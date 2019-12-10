Top 60+ scary text messages to send to friends and family

Having friends you can share jokes and pranks with is fun. A friend that can take tricks is cool to hang around. Every once in a while, try and send scary text messages to your pals and see how they respond. Scare them for a few minutes and share a joke once they respond to the message. You do not have to wait for Halloween to scare them.

Sending scary text messages over the phone will elicit different reactions from different people. Know which of your friends can take a joke and which is too sensitive for some tricks. Scary text messages prank work well between close friends. You can send the text during the day or at night, and you won't have to worry much about how much your friend will panic.

Scary text messages to send

Horror text messages should get your friends to jump a bit. A text message about a stalker or creepy text about being followed or being watched will sure get your friend to be frightened. The following are some scary text message to copy and paste.

You know where to hide the body, don’t call until after 30 minutes.

It's crazy how much dope we can move in a day, huh! The authorities have no idea.

I am planning to commit the biggest heist; I'll mention you if caught.

Someone is peeping through your window but don't try to scream. All doors are locked from the outside.

Just keep texting me! Whatever you do, don’t check the basement.

You ever realize that a serial killer’s first victim is always someone they know.

Please stop me before I kill again. I can't help myself anymore.

Don’t struggle. He will not like it if you struggle.

I've been practicing for this moment for such a long time. Stay tuned.

Do you prefer death or a granny showing up at your door with a creepy smile?

I couldn't find any clean underwear today, so I had to borrow my grandmother's.

I'm going to miss you when you're gone, gone to see your folks, LOL.

I'm so sorry for what is about to happen. I'm about to adopt a kitten.

Sometimes, the things you see in the shadows are more than just shadows.

Pull back my carpets if you dare! Just keep in mind that you’re likely to find something you may not want to see!

It was June when the dogs began to disappear from the neighbourhood. We’re in June.

Ever wondered why people begin to go missing out of nowhere? I know why.

Someone was knocking on my ceiling all night long.

Jump scare text messages

These horror story ideas will leave your friends scared to the core. However, remember to tell them it is a prank. Otherwise, prepare for serious ear pinching and rebuking the next time you meet.

So that you know, I wrote your name on my leg with a box cutter, so I'll always have you near me.

I know you think I am your friend right now, but I am not! I opened her stomach using a machete because she has been gossiping me with you. I am using his phone.

Have you ever noticed how tight a teddy bear hugs you back when sleeping at night? I just threw mine away because I am afraid of what will happen if I fall asleep!

Did you know that if you wake up between 1 and 4 am for no reason, there's an 80 percent chance that someone was staring at you?

Be careful today. If you are in bed and your legs start feeling itchy, it means a ghost is passing through you. It has happened to a family friend right now. Don't turn around if you notice the itch.

Sorry I have been keeping a secret from you for a long time. I have a secret on how a toilet paper can be used to kill. I just killed her!

Falling asleep at night while the moonlight is shining on your face can result in death. Imagine he ignored it, now he is no more!

I was giving my sister directions to the hospital where I was going to deliver my baby. I meant to say, 'I hope you get here before the baby does!' but my phone auto-corrected 'does' to 'dies.' I gave my sister quite the scare, but thankfully she made it in time, and I delivered a healthy baby boy that day.

Stare in the dark for ten minutes without blinking, and you will eventually see a monster climbing your window. I experience that a lot!

That cold is not as a result of the weather. That is death approaching.

Scary text messages to send involving other people

Scary text messages can also involve other people and things; family members, mutual friends, pets and so on. You can mention a common name alongside your message and see how your friend reacts.

The smile she gave me wasn’t the usual one. My mother looked weirdly different.

Jessica asked me to organize the first serial killer convention. Know what I need to do?

I sent my younger brother to a gun store. I need to buy a rifle and several bullets.

Engaging in crime is so contagious. About to rob a store with my new pals.

You’ll see a tall figure when you look out your window tonight.

Going to that show tonight? You might be the next victim.

Let's sew ourselves together; then we can hug forever.

Don’t get too close. I have a gun, and I'm getting ready to blow.

It’s happening again! I’m about to kill something again!

Razors have so many exciting uses. I am thinking of using this on my pet.

I get so tired of watching her. I want to start doing some crazy things.

Stare at me much longer, and I'll pluck out your eye.

I hope that one day I will be able to say, 'I've killed something, a turkey maybe'.

Even a baby can be dangerous when given a sharp scalpel. Just watching my niece use one.

I hope you don’t scream as much as the last one. I chose you because you are my friend.

You look just like my old neighbour who died under mysterious circumstances.

I was about to pour acid all over the place, but she stood so close.

What should I text my friend randomly

If you have that close friend you would love to prank, pick one message to send and make him scared for and have fun laughing about it later. Just make sure they are able to take the joke.

You should not have done that because now I can't save you.

I took my time preparing this to make sure you can't get away.

My friend just walked away the other day and never came back. I am afraid you are next.

Do you know that you are right 90% of the time you get the feeling of being watched?

Do you know that animals can see spirits when they stare?

Call me right now and don't make any attempt to get out of the house.

I know where you live. Are you sure that's a god thing?

Your phone is now hacked and I can watch everything that you do on while using it. Follow my instructions to unlock it.

I thought I could do it. I can’t. It’s been a while since it happened and nobody even cares anymore. I do not want to be involved, ask someone else.

He won’t be bothering you anymore, I took care of it.

Scary text messages to send to your boyfriend

The best pranks are random, and no one can stand your scary messages more than your significant other. So take some time to prank your partner with these terrifying texts.

Someone sent me a video of a clown dancing in a room. Looking closely it was your bedroom!

I am watching you right now and can see what you are doing.

If you ever attempt to leave me I will make sure no one else will ever have you.

I was in your dream last night and now know what you frequently dream about.

Do you ever look at your phone's camera and think somebody can see all you are doing?

I have been keeping this secret from you for a while now.

Hey, my tracking device suggests that you have been cheating on me.

I have written your name all over my body using a pin.

Can I cut out your heart to make sure it is with me all the time?

I have this weird feeling you have been playing me this whole time.

Keep texting me and don't look behind you.

Turn around fast. Someone is following you.

Your skin looks so pretty. I can't wait to wear it.

Scary text messages copy and paste

Want to prank your friends but don't know how? Look up scary text messages online to copy and send to that close friend. You can also find inspiration from Gabriella games scary text messages channel on YouTube to spice up your friendship with terrifying but amusing pranks.

Don't forget to lock your doors because a serial killer is on the loose tonight.

You keep getting featured in my nightmares and you never make it.

Did you eat the food in the fridge? It might have been poisoned.

I have this strong urge to pull out your eyes from their sockets and have a look at them.

Do you ever wonder how you would look in a suit while in a casket?

Life is all about pain and I am one of the people who cause it.

I know you don't see them but aliens have been watching us for a while now.

Every time you hear someone call out your name and you cant see them its from the other side.

Trolls under your bed will keep scratching your feet while you sleep.

Stare into the darkness for long and you might just see a face staring back.

Scary fun facts

Everyone loves a good scare and what better way to get your heart racing than by learning some eerie, yet intriguing, facts about the world around us? From creepy crawlies to supernatural occurrences, buckle up for a thrill ride through the unknown with these scary fun facts.

A ship was discovered sailing in the ocean with no crew. The ship named Mary Celeste was found in good condition with no visible signs of damage except some water in the bottom and no crew on board leading to various wild theories.

Dracula is actually based off a real person. Vlad Dracula, a roman emperor used to impale his enemies on a stick and was nicknamed "Vlad the Impaler". His name Dracula originally means son of the dragon referring to his fearsome reputation.

Your phone and money have more germs than a public toilet! We often use these objects and this makes them have more contact with germs. Money is specific is handles by many people and this causes this effect.

There are tunnels full of skeletons under the city of Paris. They are called the catacombs and house over millions of dead people bones. They were created due to graveyards filling up and this caused them to be created to deal with diseases. People actually go to visit these kilometer long tunnels.

Cockroaches can live for a while without their heads. They are notoriously hardy insects and achieve this feat by blood clotting to prevent excess loss and the nervous system keeps working. They will however eventually die due to lack of food or water.

There is a book full of strange messaging that no one can translate. The Voynich Manuscript people alongside what looks like plants and nobody has been able to decipher what the writings which look like words mean.

A dead pope was once put on trial. Pope Formosus, who had been dead for close to a year was dug up and put on trial for perjury in court.

Scary text messages app

Below is a list of apps that will let you read nail-biting horror stories all day.

Hooked

Alexandra scary stories

Yarn - chat and text stories

Gripped - spooky chat stories

Catch - thrilling chat stories

Even when sending scary text messages, know the limit. Refrain from sending texts that involve taking one’s life if your friend has anxiety or mental issues. Ensure that the message recipient gets to be one who can take extreme jokes and laugh about it later.

