattan, New York City, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed European
|Religion
|Buddhism
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5′11″
|Height in centimetres
|180
|Weight in pounds
|141
|Weight in kilograms
|64
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Ethan Hawke
|Children
|Maya Hawke, Levon Hawke, Luna Thurman-Busson
|Father
|Robert Thurman
|Mother
|Nena von Schlebrügge
|Siblings
|Taya Thurman, Dechen Thurman, Mipam Thurman, Ganden Thurman
|Education
|Northfield Mount Hermon School, Amherst Public Schools
|Profession
|Actress, model
|Years active
|1985–present
|Net worth
|$45 million
|@umathurman
|@umathurman
What is Uma Thurman's net worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Hello! Magazine, Uma Thurman has an alleged net worth of $45 million. This figure represents her total earnings from her extended acting career, earlier modelling work, brand endorsements, production credits, a substantial lawsuit settlement, and profitable real estate ventures.
A look at Uma Thurman's modelling career
Uma commenced her career as a fashion model when she was 15 years old, signing with the agency Click Models. Her early modelling credits spanned Glamour and covers for British Vogue in December 1985 and May 1986. She then transitioned to acting.
Uma Thurman's acting career
The American actress made her acting debut in 1984 as Kushana in the film Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. She has since been featured in numerous other movies and TV series, including Kiss Daddy Goodnight (1987), Pulp Fiction (1994), and Imposters (2017–2018).
Discover some of Uma Thurman's movies and TV series
According to her IMDb profile, the American model has 75 acting credits. Here are a few of them.
|Year
|Movie/TV series
|Role
|2025
|The Old Guard 2
|Discord
|2024
|Oh, Canada
|Emma, Gloria
|2023
|The Kill Room
|Patrice
|2022
|Super Pumped
|Arianna Huffington
|2020
|The War with Grandpa
|Sally
|2019
|Chambers
|Nancy Lefevre
|2018
|Down a Dark Hall
|Madame Duret
|2015
|The Slap
|Anouk
|2014
|The Mundane Goddess
|Hera
|2013
|Movie 43
|Fake Lois Lane
|2012
|Playing for Keeps
|Patti
|2010
|Ceremony
|Zoe
|2009
|Motherhood
|Eliza
|2008
|The Accidental Husband
|Emma
|2007
|The Life Before Her Eyes
|Diana(Adult)
|2006
|My Super-Ex Girlfriend
|Jenny Johnson
|2005
|The Producers
|Ulla
|2004
|Kill Bill: Vol. 2
|Beatrix Kiddo
|2003
|Kill Bill: Vol. 1
|The Bride
Uma Thurman's acting salary highlights
Uma Thurman's acting earnings have fluctuated significantly throughout her lengthy acting career. Here's a breakdown of some of her reported earnings, according to TheRichest.
|Movie/TV show
|Salary
|Pulp Fiction (1994)
|$300,000
|Be Cool (2005)
|$3 million
|Gattaca (1997)
|$5 million
|Batman and Robin (1997)
|$5 million
|The Avengers (1998)
|$8 million
|Prime (2005)
|$12 million
|The Producers (2005)
|$12 million
|Kill Bill (Volumes 1 & 2)
|$12 million
|Paycheck (2003)
|$12.5 million
|My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)
|$14 million
Uma Thurman's brand endorsement deals
Throughout her career, Uma Thurman has participated in numerous brand endorsements, particularly in luxury fashion, automotive, and beauty. She was a notable face for Lancôme cosmetic products beginning in 2000, followed by luxury companies such as Louis Vuitton in 2005.
The American actress was featured in Fitflop's "Superwomen" campaign in 2017. Her endorsement portfolio extended in 2024 to include Tory Burch for accessories, clothes, and footwear, as well as Alfa Romeo for vehicles and automotive equipment.
Inside Uma Thurman’s real estate investments
Uma Thurman has been involved in several luxury real estate transactions in New York City. Here's an overview of her known real estate activities:
Gramercy Park duplex
Karuna owned several units in this apartment throughout the years, eventually combining them to form a roomy duplex. She famously underwent a five-year makeover, combining prewar elements with modern and midcentury architecture.
The property boasted 10-foot ceilings, hardwood herringbone floors, a gourmet kitchen and even a Turkish hammam steam shower. According to 6sqft, the actress sold this duplex in 2016 for around $6.61 million, generating a considerable profit over the $2.65 million she purchased it for in 2006.
River House apartment
According to Haute Residence, Uma paid $10 million buying a 13-room co-op at the exclusive River House from the British novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford in 2013. The unit has four bedrooms, a total of 4 1/2 bathrooms, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, and views over the East River.
Reports in 2018 indicated that Uma was considering listing this house and searching for apartments downtown, but no definite transaction has been widely publicised since.
Uma Thurman's lawsuit settlement
Uma Thurman's financial portfolio experienced a major boost in 2010 following a court settlement. This financial gain was the consequence of a legal settlement involving Handmade Films, the London-based production firm responsible for the creation of Eloise in Paris. According to IMDb, the settlement amounted to a significant $10 million.
FAQs
- Who is Uma Thurman? She is a well-known American model and actress.
- How old is Uma Thurman? She is 55 years old as of 2025. Thurman was born on 29 April 1970.
- Where does Uma Thurman live now? Uma Thurman presently resides in Manhattan, New York, in a co-op at the River House.
- What ethnicity is Uma Thurman? She is of mixed ethnicity. Her dad is of German, English, Irish, and Scottish origin, and her mum is of Swedish, Danish, and German descent.
- Who are Uma Thurman's husbands? Uma Thurman has been married twice, to Gary Oldman (1990 to 1992) and Ethan Hawke (1998 to 2005).
- Has Uma Thurman retired from acting? Thurman has not retired from acting. She has several recent and forthcoming projects, indicating that she is still active in the industry.
- What was Uma Thurman's first movie role? Her first official role was playing Laura in the 1987 film Kiss Daddy Goodnight.
Uma Thurman's net worth of reflects her long-term success in the entertainment sector. This substantial fortune has been amassed through an effective combination of substantial acting fees for famous roles in films such as Kill Bill and My Super Ex-Girlfriend, early modelling earnings, lucrative brand endorsement deals, and strategic real estate investments.
