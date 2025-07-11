Jett Lawrence's net worth revealed and the rise of Australia's motocross star

Jett Lawrence's net worth is allegedly between $1 million and $5 million. His financial success stems from championship race earnings, lucrative sponsorships, and merchandise sales, making him one of motocross's highest-earning young stars.

Jett Lawrence poses at the Nissan Stadium. Photo: Jason Davis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jett Lawrence is worth millions of dollars, thanks to race winnings, endorsements, and merchandise sales.

In 2024, he earned a $1 million SuperMotocross championship bonus and an additional $225,000 from individual race purses across the three playoff rounds.

and an additional from individual race purses across the three playoff rounds. Jett Lawrence's rookie 450cc perfect season in 2023 saw him make history with a flawless 22-0 record .

. Off the track, Jett owns multiple luxury cars, including the Rolls-Royce Mansory Cullinan and a Ferrari F8 Tributo.

Jett Lawrence's profile summary

Full name Jett Lawrence Gender Male Date of birth 9 August 2003 Age 21 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Landsborough, Australia Current residence Dade City, Florida, USA Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Emma Lawrence Father Darren Lawrence Siblings Two Relationship status Dating Partner Dylan Conrique Profession Motocross racer Instagram @jettson18

What is Jett Lawrence's net worth?

As of this writing, Jett Lawrence's net worth in 2025 is allegedly between $1 million and $5 million. His earnings have improved thanks to race winnings, lucrative brand endorsements, and merchandise sales.

Top-5 facts about Jett Lawrence. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much does Jett Lawrence make?

As of 2025, there is no officially confirmed salary figure for Jett Lawrence; only estimates exist. For example, in a 2021 episode of the PulpMX Show, host Steve Matthes estimated that Lawrence was earning close to $1 million annually at the time.

Another hint came during a documentary by Alpinestars where Darren Lawrence (Jett's father) revealed that Jett's salary would increase by $400,000 for the 2024 season if he won the outdoor title. He won the 2024 outdoor title.

Therefore, given Jett Lawrence's career progression, championship wins, and expanded sponsorship portfolio, he may be earning over the suggested $1 million annually.

Jett Lawrence's SuperMotocross bonus

In 2024, Jett Lawrence earned a $1 million championship bonus for winning the SuperMotocross World Championship. He reportedly also earned an additional $225,000 from individual race purses across the three playoff rounds.

A look at Jett Lawrence's career

Jett Lawrence began his racing journey in Australia by winning the 65cc Junior Motocross World Championship in 2014. He developed the ADAC and EMX250 series. His family relocated to support his career, eventually settling in the U.S. by 2019. There, the motocross racer signed with GEICO Honda and turned professional.

From 2020 to 2022, Lawrence dominated the AMA 250cc class. He claimed two AMA Pro Motocross titles and two Supercross championships, the 250SX East in 2022 and West in 2023.

Jett moved up to the 450cc class in 2023 and won all 22 motos in AMA Pro Motocross. He added the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship to his résumé that same year. In 2024, he captured the AMA Supercross 450SX title as a rookie. He repeated as SMX champion in 2024.

Lawrence's momentum paused in early 2025 due to a torn ACL at Round 4 of Supercross in Glendale. He missed the rest of the season, but still placed 18th overall with 71 points. After surgery and recovery, he is leading the Motocross 450 with 290 points (as of July 2025).

Jett Lawrence's championship wins

Jett Lawrence celebrates his 2024 AMA Supercross Championship win (L). He performs a mid-air jump on his red Honda dirt bike (R). Photo: @quadlock on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As of mid-2025, Jett Lawrence has won eight major professional championships, spanning both Supercross and Motocross disciplines:

2021 AMA 250cc Motocross Champion

2022 AMA 250cc Supercross East Champion

2022 AMA 250cc Motocross Champion

2023 AMA 250cc Supercross West Champion

2023 AMA 450cc Motocross Champion (perfect 22–0 season)

2023 SMX 450cc Champion

2024 SMX 450cc Champion (won on a tiebreaker over Hunter Lawrence)

2024 AMA 450cc Supercross Champion

A look at Jett Lawrence's AMA motocross 450cc titles

Jett Lawrence celebrates with a crew member after winning the 450SX Main Event during round 1 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Jan. 6, 2024. Photo: Will Lester

Source: Getty Images

As of mid-2025, Jett has one AMA Pro Motocross 450cc title, won during his 2023 rookie season. That year, he achieved a 22–0 moto record, only the third rider to go undefeated in the premier class. He secured the title with two rounds remaining, riding for Team Honda HRC on a CRF450RWE.

Jett Lawrence's notable races in Salt Lake City

Jett Lawrence has had several standout performances in Salt Lake City, particularly during AMA Supercross finales. In 2023, he won the final 250SX West race, marking his last outing in the 250cc class. In 2024, he clinched the 450SX championship at the same venue by placing 7th.

Unveiling Jett Lawrence's car collection

As of this writing, Jett Lawrence's expensive car brands include a Ferrari F8 Tributo, a Rolls-Royce Mansory Cullinan, a Honda Civic Type R, and a Ford Raptor. He also operates a specialised motocross transport rig for race logistics.

Jett bought a Rolls-Royce Mansory Cullinan as a personal reward after completing his perfect 22–0 rookie season in the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross 450cc class.

Inside Jett Lawrence's house

Jett Lawrence owns a home in a gated golf community in Dade City, Florida. In a video collaboration with MVMT, he gave a tour highlighting his championship bikes, SMX trophy, custom pool table, and his impressive car collection.

FAQs

How much money has Jett Lawrence made? As of 2025, Jett Lawrence's net worth is allegedly between $1 million and $5 million. His earnings are based on his race earnings, sponsorships, and merchandise sales. How much money did Jett Lawrence win? Jett Lawrence won a $1 million bonus for capturing the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship title. How much is Jett Lawrence's salary? As of 2025, Jett Lawrence's exact salary is not publicly known. Is Jett Lawrence sponsored by Red Bull? Jett is sponsored by Red Bull, along with other major brands like Fox Racing, Alpinestars, and Oakley. Did Jett Lawrence buy a Rolls-Royce? According to Atlanta Autos' Instagram account, Jett purchased a Rolls-Royce Mansory Cullinan after his perfect 22-0 450MX season in 2023. What happened to Jett Lawrence in 2025? Jeff tore his ACL at Round 4 of AMA Supercross in Glendale. Despite the setback, he earned 71 points and finished 18th overall in the final standings.

Jett Lawrence's net worth has surged through multiple AMA Supercross and Motocross championships. After establishing himself in the 250cc class, he quickly rose to dominance in the 450cc division. His success reflects Australia's expanding influence in global motocross and positions him as a benchmark for rising talent in the sport.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

