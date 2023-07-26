23 Trending men braid hairstyles in 2023: Comprehensive list with photos

Men's braid hairstyles are trendy, fashionable, and low-maintenance. They can be done with short or long hair, matched with an undercut, taper fade, or shaved sides, and fashioned in various ways to achieve a unique, stylish aesthetic. While cornrows were formerly the only plaited hairstyle for guys, there are now many kinds of braids styles for men, like cornrows, box plaits, French braids and plaited dreads.

Beautiful men's cornrows with various designs. Photo: @scontent, @GoldenBubbleSpaKE on Facebook (modified by author)

Braids come and go in popularity, and each plait has a distinct level of intricacy but is always fashionable. They have a long and complicated history. As a result, braids can be as distinctive as the person who wears them.

Trending men's braid hairstyles

Braid hairstyles for guys have grown in popularity in the past few years, providing a distinctive and fashionable way to show one's uniqueness and creativity through one's hair. What are the easiest braids for men? Check out these great men's plait styles that complement your lovely outfits easily.

1. Mohawk

A back and front view of Mohawk cornrows. Photo: @zayisdoinok

Mohawk conrow haircuts for guys are a plaited hairdo incorporating braids into the traditional punk-inspired mohawk hairstyle. The hair is plaited along the centre of the head, forming a strip of cornrows that extends from the brow to the nape of the neck. The style can be dressed in various ways, including a low bun or ponytail.

2. Box design

Centre parted box-plaited hairstyle. Photo: @fro.fosho

Box braids derive their title from the square parts of the scalp. In opposition to cornrows attached to the scalp, they dangle loosely. Box plaits that are longer can be drawn back into pigtails, ponytails or buns. They may additionally be plaited into any breadth and kept at any length.

3. Dutch style

A man is wearing a Dutch hairstyle with a zig-zag pattern on the side. Photo: @phenixabq

Dutch haircuts for males are plaited hairstyles that seem comparable to French braids but have a distinctive weaving design. The plaits are made by interweaving three sections of hair together in a backward overlapping pattern. The style begins at the crown of the head and extends to the base of the neck or further, based on the length you want.

4. Braided undercut

Black and red braids with a shaved design. Photo: @wau.hair

An undercut with braids look combines an undercut hairstyle with braided tresses on top of the head. An undercut is achieved by shaving or cutting the hair on the back and sides of the head short, keeping longer locks on top. The lengthy hair on top is plaited in various ways, including cornrows, boxes and French plaits.

5. Zig-zag cornrow

Zig-zag lines with fine lines and a low ponytail. Photo: @ADI'SBEAUTY

Zig-zag cornrows for guys are braided hairstyles that include making lengthy, consistent cornrows in a zig-zag design. The look is obtained by sectioning the hair into small parts and plaiting them firmly in a zig-zag pattern. The plaits can be done in various lengths and thicknesses to achieve the desired effect.

6. Bantu knots

Lovely blonde braids and Bantu knots. Photo: @Gunther

Bantu knots are a hairdo that originates in African cultures and is not commonly worn by men. Some males, however, adopt Bantu knots as a fashion statement or to demonstrate their ethnic origin.

7. Twists

The black twists with highlights. Photo: @menshaircuts

Twist hairdos for men are braided hairstyles in which two strands of tresses are twisted together to produce a twisted or roped effect. The look is created by sectioning the hair into two portions and firmly twisting each segment before twirling them together.

8. Man bun

A lovely cornrow design with a high bun. Photo: @charme_black

If you're set on keeping your man bun, add texture by braiding it from your brow to the topknot. This look works beautifully with one or more plaits. To pull it off, you'll need lengthy locks.

9. Triangular design

Black braids with a triangular hair pattern. Photo: @menshaircuts

Triangular styles for guys are braided hairdos in which the hair is plaited into triangular-shaped portions. The style is created by splitting the hair into triangle shapes and braiding each segment from root to tip. The plaits resemble box braids, except the portions are triangular rather than square.

10. Side design

Blue braids with beads and shave design. Photo: @los_cut_it

Box braids can be done in a variety of ways. Choose gathered braids if you want a vibrant haircut that keeps your hair out of your face. If you want to try something different, go for an intriguing side pattern on your undercut and add vibrant colours and beads.

11. Pop smoke-inspired style

Zig-zag black cornrows. Photo: @henna_braids

Are you seeking a plaited style that is both stylish and functional? Pop smoke plaits are your best bet. They're named after a prominent American rapper and may be worn with practically any hair type. Furthermore, growing your hair long for pop smoke style is unnecessary when you can feed in black men's braid designs.

12. Spider

A man with a lovely spider hairstyle. Photo: @braidedroots

Cornrows for guys can be done in a variety of ways. If you're looking for something unusual, look no further than this braided man. Men will never go overlooked when they wear these spider web cornrow hairstyles.

13. Cornrow with beads

Medium box braids with clear beads. Photo: @lovedbylonivia on Instagram (modified by author)

Although braids are already eye-catching, be bold and creative. There's no need to stop your inner rebel from venturing outside. Incorporate some beads into your men's braid styles with beads to make them even more appealing.

14. Feed-in style

Criss-crossed feed in hairstyle. Photo: @khosstyles

This plaited design, frequently called stitch plaits, incorporates extensions to thicken or lengthen braids. It's an excellent method for getting plaits for short locks while growing tresses out in a protective style. Feed-in cornrows may become inventive when there are no constraints.

15. Intricate design

If you are fortunate enough to discover a tremendous and skilled braider, you should experiment with black braids for men. Your crown hair is plaited so that the cornrows make an intricate pattern. With this look, it doesn't matter what you dress or say since you will quickly stand out from the crowd.

16. Accent

A beautifully intricate design with red highlights. Photo: @menshaircuts

One of the most appealing aspects of braids is the ability to tie in nearly anything. The coloured piece is a popular alternative for giving your hair a temporary makeover. If you feel brave, you can add little chains, cuffs, or artificial hair to your braids.

17. Two cornrows

A pair of braided cornrows. Photo: @the_braidaholic

This look is one of the best men's braided hairstyles for short hair. If you possess short tresses with a faded haircut and want to seem like A$AP Rocky, the two braids for men would look great on you! Most guys with hair on the top of their heads go for two plaits, particularly if they want to safeguard their strands.

18. Braided dreads

Chunky braided dreadlocks. Photo: @dreadsbydreana

Dreadlock styles for men with long, wavy hair are always an excellent choice. They maintain your locks secure throughout the day and night. Furthermore, men's braid styles for dreads suit all hair types. The hairdo will be plentiful and voluminous if your strands are thick and long.

19. Braids with fade

Black cornrows with a fade. Photo: @Cocofades_braids

One of the most fashionable men's braid styles with fade combines cornrows with a fade. The intricate strands accentuate the short and sharp fade, offering you a dynamic and attractive image. While the plait is quite complicated, the simplicity of the fade softens it without compromising the elegance of braiding.

20. Criss-cross crown

Blonde and black criss-crossed style. Photo: @londonmenbraidhub

Man bun plaits are always a solid option when arranging medium to lengthy hair. Consider getting many criss-cross designs on the crown to make braided hair stand out even more.

21. Hip-hop cornrows

A man with a braided intricate design. Photo: @pelhina4538

Cornrows are one of the most popular braid hairstyles for men. Cornrow styles are simple to maintain and protective, promoting healthy hair growth and keeping your hair looking immaculate at all times.

22. Fishbone

Two-sided braided fishbone design with a fade. Photo: @chanice.roberts

Regardless of the pattern, cornrows come in handy when controlling your naturally thick hair. Cornrow plaits for guys are well-known for seamlessly integrating elegance and usefulness, so it's no surprise they're becoming increasingly common.

23. Braided extensions

A man with a highlighted braid extension. Photo: @adriennelucina

You don't have to lose out on the man-braided trend because you possess short hair. You can also experiment with extensions. Box styles make dramatic plaits with thick braiding hair—mix different colours for an eye-catching effect.

What braid styles make you look younger?

Almost any braided hairstyle can make you appear younger than your actual age. One of the reasons people like braids is because they are so adaptable. It means you may wear them in various ways for a blazing beautiful look all year.

Above are some of the best-trending men's braid hairstyles you can try in 2023. Men's braid hairstyles are trendy, fashionable, and low-maintenance. They can be done with short or long hair, matched with an undercut, taper fade, or shaved sides, and fashioned in various ways to give a unique, stylish aesthetic.

