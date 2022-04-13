Online gambling has blown up in Ghana in the last few years, which naturally resulted in an increase in demand for top-quality casinos.

Ghanaian players are now looking for online casinos with generous offers, an easy-to-use website, a fantastic mobile experience, and a wide range of top-notch casino games.

Our team of casino experts has reviewed hundreds of online casinos in Ghana with these factors in mind to bring you a list of the best casino sites that are worth your time and hard-earned cash.

Let's dive right into it!

Best Online Casinos in Ghana

Mansion Casino: Best online casino overall

Genesis: Best for game variety

22Bet: Best collection of slots

Betway: Best mobile compatibility

1xBet: Best site design

Europa Casino: Best live blackjack selection

Casino.com: Ideal for roulette fans

Betfair: Great Slingo selection

William Hill: Best for live dealer games

888 Casino: Ideal Poker destination

1. Mansion Casino – Best Online Casino in Ghana Overall

Pros:

Great mobile compatibility

Solid loyalty program

Low wagering requirements

900+ online casino games

Cons:

Slow withdrawal times

Mansion casino features a fantastic user interface, a great selection of quality casino games, and an unmatched mobile experience. It is our top pick for the best online casino in Ghana and it definitely does not disappoint.

User Interface: 4.8/5

Mansion casino's website recently received some updates, and the results are outstanding. The homepage features a top navigation bar with tabs leading to various website sections. The site now loads quickly and a player can easily scroll through, guaranteeing a seamless experience when searching for specific information.

The casino games, which consist of table games, slots, video poker, and more are also neatly arranged. You also have instant access to your most preferred games by clicking the "Favorites" section.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Mansion casino excels both in quantity and quality, with over 900 top-notch games for Ghanaian players to enjoy. Majority of the games are from top iGaming software providers, such as Playtech and NetEnt. With the gameplay quality they bring, players are guaranteed the ultimate online casino experience.

A large percentage of its game library is made up of slots, ranging from video slots, classics, to progressive slots. The jackpot section is also worth a second look. It comes with familiar titles such as the Alexandria WowPot and the Mega Moolah Goddess.

Under table games, there's a decent collection of titles such as Penny Roulette, Caribbean Stud Poker, Baccarat, and many more. This just means both newbies and experts will have more options to entertain themselves with.

Another feature that stands out is the live-dealer section. The section is powered by Playtech, which explains why it has superb graphics and animation that make it easy to track your wagers.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Mansion casino has two welcome bonus offers that players can get depending on how much they’re willing to deposit. The standard welcome bonus is a 100% match deposit up to $500 with a 20x wagering requirement. There’s also a high roller welcome bonus where players can get as much as $5,000 in bonuses and they only have to meet a 15x wagering requirement.

Aside from its generous welcome bonuses, several other promotions are up for grabs. There are Drops & Wins and Wild Wednesdays.

Mobile Experience: 4.9/5

Some of the best casino games at Mansion Casino are available directly on a tablet or smartphone. And the experience is similar across all platforms – Windows, Android, and iOS.

The game selection is impressive, with the most popular titles present. Players don't have to download any application but they can if they want to.

Overall: 4.8/5

Mansion casino is easily the best casino in Ghana that players can try if they’re looking for an epic gaming experience. It has a diverse games library, incredible bonuses with reasonable wagering, and an excellent mobile gameplay.

2. Genesis – Best Games Library of All Online Casinos in Ghana

Pros

Generous four-tier welcome offer

Quick customer assistance

100% up to $100 live casino offer

1000+ casino games

Cons:

Missing iOS app

With an incredible four-level welcome offer with friendly wagering requirements, the Genesis casino gives players an excellent opportunity to get started on the platform. More importantly, its extensive games library has everything Ghanian players are looking for.

User Interface: 4.5/5

The overall design of the website is impressive — it provides an easy-to-use interface with well-labeled tabs leading to various pages. We also love its out-of-this-world theme that’s backed by incredible graphics and soothing color scheme.

The only drawback is that the poker section, which has many games, doesn't have a dedicated tab. This may slow down new players who are exploring the site for the first time.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Genesis casino features over 1,500 casino games in various categories. Once you land on the casino's homepage, you'll find a category labeled "Popular Games." Click on it and you’ll be taken to some of the most trendy titles that online casino visitors like to play.

Another thing that Ghanian players can do here is select the iGaming providers whose games they want to play; they can achieve this by scrolling to the bottom and selecting the respective logos.

Besides that, a player can also try various slot games for free. This gives them sufficient time to familiarize themselves with the platform before attempting real-money gambling.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Genesis Casino offers a generous welcome offer that's more customized to benefit non-high rollers more. It provides a 100% match-up welcome offer up to a maximum of $1000 plus 300 spins.

Not so bad for an online casino that's only four years old (launched in 2018), right?

This offer comes with a wagering requirement of 40x within 14 days, which is more than enough time to meet the demands. Players can claim these offers by depositing as little as $10.

Mobile Experience: 4.4/5

The casino’s desktop version translates well to its mobile layout. There is no iOS mobile app available but the site functions well in a mobile browser. It has an incredibly fast loading speed and the navigating throughout the site is seamless. However, not all of the games available in the desktop version can be played on mobile.

Overall: 4.6/5

There are a lot of things to love at Genesis Casino. First, there’s the extensive games library where you can find great casino game categories. Second, the casino’s welcome bonus is something that would compel you to sign up. And last, the mobile gameplay quality makes it one of the top online casinos Ghana-based players should try if they want an epic experience.

3. 22Bet – Largest Collection of Online Slots of Any Ghana Online Casino

Pros:

Several ongoing promotions

Great selection of 3D slots

Over 7,000 online slots

Seamless casino and sportsbook integration

Cons:

Cluttered site layout

22bet features a wide selection of top-quality and differentiated casino games – with over 8,700 titles on offer. This ensures all types of casino players have something to play — not bad for a platform that launched less than five years ago.

User Interface: 4.0/5

22bet sports a simple website layout, which is quite surprising considering the amount of online gambling goodness it has up its sleeves. Scrolling through the top navigation bar is the easiest way to locate anything you might be looking for.

You can also use the search bar on the right of the navigation bar in case you're in a hurry. And if you're not a fan of that, you need to have a good eye since thumbnails are unorganized.

Apart from that, the website has excellent graphics, and placing wagers is as easy as when using other top casino sites in Ghana.

Game Selection: 5.0/5

If we could give it a 10 out of 5, we would. The number of casino titles on offer on this platform is overwhelming. It has over 8,700 online casino games produced by 120+ software developers.

A huge chunk of its games library is made up of slots, with over 7,000 titles all in all. Common slots include Fruit Warp Slot, Soccer Safari Slot, and the 300 Shields Slot.

If you're more of a table-games fanatic, you should be ready to experience different variants of roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.2/5

New customers are rewarded with a generous match-up first deposit bonus when they create an account on the platform. It’s a decent bonus for new players but it’s attached to a 50x wagering requirement so you probably won’t be too excited about it.

Several other promotions are available, too. Although, most of them are intended for the sports betting fans.

Mobile Experience: 4.5/5

22bet is one of the few online casinos in Ghana with a dedicated mobile app for Android and iOS devices.

A player can download the mobile app by simply visiting the casino's website and selecting their preferred operating system.

Here's the real deal — more than 90% of the casino games are available on the mobile app.

The application version is optimized to reduce loading times.

So what about if a player prefers using the web version?

Well, they can use the website smoothly on their phone or tablet and have an almost similar experience — just a reduction in loading times, which is virtually unnoticeable.

However, we feel that decluttering the site by distributing games and information on more pages would improve the mobile experience.

Overall: 4.4/5

If you’re after variety and an endless supply of online slots you can try, 22Bet is the perfect online casino for you. It may not have a generous welcome bonus like other online casinos Ghana has seen, but you definitely won’t be bored with its large games selection.

4. Betway – Best Mobile Casino in Ghana

Pros:

Great compatibility with all devices

Launched in 2016

367 online slots on offer

Informative gambling blog

Cons:

Limited payment options

With a fully-optimized mobile app and a web version that works seamlessly on all devices, players are guaranteed the best mobile experience whenever they use Betway.

User Interface: 4.0/5

Betway's user interface is fully refined. The online casino features a top navigation bar that makes it as easy to scroll through the site. For starters, the casino's landing page displays the most popular games, which feature table games, slots, and progressive jackpots.

A big advertising banner at the top steals the show. Players have to scroll past it to find whatever they're looking for.

From our analysis, we felt that reducing the size of the banner and introducing a search button would improve the user experience.

Game Selection: 3.8/5

If you are one of those players who pursue the thrill of reels, then this online casino is a perfect fit for you. Here, players have access to top casino games from reputable software developers such as Microgaming.

There are loads of table games, scratch cards, video poker, and jackpots to ensure that no casino player is left out.

Although the game library is not as comprehensive (approximately 400 online casino games) as what you'll find at other top contenders, we were impressed by the great diversity and the quality of gameplay

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.3/5

Betway Ghana is famous for generous bonuses and promotions that increase players' winning chances. There’s a total of $1,000 in bonuses that new players can get. This is attached to a 50x wagering requirement, though, which may be too steep for some players.

But that's not the only reason why we gave it a perfect score here!

The platform offers several other promotions that players can take advantage of, including odds boosts and weekly jackpots.

Mobile Experience: 5.0/5

Betway Ghana offers players a chance to play casino games using the web browser on their smartphones. They can use Blackberry, Windows, iOS, and Android devices.

The mobile version has a similar look to the desktop version; hence players don't have to start afresh when they transition to the mobile site.

This means you can easily deposit, request cashouts, check stats, play games and go through how-to guides without having to seek assistance if you're already familiar with the desktop version.

Overall: 4.1/5

One very unique feature about Betway Ghana is that it allows users to contact customer support through WhatsApp. With WhatsApp being the most popular instant messaging app in Africa, this is a big plus.

Banking is quite easy, despite having a limited number of options to choose from. Overall, Betway is a highly recommended online casino for players who love to place bets on the go.

5. 1xBet – Best User Interface of any Casino Site in Ghana

Pros:

Top-quality web version

136 software providers

Unique slot machines

Cons:

No live chat support

A limited number of progressive jackpots

1xbet stands out mostly due to its aesthetic appearance — It features a simple and eye-catching design that makes it worth playing casino games on the platform.

User Interface: 4.9/5

Unlike most online casinos in Ghana with flashy color schemes, 1xBet has a simple, straightforward design with all the important links accessible with just a click.

The layout is fantastic and the high functionality is impressive, enabling slot jockeys to navigate the platform with so much ease.

Games are placed in categories, e.g., slots, and progressives, making it easy to locate their preferred ones quickly so they can place wagers right away.

Game Selection: 4.0/5

Slot jockeys have a decent selection of titles from over 130 game studios supplying top-notch casino games. These include 3D slots, classic slots, and progressive slots such as the Mega Moolah.

These games come with household names such as Iron Man, Starbucks, Man of Steel, Tomb Raider, Batman, and many more.

It would be better, though, if the site added more progressive jackpots.

Bonuses and Promotions: 3.5/5

1xbet rewards new players with a 100% match-up welcome offer of up to €300 plus 30 free spins. And players can claim the offer by depositing as little as €10.

Regarding the wagering requirements, 1xbet has maintained everything simple — players are required to wager the offer at least 35x within seven days.

To be honest, the seven-day period is a bit unrealistic for a bonus as high as €300. Increasing the period would give players more reason to use the site.

Mobile Experience: 4.8/5

The online casino has a mobile application for Android and iOS users. It features a remarkable interface in terms of navigating from one page to another and using different functions.

Players can access every section using a menu located at the top left corner — this ensures the main part of the screen is decluttered and free from unnecessary things.

Even better, the background is dominantly white to ensure that players are not distracted and that they remain focused on the content. And there are as many games as the ones you'll find on the desktop version.

Overall: 4.0/5

1xbet is unique in terms of the amount of information it provides to customers. Players have access to vital statistics and guides to help them on their gambling adventure.

1xBet is probably the best online casino in Ghana in terms of banking options. There are over 50 payment methods available here, including 40 cryptocurrencies.

Runners-Up:

Europa Casino

Casino.com

Betfair

William Hill

888 Casino

Magic Red

Bitstarz

Jackpot City

El Royale

Slots Heaven

Bacana Play

Lucky Niki

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Ghana

Website Design

While it is not necessarily the most important factor that most players consider, we believe a clean and well-designed website layout has a huge impact to a player’s overall online gambling experience.

The online casinos in Ghana that we recommend have an easy-to-use interface. Games are neatly arranged in different categories, e.g., table games and slots, to make it easy for players to locate them. The sites also have a search button to help filter through games.

Games Selection

The best online casinos offer a wide selection of top-quality games. While most of them are largely made up of slots, a good number of table and specialty games should add more diversity to the games library.

It also helps if the online casino allows a demo mode, which allows users to practice and familiarize themselves with the platforms before starting playing with real money.

Bonuses and Promotions

A player can claim several types of offers at online casinos, including welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, and loyalty program offers.

When reviewing these online casinos, we did not just consider the number or the of bonuses available, or the amount of total bonuses you can claim, we also looked at the terms and conditions that are attached to the promotions the online casinos offer.

Mobile Experience

Every slots fan seeks an excellent mobile experience. And this entails quick reloading times, easy navigation, attractive themes, fun graphics and features. Players should also have access to top-quality casino games on the mobile version, whether it's the website or the mobile application.

Best Online Casinos in Ghana - FAQ

Is Online Gambling Legal in Ghana?

Yes, gambling has been legal in Ghana since 2006, when the Gambling Commission of Ghana was formed after the introduction of the Gambling Act.

This commission licenses and monitors all gambling operations within Ghana. Note that gambling activities fall under one jurisdiction, no matter the gambling type.

However, some casinos operate in Ghana without a valid license from the Gaming Commission of Ghana; hence players are always encouraged to be careful as using them may come with security risks.

How Long Does It Take To Receive Winnings?

The time taken to receive winnings from a Ghanaian casino depends on the casino and the method used to request a cashout.

Some casinos have quick turnaround times like the ones we've recommended, while others are the complete opposite. On average, cashouts take between an hour and three days to process. Cryptocurrency transactions, on the other hand, are the quickest, with usually less than 24 hours processing time.

How Can I Win at Online Casinos?

There's no perfect strategy to win at an online casino. Therefore, it's important to be aware that gambling is a matter of chance, no matter how much energy is invested in the process. That’s why we always emphasize that players shouldn’t bet more than what they can afford.

How Can I Make Payments at Online Casinos in Ghana?

Making deposits and requesting cashouts is straightforward at the top online casinos. Simply proceed to the cashier and check the available deposit and withdrawal options.

For deposits, it is as simple as attaching your card, putting in the amount you want to deposit, and confirming the payment. In most online casinos, the money will reflect in your account instantly.

For cashouts, the process is similar. However, you may be asked to verify your account by providing personal details such as a copy of your ID or passport.

Do I Have to Play With Real Money?

Not all the time. Although it's common among casino players to play using real money, it's not a requirement. Some online casinos even allow players to try their skills using the "demo" or "practice" version. Others offer free spins.

Can I Play Casino Games on my Smartphone?

Yes, definitely. In Ghana, top online casinos allow players to use their tablets and smartphones to place wagers. Others even go a step further and create mobile applications that are fully optimized to improve the overall gambling experience.

How Can I Claim the Welcome Offer?

You can claim the welcome offer by opening an account at your preferred online casino and making the minimum deposit. Remember that some online casinos may ask you to use a specific bonus code.

These bonuses usually come in different sizes, and they may be subject to other terms and conditions not listed here; hence it's essential to familiarize yourself with these terms before you proceed to claim them.

Which Is the Best Ghanaian Online Casino?

From our analysis, the best online casino in Ghana is Mansion casino. The site offers a strong welcome offer, an incredible selection of games, and a reliable mobile experience.

But it’s not necessarily true for every single player. After all, it all boils down to personal preferences and your needs as a player. Just remember to consider game variety, banking flexibility, user experience, bonuses, and customer support when you’re putting together your own list of top online casinos in Ghana.

How to Start Playing at an Online Casino in Ghana

Mansion casino is our top pick for our list of the top online casinos Ghana has ever seen. We’re going to walk you through a step-by-step guide on how to sign up and get started at this online casino.

1. Register an account.

Proceed to the landing page and click the red "Join" button at the top right of the scene. This brings up a registration form.

2. Fill in Your Personal Details

You first have to fill in your personal information, which includes your first name, last name, date of birth, email. Next will be your contact details where you have to put in your country, location & address, phone number. And lastly, you need to populate additional account information which are your username, password, and currency of choice.

Once you provide these details, you'll receive a confirmation email — your account will then be ready for use.

3. Deposit some funds.

You do not have to do this right off the bat. For some online casinos, you can still explore and try some games out without having to make a deposit. But once you’ve found a great game you want to play real money on, you need to put some funds into your account. Be sure to check the minimum deposit for you to take advantage of the welcome bonus.

Want To Explore the Best Ghanaian Online Casinos?

With online gambling spreading like wildfire across Africa, Ghana has taken the top spot in embracing it. When picking the best gambling sites in Ghana, the first thing you should do is check whether it has a valid license from the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

Remember to check other features as well – user interface, mobile compatibility, bonuses, and variety of games. But if you don’t want to go through all that trouble, take our word for it and try Mansion Casino. It’s the most ideal online casino for Ghanaian players — both newcomers and experts. Other casinos on our list are worth checking as well.

No matter what you end up choosing and what game you decide to play, don’t forget to gamble responsibly… and have lots of fun!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only. We may receive compensation from the sites we recommended in our guides, but our reviews remain independent and reader-supported.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, seek for help immediately. You may visit the Gaming Commission of Ghana website for some information on gambling addiction.

