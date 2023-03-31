20 impressive tattoos with praying hands ideas and their meaning

A tattoo is one of the most beautiful pieces of body art anyone can own. It does not sparkle like a necklace or a ring and cannot be easily altered. Tattoos with praying hands are one of the most well-known tattoo designs. These praying hands are a religious symbol of faith, peace, hope, trust, devotion, and love.

Lovely images of tattoos with praying hands. Photo: @tattootribenj, @muggin.needle, @buddy.reeves, @Netostattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Praying hands tattoos are prevalent among both women and men. They are commonly worn on the shoulders, necks, wrists, forearms, chests, or back. People get this kind of body art for various reasons and circumstances. You can have them inked on your body as a commemoration of your loved ones, in respect for somebody, or as a sign of religious dedication.

20 impressive tattoos with praying hands

Numerous praying hand body art designs are available, ranging from simple to complex, colourful to black and white. Therefore, if you're looking for ideas and inspiration, look at the praying hands tattoos and their meanings below.

1. Praying hands with a rosary

Men are showing off their praying hands tattoos with a rosary. Photo: @cherrybombtattoowv, @deejegs90 on Facebook (modified by author)

Body art designs with palms and rosary beads are widespread and represent prayer, contemplation, and deep spiritual practices. The tattoo frequently depicts folded palms holding a rosary, with the beads encased around them.

2. Praying hands and dove

Excellent body art with a flying dove. Photo: @nunezinks, @HourglassInk on Facebook (modified by author)

This tattoo sleeve with praying hands and a dove design represents love, hope, and peace. The dove represents peaceful coexistence, and the invoking palms represent faith. This tattoo is frequently carried by individuals who have been through adversity and are seeking a fresh start.

3. Praying hands with clouds

Tattoos with praying hands inside clouds. Photo: @CrowSlingnInk, @audreykarine on Facebook (modified by author)

The praying hands tattoo with clouds means hope. The clouds symbolize the sky and the unlimited opportunities that lie ahead. This tattoo is frequently displayed by individuals experiencing challenging circumstances and seeking hope.

4. Praying hands with a cross

A tattoo with praying hands holding a cross. Photo: @devilztattooznewdelhi, @noel.zapanta on Facebook (modified by author)

This body art design represents faith. The cross represents faith, and the invoking palms represent prayer. This tattoo is frequently worn by religious individuals who have endured adversity and seek guidance.

5. Praying hands with the clock

The intercession hands inked with a clock represent the passage of time or the watch's ticking. This tattoo is frequently seen on individuals battling a terminal illness or incarcerated. It can also serve as a reminder to make the most of each day.

6. Skeleton praying hands

Skeleton hands holding a rosary. Photo: @ktatattoos, @WynzworldTattoos on Facebook (modified by author)

Some people believe that a skeleton hand tattoo is used to show respect for those who have passed away. Many people, however, presume that the design merely represents a passing trend. You can incorporate a phrase or Biblical allusions to this body art to make it more personalized.

7. Praying hands with angel wings

Praying hands in the middle of angel wings. Photo: @doug.brogan, @ManchesterInc on Facebook (modified by author)

The intercession hands with angel wings tattoo is a protective design. The angel wings portray divine protection, while the invoking palms depict faith. This body art is frequently adorned by individuals who are experiencing a time of difficulty and seeking safety.

8. Praying hands with a heart

The praying palms with heart ink are a love-themed design. The heart represents pure love, and the invoking palms represent faith.

9. Gang praying hands

Gang praying hands featuring an inverted girl. Photo: @tattoochronic

Although each gang group's public art is frequently more understandable to themselves than other criminal groups, their unique body arts are significant and are typically only intended for initiated participants to comprehend. This art is popular among gangsters and represents pleading with God for forgiveness.

10. Praying hands in scripture

A tattoo featuring praying hands on top of the scripture. Photo: @tattooeasily

This lovely tattoo depicts a pair of invoking palms grasping a rosary overlaid on scripture. The tattoo appears inside somebody's skin, retaining a holy message when the skin is ripped up. This ink portrays the Catholic faith by depicting a rosary and sacred writings.

11. Crown of thorns praying hands

A tattoo featuring praying hands surrounded by thorns and a Bible verse at the bottom. Photo: @michaeljohnsontattooz on Facebook (modified by author)

This tattoo depicts Jesus Christ before being crucified, holding his hands in prayer and gazing up into the heavens, at which the almighty father dwells. It depicts Christ with a crown of thorns, symbolizing Christianity. It also commemorates Good Friday and serves as a testimony to the Christian faith.

12. Praying hands with roses tattoo

The praying palms are encircled by light beams and a cross representing the Christian belief. The red roses placed alongside the palms give the art life and hue. The two body art styles supplement each other and look great together.

13. Praying hands memorial

Grandfather and mace memorial praying hands. Photo: @TwistedImage, @scontent on Facebook (modified by author)

This tatt of a cross with praying palms and a rosary is a commemoration design that includes the names of the individuals who have died. It is an excellent way to remember loved ones and an intriguing means of maintaining them in your daily thoughts. This body art is both a religious symbol and a lovely memorial.

14. Praying hands of a soldier

Praying hands with a "PRICE OF FREEDOM" tag. Photo: @tattooeasily (modified by author)

This praying hands tat holds dog tags labelled "The Price of Freedom." It is a body art painted on soldiers who endanger their lives and bodies, focusing on safeguarding their nation and maintaining everyone free. It signifies freedom, faith, and sacrifice, so it should only be inked on veterans.

15. Zombie hands of prayer

Zombie praying hands with a rosary and exposed bones. Photo: @IdylTattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

This ink is an excellent addition for zombie fans everywhere. The praying palms are decayed, with open wounds and exposed bones. This unsettling image starkly contrasts the devout depiction of invoking palms. It's a beautiful approach for making a statement, and it would get you pondering.

16. "Only God can judge me" tattoo with praying hands

Beautiful hand and chest tattoos. Photo: @creationstationtattoos, @tattooph on Facebook (modified by author)

This tattoo is relatively common throughout the world. Only God can judge me, which means squabbling for what's best for you and following your desires. Nobody is supposed to judge you; you're the founder and governor of your faith and destiny.

17. Praying hands of the Tibetan sun

A lovely tattoo featuring old and veined praying hands. Photo: @tattoos (modified by author)

The Tibetan sun is always eye-catching and captivating. It is widely used in popular culture, with images of it emerging on CD covers and banners. The praying palms are not religious but a symbol of faith, spirituality, and optimism.

18. Colourful praying hands

A nicely coloured tattoo with some red roses. Photo: @stylesatlife (modified by author)

Here is a painting of praying hands with colourful hues to make it more visually appealing and fashionable. An invoking palm tattoo in various shades can have a realistic depiction. Those who want to experiment with colourful and impactful tattoos should stick to this incredible style.

19. Chakra with praying hands

The chakra sign has symbolized various facets of the body, mind, and spirit for centuries. As per the theory underlying the chakra's power, when a particular energy base, or chakra, is focused on with plenty of energy, the mind can activate healing and growth.

20. Skull praying hands

A praying hands tattoo featuring a scary skull and skeleton hands. Photo: @jgotti1, @bondars_tattoo (modified by author)

Religion is essential in everyone's life. Palms folded in prayer is a sign of spirituality. This artwork can be stylish and spiritual while expressive. It is always associated with reverence, silence, and prayer.

Above are some of the most impressive tattoos with praying hands ideas and their meanings. These tattoos are appropriate for both men and women; they can have them on any preferred body part. They can have them inked on their body as a commemoration of their loved ones, in respect for somebody, or as a sign of religious dedication.

Source: YEN.com.gh