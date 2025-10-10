Marc Daly's net worth has reportedly declined since 2024. While earlier estimates placed it between $4 million and $35 million, recent lawsuits and business challenges indicate growing financial instability. He closed his Brooklyn restaurant SoCo in December 2024 and faced a possession judgment over unpaid rent in early 2025.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Marc Daly's net worth has suffered due to recent lawsuits and business setbacks.

He faced legal and financial troubles , including lawsuits over unpaid rent and an eviction in February 2025 .

, including lawsuits over unpaid rent and an . Daly's restaurant, SoCo, closed in December 2024 after operating for 15 years.

in after operating for 15 years. In 2025, he launched Pulse Media, a new venture, in Atlanta.

Marc Daly's profile summary

Full name Marc Daly Gender Male Date of birth 12 August 1973 Age 52 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 167 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Kenya Moore Children One Profession Businessman, former banker Net worth Unknown (previously $4 million–$35 million)

What is Marc Daly's net worth?

Marc Daly's net worth in 2025 is unknown. While previously reported to be between $4 million and $35 million (per Distractify and HotNewHipHop), recent financial and legal troubles suggest otherwise.

His restaurant closed in late 2024 due to financial difficulties. His landlord sued him for unpaid rent, resulting in a judgment of possession in February 2025. Marc also faces a separate lawsuit from 507 Myrtle LLC due to unpaid rent tied to two real estate properties.

Inside Marc Daly's legal troubles

Top-5 facts about Marc Daly. Photo: @thedivahfilez on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

In October 2024, Marc's Brooklyn apartment landlord sued him for $9,341 in unpaid rent, citing missed payments for August and September. He had previously signed a lease extension in February. A judge entered a judgment of possession on 19 February 2025.

In July 2024, landlord 507 Myrtle LLC filed a separate lawsuit against Daly and his LLCs, Maahes and Ogun, over two retail leases signed in 2017 and 2019. The suit alleges Daly defaulted on payments starting in 2022, abandoned the premises in early 2024, and owes $448,313.55 in unpaid rent.

Daly denied wrongdoing and argued that the statute of limitations barred the landlord's claims. The judge set a hearing for June 2025, but no update is available as of this writing.

Daly operated his restaurant, SoCo, in the disputed retail spaces for 15 years before closing it in December 2024. He announced the shutdown on social media, stating he was "moving onward and upward" into media. Daly wrote on Instagram:

What a ride! It was an amazing run, but like all good things, it must end. Goodbye, Brooklyn. You will always be my hometown! It is with a full heart that I announce the closure of Soco. After 15 years of serving our wonderful community, it's time for me to explore a new adventure in media, so I move onward and upward.

He continued:

Thank you for being a part of Soco's NYC story. I will carry the spirit of Brooklyn with me, as I focus on my new venture in the South. Soco Restaurant will close on December 31st, so come by & enjoy a Brooklyn Classic. With sincere gratitude, MD.

A look at Marc Daly's career

Restaurateur Marc Daly and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore pose outdoors during happier times before their divorce. Photo: @atlanta_housewives on Instagram

Source: UGC

Marc Daly's career spans finance, hospitality, and media. He began in the high-stakes world of investment banking in the early 2000s, working at Credit Suisse and Citibank. In 2010, he transitioned into hospitality with the launch of SoCo, a Brooklyn-based restaurant renowned for its upscale Southern fusion cuisine.

In March 2018, he made his reality TV debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, appearing alongside then-wife Kenya Moore. Though initially reluctant to join the show, Daly's presence added depth to Moore's storyline and introduced his brand to a wider audience.

SoCo operated for over 15 years before closing in December 2024 amid reported financial challenges and a landlord dispute. Rather than retreat, Daly pivoted into media production in early 2025, founding Pulse Media, an Atlanta-based company that produces branded video content.

What happened to Marc Daly's house?

Marc Daly was evicted from his Brooklyn apartment in early 2025 after a lawsuit over unpaid rent. He reportedly relocated to Atlanta in July.

According to Bfv Fans, a fan blogs, he reportedly tried to move into his ex-wife, Kenya Moore's, home in Atlanta. He is reportedly staying in a hotel while he searches for a permanent place.

TV personality Kenya Moore (L) and Marc Daly attend Carrie Steele-Pitts Home 130th Anniversary Gala at Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Are Marc and Kenya still together? The former couple separated in 2021 after a tumultuous relationship documented on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. How much is Kenya's husband, Marc, worth? His current net worth is uncertain. Previously, Marc Daly was allegedly worth between $4 million and $35 million. Does Kenya pay Marc alimony? Kenya Moore does not pay alimony to her ex-husband, Marc Daly, nor does she receive any spousal support. Does Marc Daly pay child support? The businessman pays $2,000 per month in child support, plus an additional $1,000 monthly toward a college savings account for his and Kenya's daughter. What happened to Marc Daly's restaurant? Daly's Brooklyn restaurant, SoCo, closed permanently at the end of 2024, reportedly due to financial difficulties. Daly has since rebranded the business's social media as Pulse Media, a new venture in Atlanta. Is Marc Daly married now? Marc is not married, but his ex-wife, Kenya Moore, revealed in a February 2024 interview that he was engaged to someone new. Is Marc Daly from Trinidad? Marc has Trinidadian roots. While he was born in Detroit, Michigan, his family heritage traces back to Trinidad.

Marc Daly's net worth has declined amid recent legal and financial troubles. He rose through the ranks of banking and entrepreneurship, later gaining fame as the owner of SoCo. His marriage to reality star Kenya Moore brought public attention and scrutiny. Recent evictions and legal battles have clouded his once-promising profile.

Yen.com.gh published an informative article about Noah Wyle's net worth and his rise to television mainstay. Wyle became a household name through ER, earning critical acclaim and major paychecks that helped redefine the 1990s primetime drama.

The versatile actor is now one of the most consistent faces in entertainment, with income from franchise roles, producing credits, and strategic real estate investments. Discover how he built his fortune and sustained a decades-long career in the spotlight.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh