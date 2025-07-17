Inside Uma Thurman's net worth and the iconic roles that built her fortune

Uma Thurman's net worth allegedly stands at $45 million, directly reflecting her enduring and impactful career in Hollywood. Starting as a model who graced prominent magazine covers, she swiftly transitioned to acting, building her fortune through memorable roles that have captivated audiences worldwide.

Uma Thurman (L) attends the Room To Grow 2024 Gala in New York City. Uma (R) at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala in L.A. Photo: Arturo Holmes, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Uma Thurman's biggest earnings have come from her acting roles, especially in high-profile movies like My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) and Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2 .

(2006) and . Aside from acting, her other sources of income include modelling, brand endorsements, and real estate investment.

Thurman commenced her career as a fashion model at 15 , appearing in magazines such as Glamour and British Vogue , which contributed to her early income.

, appearing in magazines such as and , which contributed to her early income. In 2010, a $10 million court settlement involving the production business Handmade Films significantly increased her financial standing.

Uma Thurman's profile summary

Full name Uma Karuna Thurman Gender Female Date of birth 29 April 1970 Age 55 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed European Religion Buddhism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′11″ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Ethan Hawke Children Maya Hawke, Levon Hawke, Luna Thurman-Busson Father Robert Thurman Mother Nena von Schlebrügge Siblings Taya Thurman, Dechen Thurman, Mipam Thurman, Ganden Thurman Education Northfield Mount Hermon School, Amherst Public Schools Profession Actress, model Years active 1985–present Net worth $45 million Instagram @umathurman Facebook

What is Uma Thurman's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Hello! Magazine, Uma Thurman has an alleged net worth of $45 million. This figure represents her total earnings from her extended acting career, earlier modelling work, brand endorsements, production credits, a substantial lawsuit settlement, and profitable real estate ventures.

A look at Uma Thurman's modelling career

Uma commenced her career as a fashion model when she was 15 years old, signing with the agency Click Models. Her early modelling credits spanned Glamour and covers for British Vogue in December 1985 and May 1986. She then transitioned to acting.

Top-5 facts about Uma Thurman. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Uma Thurman's acting career

The American actress made her acting debut in 1984 as Kushana in the film Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. She has since been featured in numerous other movies and TV series, including Kiss Daddy Goodnight (1987), Pulp Fiction (1994), and Imposters (2017–2018).

Discover some of Uma Thurman's movies and TV series

According to her IMDb profile, the American model has 75 acting credits. Here are a few of them.

Year Movie/TV series Role 2025 The Old Guard 2 Discord 2024 Oh, Canada Emma, Gloria 2023 The Kill Room Patrice 2022 Super Pumped Arianna Huffington 2020 The War with Grandpa Sally 2019 Chambers Nancy Lefevre 2018 Down a Dark Hall Madame Duret 2015 The Slap Anouk 2014 The Mundane Goddess Hera 2013 Movie 43 Fake Lois Lane 2012 Playing for Keeps Patti 2010 Ceremony Zoe 2009 Motherhood Eliza 2008 The Accidental Husband Emma 2007 The Life Before Her Eyes Diana(Adult) 2006 My Super-Ex Girlfriend Jenny Johnson 2005 The Producers Ulla 2004 Kill Bill: Vol. 2 Beatrix Kiddo 2003 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 The Bride

Uma Thurman's acting salary highlights

Uma Thurman's acting earnings have fluctuated significantly throughout her lengthy acting career. Here's a breakdown of some of her reported earnings, according to TheRichest.

Uma Thurman attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The Old Guard 2" at Netflix Tudum Theatre on 25 June 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kayla Oaddams

Source: Getty Images

Movie/TV show Salary Pulp Fiction (1994) $300,000 Be Cool (2005) $3 million Gattaca (1997) $5 million Batman and Robin (1997) $5 million The Avengers (1998) $8 million Prime (2005) $12 million The Producers (2005) $12 million Kill Bill (Volumes 1 & 2) $12 million Paycheck (2003) $12.5 million My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) $14 million

Uma Thurman's brand endorsement deals

Throughout her career, Uma Thurman has participated in numerous brand endorsements, particularly in luxury fashion, automotive, and beauty. She was a notable face for Lancôme cosmetic products beginning in 2000, followed by luxury companies such as Louis Vuitton in 2005.

The American actress was featured in Fitflop's "Superwomen" campaign in 2017. Her endorsement portfolio extended in 2024 to include Tory Burch for accessories, clothes, and footwear, as well as Alfa Romeo for vehicles and automotive equipment.

Inside Uma Thurman’s real estate investments

Uma Thurman has been involved in several luxury real estate transactions in New York City. Here's an overview of her known real estate activities:

Gramercy Park duplex

Karuna owned several units in this apartment throughout the years, eventually combining them to form a roomy duplex. She famously underwent a five-year makeover, combining prewar elements with modern and midcentury architecture.

Front view of the Gramercy Park duplex in Manhattan, New York. Photo: @mahdiyeh_khoda (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The property boasted 10-foot ceilings, hardwood herringbone floors, a gourmet kitchen and even a Turkish hammam steam shower. According to 6sqft, the actress sold this duplex in 2016 for around $6.61 million, generating a considerable profit over the $2.65 million she purchased it for in 2006.

River House apartment

According to Haute Residence, Uma paid $10 million buying a 13-room co-op at the exclusive River House from the British novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford in 2013. The unit has four bedrooms, a total of 4 1/2 bathrooms, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, and views over the East River.

Reports in 2018 indicated that Uma was considering listing this house and searching for apartments downtown, but no definite transaction has been widely publicised since.

Uma Thurman's lawsuit settlement

Uma Thurman's financial portfolio experienced a major boost in 2010 following a court settlement. This financial gain was the consequence of a legal settlement involving Handmade Films, the London-based production firm responsible for the creation of Eloise in Paris. According to IMDb, the settlement amounted to a significant $10 million.

Uma Thurman attends a special screening of "Oh, Canada" at IFC Centre on 5 December 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Uma Thurman? She is a well-known American model and actress. How old is Uma Thurman? She is 55 years old as of 2025. Thurman was born on 29 April 1970. Where does Uma Thurman live now? Uma Thurman presently resides in Manhattan, New York, in a co-op at the River House. What ethnicity is Uma Thurman? She is of mixed ethnicity. Her dad is of German, English, Irish, and Scottish origin, and her mum is of Swedish, Danish, and German descent. Who are Uma Thurman's husbands? Uma Thurman has been married twice, to Gary Oldman (1990 to 1992) and Ethan Hawke (1998 to 2005). Has Uma Thurman retired from acting? Thurman has not retired from acting. She has several recent and forthcoming projects, indicating that she is still active in the industry. What was Uma Thurman's first movie role? Her first official role was playing Laura in the 1987 film Kiss Daddy Goodnight.

Uma Thurman's net worth of reflects her long-term success in the entertainment sector. This substantial fortune has been amassed through an effective combination of substantial acting fees for famous roles in films such as Kill Bill and My Super Ex-Girlfriend, early modelling earnings, lucrative brand endorsement deals, and strategic real estate investments.

Yen.com.gh published an article about Markiplier's net worth. Markiplier established his digital empire through viral horror game playthroughs, merchandise, and films, demonstrating that content production can be a profitable vocation.

Markiplier's net worth has skyrocketed owing to his successful YouTube career. He is one of the wealthiest YouTubers, and his compensation ranks among the highest in his genre. Read the article to learn more about his net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh