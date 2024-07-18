20 Stylish cargo pants outfits ideas for all occasions

Cargo pants outfits have evolved significantly over the years. Originally designed for military use with plenty of pockets for functionality, they have transformed into a versatile fashion staple. Today, cargo pants come in various styles, including denim, metallics, and bright colours, moving beyond their traditional baggy and khaki look.

Cargo pants were first made in 1938 for British soldiers needing pocket space. Photo: @samcyfashiontrends, @thrifts_by_uche, @SlickLane on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you looking for cargo pants outfits? Cargo pants are comfortable, making them perfect for various occasions. They can be dressed up or down, paired with different tops, shoes, and accessories. Whether you want a casual look or something more polished, these pants offer endless styling possibilities.

Cargo pants outfits

Cargo pants were first made in the 1930s for British soldiers who needed lots of pocket space for carrying gear like ammunition, maps, and medical supplies. The thigh pockets allowed quick access to these items. Workers, like labourers and merchants, valued their durability and storage. Below are some great cargo pants ideas to inspire you.

1. Black cargo pants outfits

Black cargo pants are versatile and can be styled for casual and semi-formal occasions. Photo: @Numero, @Dtera (modified by author)

Black cargo pants are adaptable and can be styled for casual and semi-formal occasions. Pairing them with a crisp white T-shirt and white sneakers creates a clean and classic look, perfect for running errands or meeting friends for coffee. For a slightly more dressed-up vibe, swap the T-shirt for a black button-down shirt and add some leather loafers.

2. Linen and cotton cargo pants

Linen and cotton cargo pants are unbeatable for comfort in hot weather. Photo: @nueta

Linen and cotton cargo pants are unbeatable for comfort in hot weather. These breathable materials keep you cool while providing the utility of cargo pockets. They are perfect for casual outings and summer activities. Enjoy the lightweight, airy feel of linen and cotton cargo pants on summer days.

3. Grey cargo pants outfits

Grey cargo pants are a fantastic choice for those who love neutral tones. Photo: @CARPE OMNIA, @Topfashion trends on Instagram (modified by author)

Grey cargo pants are a fantastic choice for those who love neutral tones. Do you want to know what to wear with grey cargo? They look great with a simple black hoodie and sneakers for a casual outfit. Pair them with a navy blue sweater and brown loafers for a more polished appearance.

4. Hiking or outdoor cargo pants

Hiking cargo pants are built for the great outdoors, offering durability and convenience. Made from lightweight, quick-drying materials, they ensure comfort on long treks. With extra pockets for gear and reinforced seams, these pants are essential for any hiking enthusiast.

5. Green cargo pants outfits

Green cargo pants offer a refreshing change from the usual black or grey. Photo: @SanctuaryClothing

Green cargo pants offer a refreshing change from the usual black or grey. Pair them with a white T-shirt and sneakers for a casual day out. This combination creates a relaxed yet stylish look perfect for warm weather. To add a bit more sophistication, pair green cargo pants with a black turtleneck and black boots.

6. Cargo joggers

They feature the practicality of cargo pants with the relaxed fit of joggers. Photo: @Naiwear Men's Collections

Combining style and comfort, cargo joggers have become a popular casual wear choice. They feature the practicality of cargo pants with the relaxed fit of joggers. Typically made from soft, breathable materials, they are great for everyday wear or light outdoor activities.

7. Brown cargo pants outfit for men

Men's cargo pants are practical and stylish, and brown is a great colour. Pairing them with a plain T-shirt and sneakers creates a simple, comfortable outfit for casual outings or running errands. Men can also pair cargo pants with a button-down shirt and loafers for a more refined look.

8. Tactical combat cargo pants

Tactical combat cargo outfits are durable and meant for harsh weather conditions. Photo: @stridesaccra

Tactical cargo pants are designed for extreme conditions and offer maximum durability and functionality. Used by the military and law enforcement, they feature reinforced stitching and specialised pockets for gear. These pants are made from high-performance fabrics to withstand tough environments.

9. Baggy cargo pants outfit

Both men and women can wear baggy cargo pants. Photo: @blacktailor, @ikon_trends on Instagram (modified by author)

Baggy cargo pants are returning, offering both comfort and trendy style. Pair them with a fitted T-shirt and chunky sneakers for a balanced look that is perfect for a day out with friends. This outfit combines the relaxed feel of baggy pants with the modern edge of streetwear. Try pairing baggy cargo pants with a crop top and combat boots for a more edgy style.

10. Denim cargo pants

Denim cargo pants are mostly ragged and tough. Photo: @prstgeofficial

Denim cargo pants combine the toughness of jeans with the practicality of cargo. They offer the same ruggedness as traditional denim but with added storage options. These pants are perfect for casual wear and can handle rough conditions. Enjoy the blend of style and utility with denim cargo pants in your wardrobe.

11. Puddle, stripped linen and renewal vintage (Urban Outfitters)

Urban Outfitters have a variety of cargo pants, including puddle, stripped linen and renewal vintage cargo pants. Photo: @Urban Outfitters on Instagram (modified by author)

Urban Outfitters is known for its trendy and stylish clothing, and its cargo pants are no exception. Pairing them with a graphic tee and sneakers creates a youthful and fashionable look, perfect for shopping or exploring the city. Try pairing Urban Outfitters cargo pants with a vintage band T-shirt and platform shoes for a more unique style.

12. Printed or patterned cargo pants

Printed cargo pants bring a fun twist to a practical design. Photo:@ thrifts_by_uche, @fabfabricstore on Instagram (modified by author)

Printed cargo pants bring a fun twist to a practical design. These pants, from camo prints to bold patterns, add personality to any outfit. They maintain the functional elements of traditional cargos while offering a unique aesthetic.

13. Street-style cargo pants outfit

Street style embraces bold and unique combinations, making cargo pants a perfect fit. Photo: @EME CASUAL, @NG Boutique Men on Facebook (modified by author)

Street style embraces bold and unique combinations, making cargo pants a perfect fit. Pair them with a hoodie and chunky sneakers for an effortlessly cool look ideal for a day out in the city. This outfit is comfortable and stylish, reflecting the essence of street fashion.

14. Workwear cargo pants

Workwear cargo pants are perfect for tough jobs as they are durable. Photo: JobSite Workwear

Workwear cargo pants are durable and perfect for tough jobs. With multiple pockets, they offer practical storage for tools and essentials. These pants are made from heavy-duty fabrics that withstand rigorous activities, making them a favourite among construction workers and tradespeople.

15. Classic or traditional cargo pants

Classic cargo pants are known for their ample pocket space and rugged construction. Photo: @styleadvisormensclothing

With their military origins, classic cargo pants have stood the test of time. Known for their ample pocket space and rugged construction, they are ideal for outdoor adventures and casual outings. These pants often come in earthy tones like olive and khaki, highlighting their utilitarian roots.

16. Dual denim cargo pants

Dual denim cargo pants feature the classic denim fabric but come with multiple pockets for extra storage. Photo: @mellowdrama_official

Dual denim cargo pants combine the rugged look of denim with the practicality of cargo pants. These pants feature the classic denim fabric but come with multiple pockets for extra storage. They are durable and stylish, perfect for casual wear and outdoor activities.

17. Chocolate designer cargo pants

Designer cargo pants often feature tailored cuts and premium materials, making them suitable for more formal occasions. Photo: @chocolate_designer_studio

For those who love fashion, dressy cargo pants provide a chic twist on a practical, classic outfit. These pants often feature tailored cuts and premium materials, making them suitable for more formal occasions. Pair them with a crisp shirt or blazer for a sophisticated look.

18. Slim fit or skinny cargo pants

Slim-fit cargo pants bring a modern, sleek look to a classic design. Photo: @the_dns_clothing, @prstgeofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Slim-fit cargo pants bring a modern, sleek look to a classic design. These pants have a narrower cut, offering a more streamlined appearance while retaining the functional pockets. Ideal for a stylish, urban look, they can be dressed up or down easily. Embrace the contemporary vibe with a pair of slim-fit cargo pants.

19. Cropped cargo pants

Cropped cargo pants end just above the ankle. Photo: @nulookcompany, @cpshades on Instagram (modified by author)

Cropped cargo pants offer a trendy, youthful look perfect for warm weather. Since they end just above the ankle, these pants are great for showing off stylish footwear. They maintain the practicality of cargo with a modern twist. Opt for cropped cargo pants for a fresh, fashion-forward addition to your wardrobe.

20. Leather cargo pants

Leather cargo pants are perfect for making a bold fashion statement. Photo: @poshbyv

Leather cargo pants combine ruggedness with a sleek, stylish look. They offer the practicality of traditional cargo pants with the edgy appeal of leather. These pants pair well with simple tops and boots, perfect for making a bold fashion statement. Leather cargo pants are durable and add a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

Tops to wear with cargo pants

Are you wondering what to wear with cargo pants for female fashion that blends both comfort and style? Try pairing them with a fitted tank top for a casual look. You can also wear a stylish blouse or a cropped sweater for a trendy outfit.

You can also add sneakers, ankle boots, or accessories like a belt and a crossbody bag to enhance the overall look.

How to style cargo pants

Styling cargo pants can be both fun and easy. Pair them with a simple T-shirt for a casual look or a button-down shirt for a smart casual outfit. Sneakers and boots complement cargo pants well, depending on the occasion. Experiment with different tops and accessories to make these pants work for any style.

What should I wear with cargo pants?

Do you want to know what to wear with cargo pants for men? A plain T-shirt works great for a relaxed look. For layering, you can add a hoodie or a denim jacket. Sneakers or boots are excellent choices for footwear. Remember to accessorise with a watch or a cap to complete the outfit.

How do you mix and match cargo pants?

There are numerous cargo pants outfit ideas that you can mix and match. To do this, start with basic tops like T-shirts, tank tops, or blouses in neutral colours. Add layers like denim jackets, hoodies, or blazers for different styles.

Footwear can range from sneakers for a casual look to boots for a rugged vibe. Accessories like belts, hats, and simple jewellery can enhance your outfit.

What style do cargo pants fall under?

Cargo pants fall under a casual and utility style. They are known for their practicality, which includes multiple pockets and a relaxed fit. Cargo pants have become a versatile piece in everyday fashion. They blend comfort and functionality, making them popular for casual, laid-back looks.

Cargo pants outfits offer endless versatility and style. Whether you want a casual look or something more polished, cargo pants can adapt to any occasion. They pair well with various tops, shoes, and accessories, allowing you to create fashionable ensembles.

