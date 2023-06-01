What is an urban legend? An urban legend is a modern folklore genre comprising fictional stories about the mystic. Urban tales originate from local history and popular culture. Like most countries, Mexican urban legends include some of the country's most horrific stories. So, which ones are the scariest?

Mexican urban legends include scary stories that will keep you awake at night. From the tales of the weeping woman to the tall dressed gentleman who harms those that destroy the environment, the list of the scariest Mexican folk tales is extensive.

10 scary Mexican urban legends

Mexico is a country located South of the North American continent. It is a popular tourist destination known for its beaches, ancient Mayan ruins, pepper exports and tequila production. But apart from its attractions, did you know that Mexico is known for myths and legends?

Mexican urban legends and myths include some of the most spine-chilling stories you have ever heard. Below is a collection of ten of the most popular Mexican myths.

1. The legend of La Llorona

A person performs during the show of the Legend of the weeping woman (La Llorona) in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Leonardo Casas

The weeping woman, commonly known as La Llorona, is a story of a beautiful lady, Maria. She married a rich and handsome man and had two children with him. However, the marriage hit a rough patch after some time, with her husband spending less time at home. Any time he was at home, he would only pay attention to the kids.

One day, Maria sees her husband with another woman, and she loses her mind. Enraged, she takes the life of her children by drowning them. After returning to her senses, she cries out for her children and drowns herself.

When she arrives at heaven's gate, Maria can only enter once she finds her children. Hence her spirit travels the river bank searching for her children.

Is La Llorona a true story? No, it isn't. The tale is an urban Mexican myth told to children as bedtime stories.

Why did La Llorona drown her kids? She drowned her kids because she was jealous of the attention they were getting from their father. Another reason was she did it out of frustration of finding out her husband is cheating on her.

2. El Charro Négro

El Charro Négro roams at night riding his horse. Photo: @_DNA_L0st

El Charro Négro's tale is that of a poor but greedy young man. He sells his soul to the devil in exchange for wealth. However, he flees after seeing his friends getting close to him because of his money.

He rides away from town, dressed in an elegant black Charro suit and hat, with a single bag full of cash. However, the Devil catches up with him and takes his soul. El Charro rides the country's roads, offering people wealth in return for their souls.

3. El Hombre del Sombrerón

An art depiction of El Hombre del Sombrerón. Photo: @horrorespanol

El Hombre del Sombrerón is a Chiapas urban legend. It's the story of a tall, stocky gentleman dressed in an excellent suit with gold buttons, massive boots with silver spurs, and a large hat. He hides his face under his oversized hat.

He captures the souls of those who harm the environment. According to mythology, he instils tremendous fear in his victims, rendering them unable to move or flee. He also can seduce women.

4. El Hombre Que No Respetó El Día de Muertos

A man walks past a mural of the Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) in Playa Del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Photo: Artur Widak

El Hombre Que No Respetó El Día de Muertos is about a hardworking farmer dedicated to his land and business. He decided to labour all day, even on El Da de Muertos (the Day of the Dead). As he toiled in his field, he heard voices clamouring for food and drinks. After realising the voices were of his long-dead family, he ditched his tools and went home to construct an altar.

He instructed his wife to prepare dinner as an offering to the dead. He becames exhausted while waiting and fell asleep. However, when his wife arrived to wake him, she discovered that he had died.

5. The Puebla tunnels

Mexico, Puebla town, Secrets of Puebla Tunnels. Photo: Mahaux Charles

The Puebla tunnels are a mysterious network of tunnels believed to be located in the southeast of Mexico in Puebla City. However, no such tunnels were ever found after hundreds of years of search. Therefore, the inhabitants assumed that their existence was a legend. Though mysterious, the Puebla tunnels are believed to have been constructed from the 16th century through the 19th century.

6. La Isla de las Muñecas

The Island of the Dolls in the chinampa of Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Eyepix

The Island of the Dolls is a popular tourist site located on the canals of Xochimilco, near the southern edge of Mexico City. The previous owner of the island, Julián Santana, discovered the lifeless body of a young girl tangled in the canals' water lilies. Later, he began to hear murmurs and voices calling out to him. To appease the girl's soul, he started hanging dolls around.

7. La Nahuala

Ominous dilapidated and abandoned mansion with illuminated interior lighting at dusk. Photo: ysbrandcosijn

This urban legend narrates the story of a grandmother who lives with her two grandchildren, Nando and Leonardo. According to Nando, La Nahuala, a witch, kept the spirits of two lassies in an old abandoned mansion. The witch intended to acquire another pure heart to complete her objective of exterminating the townspeople. Nando went into the old mansion to show his bravery but never returned.

8. La Pascualita

Two female zombie bride mannequins with faces painted white, wearing makeup and lace veils for Halloween. Photo: Brett_Hondow

La Pascualita is an urban legend about Pascuala Esparza, who, in the 1930s, had a mannequin in the window of her wedding shop. The figure resembled Ms Esparza's departed daughter, who died young before her wedding. According to some legends, the mother had her daughter embalmed to keep her closer.

9. La Tisigua

Scenic view of the lake in a forest, El Sabinal, Mexico. Photo Credit: HegedusPeter

La Tisigua is an urban tale from Chiapas' streets. She approaches men who are swimming along the Sabinal River's shores. The phantom entices those unlucky enough to see her by clapping her hands and calling them seductively by name. These unfortunate humans become speechless, losing their voice, mind, and spirit.

10. The Woman in Black

A spooky graveyard in a scary forest in winter, with the trees silhouetted by fog. Photo: David Wall

In 1951, a lady appeared on the road from Pachuca to Real del Monte. The woman, dressed in a long black gown and topped with a veiled bonnet, approaches cars travelling alone after midnight and requests a trip to a nearby cemetery.

Those who comply with her request allege that she walks straight past the cemetery gates once there, causing onlookers to flee. If you refuse to offer her a ride, she suddenly vanishes.

Mexican urban legends include some of the scariest myths to have ever come from the country. The extensive list includes the mystic Puebla tunnels, the El Hombre del Sombrerón mystic street ghost to the weeping woman. If you are in for a scare, delve deeper and research further about these mysterious phenomena.

