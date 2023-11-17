25 stylish types of boots: Different types of boots for both male and female

You probably already have several pairs of shoes in your shoe rack, but how's your boot collection? Boots are not just practical footwear—they are a fashion statement, reflecting individual style and personality. There are many types of boots, each tailored for specific occasions and tastes. Explore some of the most stylish designs you should have in your shoe rack.

Different types of men's and women's boots. Photo: @weltandbarrel, @amel_nali_s, @neo_pennywise on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Boots are crucial in defining your formal, casual, or adventurous style and can elevate or detract from an ensemble. But what kind of boots are in style right now? Have a look at the collection of men's and women's boots below trending now.

Stylish types of boots

These types of shoes come in various forms and designs, providing everything from pure visual appeal to practicality. Here is a list of the top types of boots and their names. It will help you decide which boots belong to your shoe collection based on your style and the intended purpose.

Fashionable types of boots for men

A well-dressed man exudes a distinct allure and charm, and boots are among those indispensable components that characterise a man's style. Discover some stylish men's boots that may boost your style quotient.

1. Chelsea boots

A maroon Chelsea boot. Photo: @your_lordship_de

Source: Instagram

What type of boots are Chelsea? They are ankle-length boots with elastic side panels and a pull tab at the back. They can be worn with jeans for a casual vibe or with formal pants for a polished office look.

2. Chukka boots

This pair is ideal for everyday usage. Wear them with jeans for a more relaxed vibe or with khakis or chinos for a more casual look.

3. Dress boots

Leather dress boots. Photo: @dalesleatherworks

Source: Instagram

Dress boots are sleek and sophisticated, with polished leather uppers. These are ideal for formal occasions. Pair them with a suit and tie for a refined look.

4. Cowboy boots

Leather cowboy boots. Photo: @tallguyincowboyboots

Source: Instagram

High heels and pointed toes characterise these types of boots. They have a Western-inspired design and are ideal for Western-themed events. Pair them with boot-cut jeans and a flannel shirt.

5. Biker boots

These shoes offer a rugged and rebellious aesthetic. Wear them with black jeans and a leather jacket or a graphic T-shirt for an edgy vibe.

6. Desert boots

Suede desert boots. Photo: @charluu

Source: Instagram

Most people confuse these shoes with Chukka boots. However, this design has a thicker sole. They are the optimal footwear for those in search of durable outdoor footwear. Regardless of the occasion, these shoes can be paired with any outfit.

7. Hiking boots

Brown hiking boots. Photo: @pexels.com, @ron-lach

Source: UGC

A good pair of hiking footwear is essential for exploring the outdoors and reconnecting with nature. To reduce sweating, ensure they're waterproof and made of breathable fabric.

8. Oxford boots

Brown Oxford leather boots. Photo: @acme_shoemaker

Source: Instagram

These shoes date back to the 18th century and epitomise men's footwear. They look fantastic with suits and sophisticated casual apparel like chinos, slacks, and button-down shirts.

9. Wingtip boots

A man holding dark brown leather wingtip boots (L). Brown leather wingtip boots (R). Photo: @scarpettoleather, @meerminmallorca on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The decorative perforations on the toe cap characterise these footwear. These are ideal for formal events. To make a stunning impression, pair them with a suit or dressy pants.

10. Combat boots

Combat boots have a military-inspired look but with a bigger sole. Pair them with ragged jeans and a leather jacket for an edgy appearance.

11. Jodhpur boots

Black leather jodhpur boots. Photo: @bootsorshoes

Source: Instagram

These shoes are somewhat similar to Chelsea boots, but they have straps and a buckle at the ankle instead of elastic. Style them in the same way that you would Chelsea boots.

12. Monk strap boots

Brown monk strap leather boots. Photo: @theshoeora

Source: Instagram

These shoes are characterised by their buckle and strap system instead of laces. For a formal look, pair them with a suit. They can be worn with chinos or jeans for a more casual vibe.

13. Motorcycle boots

These shoes are designed with bikers in mind. Pair them with ripped jeans and a graphic tee for a grunge look or skinny jeans and a leather jacket for a rocker style.

Unique types of boots for women

There is a wide range of women's boots, each offering versatility and unique allure. Explore the most unique types of boots for women and how to style them.

1. Ankle boots

Beige leather ankle boots. Photo: @shop.bazzi

Source: Instagram

Ankle boots are short, unique, versatile, and available in various styles. Wear them with a skirt and tights for a formal look or skinny jeans and a leather jacket for a sleek, casual style.

2. Knee-high boots

Black leather knee-high boots. Photo: @kristennroy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These are types of boots that exude sophistication and comfort. They look great with skirts and dresses, especially in the colder months.

3. Over-the-knee boots

The over-the-knee boots make a bold statement. Wear them with a short dress or a mini skirt for a daring, high-fashion appearance.

4. Thigh-high boots with heels

Black leather thigh-high boots. Photo: @thebootcorner

Source: Instagram

These footwear are statement elements of high fashion. Perfect for a night out, pair them with a long tunic or a mini dress for a bold, elegant style.

5. Wedge boots

These shoes offer both flair and comfort with their platform sole. Style them with a midi skirt or skinny jeans for a feminine and stylish look.

5. Combat boots

Black combat boots. Photo: @ralucamx

Source: Instagram

Just like men's combats, these shoes are trendy and stylish. Pair them with skinny jeans, a leather jacket, and a band t-shirt for a punk-inspired style.

6. Soda ankle boots

Black suede soda ankle boots. Photo: @peggyshoestore

Source: Instagram

These types of shoes for women add an exotic flair to any ensemble. They can be paired with your favourite skinny jeans or pants.

7. Chelsea boots for women

White Chelsea boots. Photo: @bullboxershoes

Source: Instagram

Chelsea are types of boots shoes that have a mid-calf length, are made of leather, and have zippers down on the sides. They look fantastic paired with jeans, skirts, dresses, and trousers.

8. Cowgirl boots

These shoes are a classic type of boots for women. Just like cowboy boots, the design is Western-inspired. Style them with boyfriend jeans and a blazer for an edgy aesthetic.

9. Platform boots

Black platform boots. Photo: @obi_wan.docs_kenobi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These shoes have a chunky sole that provides height and style. For a bold and trendy style, pair them with flared jeans or a flowy maxi dress.

10. Peep-toe boots

Black peep-toe boots. Photo: @fiona_jayne_chapman

Source: Instagram

Peep-toe boots combine a boot's structure with an open-toe style. They are ideal for transitional seasons and pair well with jeans, skirts, or dresses.

11. Moccasin boots

These shoes are inspired by Native American footwear. They are ideal for a casual, bohemian vibe. Pair them with flared jeans and a cosy sweater.

What are the different uses of boots?

Boots are used for various tasks, including riding and providing medical support when recovering from foot or ankle ailments. They are also fashionable and stylish and can be used for other specific purposes, including sports, outdoor activities, and workplace safety.

Boots are a canvas for self-expression and style. The above stylish types of boots will help you elevate your shoe game and step out in style, one boot at a time.

